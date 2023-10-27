It goes without saying that streaming services are here to stay. As traditional studios attempt to save the theatrical distribution model, services like Netflix and Disney+ have been able to earn viewers by simply allowing them to stream new films at home. Amazon Studios has taken a fascinating approach to the traditional streaming model; while some films are released in theaters first, others are sent directly to the service.

Some cinephiles may feel guilty about lining the pockets of a major corporation like Amazon, but Amazon Studios has certainly made many terrific films. With so many titles to choose from on the service, it can get overwhelming. But there are hidden gems to look out for. From the musical romantic drama, Annette to the period comedy film, Love & Friendship, these are ten of the most underrated Amazon Studios films, ranked.

10 'My Policeman' (2022)

Image via Amazon Studios

Harry Styles may have earned some critical backlash for his performance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, but the One Direction singer got the chance to actually prove his abilities as an actor in the underrated historical romance My Policeman. The film follows the museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson) as he falls in love with police officer Tom Burgess (Styles) in Brighton in the 1950s.

A series of flashbacks that look at an older version of Patrick (Rupert Everett) do a great job of showing the heartbreaking tragedy of his early relationship. The film is unafraid to show the hate and bigotry that both men experienced during their youth.

Watch On Prime Video

9 'Love & Friendship' (2016)

Image via Amazon Studios

Nailing the tone of a great Jane Austen adaptation can be a challenge, but writer/director Whit Stillman was up to the task with his 2016 adaptation of Austen’s novel Love & Friendship. Kate Beckinsale stars as the young widow Lady Susan Vernon, who decides to serve as a “matchmaker” in the lives of her brother-in-law Charles (Justin Edwards) and his wife Catherine (Emma Greenwell).

Although Love & Friendship retains much of Austen’s original prose, the film’s energized performances make it feel decidedly modern. Beckinsale proves that she’s much more than just the star of the Underworld franchise with one of her best performances.

Watch On Prime Video

8 'Encounter' (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

Encounter uses its science fiction-adjacent story to explore how challenging living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder can be. Riz Ahmed stars as Malik Khan, a U.S. Marine who tries to protect his two young sons when it appears that parasitic life forms are invading the world. Over the course of their escape, Khan’s son Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) begins to question his father’s sanity.

Although Encounter bites off a little more than it can chew with the shocking plot twist in its final act, Ahmed’s emotional performance gives credibility to the story. It’s a case where great acting elevates an otherwise mediocre film.

Watch On Prime Video

7 '7500' (2019)

Image via Amazon Studios

There’s nothing more intense than trapping a character within an isolated environment, and 7500 does a great job of doing so. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as an experienced airline pilot who is forced to negotiate with terrorists when his plane is hijacked mid-flight.

Gordon-Levitt made a name for himself with his roles in comedies like 10 Things I Hate About You and 500 Days of Summer, so seeing him in a more serious role shows a different side to his acting abilities. 7500 is the type of gripping thriller that no film fan will want to watch in the middle of a flight.

Watch On Prime Video

6 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain' (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch is the sort of actor who seemingly has the ability to make any character more endearing. Cumberbatch had one of his funniest roles as the titular artist in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a biopic of a famed painter known for his portraits of cats.

Cumberbatch shows how quietly revolutionary Wain’s work was; his interest in natural beauty differentiated him from many of the other popular artists of his time. Director Will Sharpe does a great job of using Wain’s paintings to help inform the film’s visual design.

Watch On Prime Video

5 'The Report' (2019)

Image via Amazon Studios

Scott Z. Burns, the veteran screenwriter behind Stephen Soderbergh classics like Contagion and The Informant!, used his 2019 biopic The Report to explore the dehumanizing effects of torture on accused terrorists in the wake of 9/11.

Burns takes a hyper-focused approach to the publication of “The Torture Report” with his focus on the United States Senate staffer David Jones (Adam Driver), who was forced to become a whistleblower in order to uncover hidden information. Interestingly, there are several moments in the film that directly commentate on Kathryn Bigelow’s war film Zero Dark Thirty.

Watch On Prime Video

4 'Last Flag Flying' (2017)

Image via Amazon Studios

2017’s Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying serves as a modern-day retelling of Hal Ashby’s 1973 classic The Last Detail. Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, and Steve Carell star as a group of Vietnam War veterans who reunite for the first time since their days in the service.

Their reunion forces all three men to think back upon their past and consider how much they have changed since they were enlisted. Bleakly funny and very empathetic, Last Flag Flying deserves to be heralded as one of Linklater’s most criminally under-seen gems.

Watch On Prime Video

3 'The Lost City of Z' (2016)

Image Via Amazon

James Gray understands the nature of obsession better than most filmmakers. Gray’s 2017 adventure film The Lost City of Z explores the incredible true story of Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), an explorer who spent years searching within the Amazon jungle for a mysterious lost city that supposedly held a treasure of incredible riches.

Although the journey is dangerous and seems to never uncover anything, Fawcett continues to venture even deeper into the jungle. The film shows how damaging Fawcett’s obsessions are to his family life when he inspires his son (Tom Holland) to join him on the mission.

Watch On Prime Video

2 'Annette' (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

Parental anxiety and artistic integrity have never been quite as entertainingly dissected as they are in Leos Carax's bizarre musical Annette. The film follows the chauvinistic comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) and his wife Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard) as they struggle to bring their new child into the world.

Carax creates a sense of surrealist anxiety as Henry’s visions begin to come to life. The film is both absurdly hilarious and completely terrifying at points, but Carax masters the unique tone. The excellent original soundtrack by Sparks is among the best in recent years.

Watch On Prime Video

1 'Paterson' (2016)

Image via Amazon Studios

Apparently Amazon Studios sure loves to give Adam Driver great parts. Driver gives what may be the most quietly understated performance of his career as the titular character in Jim Jarmusch’s 2016 film Paterson. Driver stars as a kind-hearted bus driver who wants to become a great poet and uses the characters within his own life to inspire his writing.

Like many of Jarmusch’s films, Paterson is observational. The film celebrates the simple pleasures of life, showing how men like Paterson can rise above their circumstances to become great artists.

Watch On Prime Video

NEXT: The Best Amazon Studios Original Movies, Ranked