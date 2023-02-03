The world is a very busy place. People's lives are dominated by time-sensitive commitments, including work, family, and recreation. The world of entertainment media isn't helping things as more and more shows and movies are being produced, forcing people to dedicate precious hours to watching them.

Fortunately, there are plenty of movies that can be watched in under two hours, leaving the rest of the day free for other activities. A fair number of these are animated movies that, though not as often brought up, are definitely worth a watch.

1 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

Within a library, two books make their way off the shelves to compare classic stories from both the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Basil Rathbone narrates The Wind and the Willows, the story of J. Thadeous Toad (Eric Blore) and the trouble he gets up thanks to his manias. Bing Crosby then narrates The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which details schoolmaster Ichabod Crane's run-in with the terrifying Headless Horseman.

Of all the films released during Disney's Wartime Era, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad holds up the best. Both of its stories are well-paced and contain a number of fun characters and expressive animation, particularly from Ichabod and Mr. Toad themselves. The finale with the Headless Horseman is also one of Disney's most memorable climaxes.

2 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Following the death of her husband. Mrs. Brisby's (Elizabeth Hartman) son Timmy falls ill with pneumonia. This means that she can't move her family when the farmer gets ready to plow his field. To save her family, Brisby braves dangers including the farmer's cat, an owl's den, and a society of genetically altered rats linked to her husband.

The Secret of NIMH is the first film in director Don Bluth's long career. While it underperformed on release, it developed a cult following thanks to stellar animation and its take on mixing magic and the mundane. It's also one of the best examples of the strengths of motherhood as Mrs. Brisby battles her fears for the sake of her children.

3 'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

On the last day before summer vacation, Max (Jason Marsden) and his friends hijack their principal's speech to make a concert referencing the pop singer Powerline. This impresses a girl named Roxanne (), who agrees to go to a party with Max where they can see Powerline's concert live. However, Goofy (Bill Farmer) wants to bond with his son and takes him on a family fishing trip.

A Goofy Movie was made as the theatrical finale to Goof Troop, but was released as a contractual obligation by Disney after the departure of Jeffrey Katzenberg. Despite the studio's lack of faith, it developed a strong following thanks to its impressive animation and solid story. The father-son dynamic between Goofy and Max is solid, and both Farmer and Marsden deliver some very heartfelt performances.

4 'Cat's Don't Dance' (1997)

In an alternate universe 1930s, anthropomorphic animals live alongside humans. Unfortunately, they're treated as second-class citizens, particularly in Hollywood, where they're only given bit roles regardless of their talent. That doesn't stop a wide-eyed cat named Danny (Scott Bakula) from taking his shot and inspiring his fellow animals to do the same.

Cat's Don't Dance boasts some of Warner Bros'. best animation, with lots of fast-paced movements and massive facial expressions. It also tells a strong story about prejudice and the pros and cons of hope. While Danny is a little flat as a lead, the side characters make up for it with their personalities, especially Danny's love interest, Sawyer.

5 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) is an eccentric and science-fiction-loving kid who lives with his mom in the town of Rockwell, Maine. One night, a massive metal giant (Vin Diesel) appears in the forest outside his house and ends up befriending it. As he tries to teach the giant about comics and morality, government agent Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald) comes to Rockwell to see if the giant is a Soviet weapon.

The Iron Giant is the directorial debut of Brad Bird, and what a debut film it is. Though it underperformed due to poor marketing, it quickly developed a cult following thanks to its heartfelt story and throwbacks to 50s pulp-fiction comics. Diesel's performance as the Iron Giant is iconic and would pave the way for his more universally beloved role as Groot in the MCU.

6 'Hoodwinked!' (2005)

When Little Red Riding Hood (Anne Hathaway) arrives at her grandmother's (Glenn Close) house, she gets into a scuffle with a wolf (Patrick Warburton) and a lumberjack (Jim Belushi). The police are soon called in, and Detective Nicky Flippers (David Ogden Stiers) questions them one by one. The more stories are told, the more it ties into a mysterious Goodie Bandit who has been stealing recipes.

While the animation in Hoodwinked! isn't the best, it makes up for it through storytelling. Following Shrek's example, it satirizes fairy tales through the lens of a mystery. This allows for a fun take on events from multiple angles, and interesting interpretations of characters, like making the wolf into a reporter.

7 'Flushed Away' (2006)

When a rat from the sewer named Sid (Shane Richie) arrives in his house, Roddy (Hugh Jackman) tries to flush him down the toilet but goes down himself. He arrives in a sewer city of rodents and tries to hire a boat captain named Rita (Kate Winslet) to take him home. However, they'll have to evade the agents of a tyrannical crime lord called Toad (Sir Ian McKellen).

Flushed Away was DreamWorks' third partnership with Aardman Entertainment, the stop-motion company that made Wallace and Gromit. It retains the expected amount of British humor and sophistication, especially among the villains. The action scenes take advantage of the film being CGI instead of stop-motion, allowing for some fast and off-the-rails scenes that make good use of water.

8 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

When he learns that his wife (Meryl Streep), is pregnant, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) is forced to stop stealing from farmers. He tries to be a loving father and husband, but his desires prove to be too strong, and he goes back to his thieving ways. This causes three farmers to unite against him and any animal who stands in their way.

Fantastic Mr. Fox is seen by many as the best adaptation of author Roald Dahl's work. This is thanks to its wonderfully stylistic stop-motion and the unique tone and feel of write-director Wes Anderson. Though it underperformed, it was nominated for Best Animated Film and Best Original Score, both of which it lost to Up.

9 'The Book of Life' (2014)

In the Mexican town of San Angel, two men named Manolo and Joaquín are in love with a girl named María. As they grow up, Joaquín wins fame and glory as a hero while Manolo longs to be a musician while training as a bullfighter. Unknown to both men, two gods have shaped their lives as part of a bet.

The Book of Life is a delightful movie centered around Mexico's Day of the Dead celebration. The character designs are based on dolls, which is both stylistically distinct from other movies and helps distinguish the mortals from the immortal characters. Speaking of the gods, Xibalba (Ron Perlman) is the highlight of the film, thanks to a creative design and outstanding voice work.

10 'Missing Link' (2019)

Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) has dedicated his life to investigating cryptids at the expense of his reputation among the scientific community. This drives him to make a bet with Lord Piggot-Dunceby to be accepted into the Society of Great Men if he can prove the existence of the Sasquatch. Frost does find the creature, who he calls Mr. Link, and agrees to transport him to the Himalayas, so he can reunite with his cousins, the Yeti.

The Missing Link is one of the best movies from Laika, who also produced Coraline. The story is a classic 19th-century adventure in the same vein as Around the World in 80 days, yet still feels fresh thanks to its likable characters. Frost and Link's relationship is particularly good and provides the adventure with an emotional core.

