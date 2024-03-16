The 2010s was an incredible decade for anime. With breakout hits like Attack on Titan, Haikyuu, Hunter x Hunter, Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia, anime fanatics were treated incredibly well. But due to the countless spectacular series that were released, many gems sadly flew under the radar or gained less recognition than deserved, that managed to garner niche cult followings.

It's borderline impossible to keep up with every anime released each year, which makes the popularity of these hidden gems understandable. But fans of the medium are sorely missing out on some wonderful content, with some even spawning from some of anime's best creators, like Hiromu Arakawa, the mangaka of one of the greatest anime of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Whether viewers are looking for a relaxing slice-of-life series or an action-packed adventure, there's plenty of underrated classics out there to be enjoyed.

10 'Level E' (2011)

Genre: Science Fiction

Episode Count: 13

In a world where aliens have secretly lived amongst humans for years, an alien prince named Prince Baka manages to crash-land on planet Earth. He begins living with high school student Yukitaka Tsutsui, who becomes the prince's target of torment. Born from the stellar mind of Yoshihiro Togashi, the mangaka behind the hit series Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho, Level E is a shorter, more comedic series than Togashi's previous works.

There are a few reasons why Level E flew under the radar of many. One was its unique storytelling style. The show didn't necessarily have an overarching plot and consisted of multiple mini-story arcs, which threw some viewers off. But those who stuck with it and didn't mind the structure or got used to it seemed to really enjoy it. Some claim the writing to be genius at times, getting trolled each week with a new episode's release. Many also believe the series was overshadowed by another popular series running at the time, Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

9 'Hyouge Mono' (2011)

Genre: Historical Fiction

Episode Count: 39

Furuta Sasuke, an oddball samurai, is more consumed with his tea-making abilities than his combat technique and skills. Living under the protection of the powerful lord Oda Nobunaga, Furuta opts to pursue more selfish, material desires than military work and lives off the fortunes gained through Nobunaga's continuous success. But, after tragedy strikes, Nobunaga is killed at Honno-ji and Furuta seemingly looses everything. Soon after, he becomes the pupil of Sen no Soueki, one of the most influential figures within the history of the Japanese tea ceremony.

It's easy to understand why Hyouge Mono didn't become a massive success like the likes of Attack on Titan. Historical Fiction certainly isn't for everyone, but for those who enjoy it or were willing to give it a try, it served as a great watch. Many note that it is one of the most accurate interpretations of real life Japanese samurai politics at the time. The animation also gained heavy praise due to its consistently stellar quality.

Hyouge Mono is not available for streaming

8 Control: The Money and Soul of Possibility (2011)

Genre: Action & Mystery

Episode Count: 11

After barely escaping total financial collapse thanks to the International Monetary Fund, Japan is still in as rough shape as ever. Unemployment, death and crime are spreading like wildfire. Kimimaro is a student that seeks merely the simple things in life. He wants to pursue an ordinary future where he can live comfortably. When he meets a man who offers him an absurd amount of money under the condition his future is held as collateral. He's then sucked into a realm called the Financial District where he must compete weekly to secure his money and future.

The series found a lot of love for its originality and great themes. Even though it is a battle anime, the series manages not to focus solely on the weekly battles that Kimimaro must face and give a lot of attention to the character arcs within the story and the relationships between characters.

7 'Space Brothers' (2012)

Genre: Science Fiction, Comedy and Slice of Life

Episode Count: 99

After witnessing a UFO fly off to the moon as children, Mutta and Hibito Nanba both aimed for the stars and gained dreams of being astronauts. Years later, in 2025, Hibito has achieved his dream and is shooting for Mars, while Mutta did not find the same luck. But on one fateful day, Mutta recieves a letter letting him know that he has been accepted into the JAXA cadet program. As his dream begins to become a reality, Mutta does everything he can to catch up with his brother and craft his ideal life.

The unfortunate underrating of Space Brothers is quite shocking as it spawned an incredible moment in voice acting history. Episode 31 is the monumental episode that features the very first voice over recorded from space thanks to the astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, who recorded his voice lines aboard the International Space Station. Not only does Space Brothers deserve more recognition for its historical impact, but the series is exceptionally written. Even with its large episode count, the series never feels boring and manages to balance the tone quite well.

6 'Blood Lad' (2013)

Genre: Action & Dark Comedy

Episode Count: 11

Blood Lad tells the story of a vampire named Staz from the bizarre Demon World who meets a girl who somehow manages to wander into the Demon World and get killed by a flesh-eating plant, turning into a ghost. Staz feels terrible and blames himself for what happened to the student, named Fuyumi Yanagi. He then promises her that he will bring her back to life.

The anime adaption was commended for its well executed humor and charming main character in Staz. Those who did enjoy it highly reccommended the series to others, but unfortunately, the series didn't sell very well, causing it to be canceled. Thankfully for fans of the series, the manga continued on and finished up its run completely, as the manga sold very well. It's a pity that the anime adaptation didn't get the same treatment, as there was potential the series to find more popularity in a season two.

5 'The Troubled Life of Miss Kotoura' (2013)

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama and Supernatural