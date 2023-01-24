Anthony Hopkins is one of the most beloved and gifted actors of all time who is most notably known for his chilling performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the Oscar-winning film, The Silence of the Lambs. Born in Wales, Hopkins started his career on the stage in 1960 and established himself on the big screen in films such as The Lion in Winter and The Elephant Man.

The Welsh actor continues to work and most recently won his second Oscar for Best Actor last year for his performance in The Father. Throughout the years, Hopkins has starred in dozens of films, but according to Reddit, some are unfairly overlooked.

1 'The Remains of the Day' (1993)

James has been a dedicated butler to his heartless employer, Lord Darlington (James Fox), whose needs are always a top priority for the English butler. After Darlington's death, James reconnects with Darlington's housekeeper, Miss Kenton (Emma Thompson), and starts to regret the personal sacrifices he made throughout the years for his boss.

Set in England during the 1930s, The Remains of the Day is a heartfelt drama with a supporting cast consisting of Christopher Reeves, Hugh Grant, and Game of Thronesstar Lena Headey. The movie received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Score, Best Picture, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Hopkins' performance.

2 'Magic' (1978)

Corky's a failed magician who decides to adopt a new ventriloquist act with a dummy named Fats. When Corky lands a television gig, he panics and returns to his hometown, where he reconnects with his former high school sweetheart. As the two plan to run off together, Fats starts to take on a life of his own and isn't supportive of their relationship.

Directed by Richard Attenborough, Magic is a psychological horror film starring Hopkins in one of his most unusual roles. Hopkins is joined by legendary actress Ann-Margaret and Rocky's Burgess Meredith, who plays Corky's agent, Ben. According to the 2006 short Magic: Fats and Friends, Laurence Olivierwas originally offered the role, but the actor couldn't commit despite his interest.

3 'The World's Fastest Indian' (2005)

New Zealander and speed bike racer Burt Munro is known to the locals for his easy-going personality and having the fastest motorcycle in both New Zealand and Australia. After spending years has spent years modifying his 1920 classic Indian motorcycle, he travels to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to compete in a race where he sets a new land speed record.

The World's Fastest Indian is an epic feel-good film based on the true story of Burt Munro, who was 68 years old when he set the record in 1967, which still stands today. According to an interview with Hopkins, the actor stated that Munro was one of his easiest roles to play mainly because Munro's outdoor lifestyle and outlook on life weren't much different from his own.

4 'Legends of the Fall' (1994)

Set in the early 20th century, William Ludlow lives in the wilderness of Montana with his sons, Tristan, Alfred, and Samuel. When Samuel is killed in the war, the surviving brothers return to their once close-knit family, shattered by the loss. The family tries to pick up the pieces, but a rivalry between Alfred and Tristan threatens to destroy the family completely.

Legends of the Fall is a heart-wrenching Western starring Hopkins, Brad Pitt, and Aidan Quinn. Based on the 1978 book of the same title written by Jim Harrison, Hopkins delivers an abrasive but empathetic performance as Ludlow, but Pitt steals the film. The movie received three Academy Award nominations and ended up winning the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

5 'The Bounty' (1984)

After an extended furlough stay in Tahiti, Captain Bligh attempts to restore order and discipline among his ship's crew. When Bligh starts handing out physical punishment, the captain's former friend, Fletcher (Mel Gibson), leads the crew in a mutiny against the captain.

The Bounty is a British historical drama directed by Roger Donaldson, who, years later, would direct Hopkins again in The World's Fastest Indian. This intense voyage also stars Liam Neeson, Daniel-Day Lewis, and Laurence Olivier. Some consider the movie to be another remake of Mutiny on the Bounty, but The Bounty takes a more emotional and personal view of the real-life event.

6 'The Edge' (1997)

Billionaire Charles Morse is aboard a plane that ends up crashing in the Alaskan wilderness. Stranded with his assistant, Stephen, and photographer, Bob (Alec Baldwin), they must find their way back to civilization while facing unpredictable obstacles along the way. Charles isn't worried about the elements killing him but is more concerned about Bob, who he suspects is having an affair with his wife.

The Edge is a nerve-racking thriller written by David Mamet, who is known for other action-packed films, including The Untouchables and Hoffa,starring Jack Nicholson. Mamet would reunite almost 20 years later with Hopkins in the actor's reprisal of his most iconic character, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, in the 2001 prequel, Hannibal.

7 'Meet Joe Black' (1998)

Family man and media mogul, Bill Parrish, is about to celebrate his 65th birthday, but shortly before his milestone celebration, he's visited by a man named Joe (Brad Pitt), who is Death in human form. Bill, being a typical businessman, offers Joe a deal; if he can have a few extra days to live, then Joe will have that time to experience what it's like to be human.

Meet Joe Black is loosely based on the 1934 film Death Takes a Holiday starring Fredric March (Inherit the Wind)and Evelyn Venable (Pinocchio), where Death takes human form for three days to find out why people are afraid of him. While the movie wasn't a major box office success, Meet Joe Black was noted by critics for Hopkins' emotionally complex character and elegant performance.

8 'The Mask of Zorro' (1998)

Don Diego de la Vega, also known as Zorro, has been imprisoned for 20 years, but when he learns that his old enemy has returned, he escapes to seek his revenge. He returns to his home, where he meets a drunken outlaw, Alejandro (Antonio Banderas), and trains him to become his successor as the masked vigilante.

According to Variety, Hopkins joined the cast of The Mask of Zorro just one month before filming was scheduled to start in Mexico. Hopkins accepted the role because he wanted a change from his usual dramatic roles and desired to be in an action film. Despite his age, Hopkins holds his own moving with impressive strength and is exceptionally enchanting as de la Vega.

9 'The Lion in Winter' (1968)

In the winter of 1183, King Henry II (Peter O'Toole) is expected to announce his successor to the throne. The king believes his son, John, should get the crown but his wife, Queen Eleanor, thinks it should go to their other son, Richard. As people start to gather for the Christmas holiday, each tries their best to sway the king into supporting their choice.

The Lion in Winter was Hopkins' film debut, and played the king's troubled eldest son, Richard, in this fierce historical drama. In 1978 during an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show, Hopkins recalled working with his on-screen mother and Hollywood icon, Katharine Hepburn noting her infamous temper and her and O'Toole's immense support for the young actor.

10 'Fracture' (2007)

Ted's a wealthy and successful engineer who is arrested and charged with the murder of his wife. The case is assigned to the all-star deputy district attorney, Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling), who believes it will be a simple open-and-shut case after learning that Beachum will be defending himself. As the trial begins, the young attorney realizes that Ted is much more clever than he had anticipated.

Fracture is a psychological crime thriller full of twists, unnerving suspense, and brilliant performances by both Hopkins and Gosling. Despite Hopkins history of portraying evil characters, Hopkins still manages to pull off an epic poker face causing audiences to second guess his innocence and his possible guilt.

