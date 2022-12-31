Since the world began, cultures around the globe have been obsessed with when it would end: there's a morbid fascination in trying to predict the end of the world. Since art imitates life, it makes perfect sense why Hollywood is constantly producing films about the destruction of humanity. Through the years, these films have only grown more extravagant and diversified.

RELATED: 10 Post-Apocalyptic Movies or Shows That Are Not Total Bummers

With Noah Baumbach's film White Noise out on steaming, it's important to note that apocalypse and disaster movies have a long cinematic tradition. Like most genres, great films always break the mold and slip under the radar. Films like Only and Knowing show apocalyptic films have ceased to be about how humanity ends and started being about how humanity exists.

'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

This third film in the Terminator trilogy, about the day Skynet destroys civilization, was accused by fans upon its release. However, after many years and lackluster sequels, fans appreciate many of its more distinctive qualities.

This sequel's Terminator is unique to the other installments because of its feminine appearance that it uses for a psychological advantage, as well as having built-in weapons and the ability to hack machinery, making her thrilling to watch. A practical-effect-driven chase scene also rivals any set piece in the series. This film is also a lot more intelligent than fans remember. After the protagonists fail to stop Judgment day, the film raises the question of is fate is inescapable.

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

This prequel to the 1960s classic Planet of the Apes, about how Caesar and the apes rose against humanity, doesn't get the fanfare of the Matthew Vaughn sequels but lays the foundation for its counterparts to be as good as they are.

This film could have been a mindless action movie, but instead makes a point to let the audience connect to the apes and understand what drove them to rise against the humans, setting a tone for the trilogy. The effects artist and motion-cap actors make the apes emote in ways that even some live-action actors don't. The best part of this film is watching Caesar and his handler Will's tragic relationship grow and then deteriorate, foreshadowing the original film's events.

'Light of My Life' (2019)

In this small film, a plague has wiped out most of the world's women; one father will go to any lengths to protect his daughter from the outside world. What this film lacks in action and top-notch CGI, it makes up for in its story.

This film removes all the conventions audiences are used to in this genre, like cataclysmic scenes of destruction or flesh-eating zombies. It's an intimate portrait of the relationship between a father and his daughter. The film slowly develops their relationship, so when danger finally befalls them in the form of three men coming to take his daughter, the audience is generally concerned for the characters.

'How it Ends' (2021)

Image via United Artists

This apocalyptic dramedy about a woman and her younger self going to a party on the last day before the Earth explodes proves apocalyptic films don't need to be scary or actioned-packed to leave the audience satisfied.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies With the Best Practical Effects

What's unique about this gem is that even though it's the end of the world, it just seems like another day in L.A. Citizens aren't scared or panicking but doing everything they never did in life. In the film, Liza and others are experiencing a phenomenon called YS, where they can interact with their younger selves. Liza's younger self pushes her to do everything she wishes she'd done in life, like confronting her emotionally unavailable father and trying to mend a relationship she ruined with her ex. This film proves dying is not as scary as living with regret.

'Alive' (2020)

This Korean zombie film about two teenagers stuck in an apartment during the zombie apocalypse was released in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it instantly one of the most relatable films in the genre.

Alive is a bottle film mostly taking place in one location. It tries to mirror the pandemic with two teens locked away in their separate apartments, scared to be infected. However, the two teens are drawn to each other, going as far as to rig a pulley system to give the main character a walkie-talkie so they can talk. This film is full of small gestures, showing no matter the situation; humans need to interact. This repeatability makes this gem accessible to audiences who usually would not be fans of the genre.

'War of the Words' (2005)

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Steven Spielberg's retelling of the 1898 novel is about a blue-collar worker who has to protect his family when aliens invade Earth may have come and gone due to its seemingly anti-climatic ending. However, that same ending makes this film stand out from its counterparts.

This film doesn't follow the rules of your typical blockbuster by making the audience wait before the big reveal of the aliens, building suspense, and making their first appearance that much more terrifying. The film also subverts audiences' expectations of how the aliens will be defeated. Instead of being defeated in a massive action set-piece, they become sick by the microorganisms on Earth as the planet defends itself, elevating this above your standard apocalyptic film.

'It's A Disaster' (2012)

This dark comedy based on the comedy troupe, The Vacationers is about a group of old friends stuck in a house during a county-wide WMD attack that's as funny as it is disturbing.

Like most apocalyptic films, this movie speaks to how turmoil can bring out the worst in people but uses comedy instead of drama. When this group of friends comes together for a couples' brunch, they seem happy and normal. When notified that they'll die from poisoning, happy couples commit adultery, and friends go at each other's throats — literally. As funny as this chaos is, the film never shies from the fact that they're all going to die and ends with a dark and humorous mass suicide attempt.

'Knowing' (2009)

Image via Summit Entertainment

This Nicolas Cage-led film is about a school teacher whose student predicts the end of the world will have viewers wearing tin foiled hats scribbling on the wall trying to predict what will happen next.

Watching a crazed Nicolas Cage obsess over Armageddon is always enjoyable. In true Nicolas Cage fashion, Knowing is not afraid to go to some weird places, including exterritorial beings who turn out to be angels putting children on flying arks and an ending scene seemingly taking place in heaven by the Tree of Life. However, the most shocking and daring aspect of this film is that it's an apocalyptic film where the world isn't saved in the end but destroyed utterly.

'Greenland' (2020)

Gerald Butler stars in this disaster thriller where a comet threatens to destroy the Earth. This film flew under the radar during the pandemic but had the thrills of Deep Impact and Independence Day with the character development of an indie film.

Greenland pulls off the impossible by feeling big and intimate all at the same time. The action set pieces where the comet hits the earth are filled with tension and are genuinely scary especially considering the limited budget. Meanwhile, intimate moments between the family endear audiences to the characters so that it's much more nerve-racking when they're in danger.

'Only' (2019)

This apocalyptic romance about a couple trying to keep their relationship alive while a virus threatens to wipe out the world's female population poses the question, can love really withstand anything?

In this personal film, Eva and Will's relationship is tested when Will becomes overprotective and keeps Eve locked indoors, so she can't get sick. Eve, however, misses everyday life and starts to feel like she's being imprisoned. Is Eva's safety worth the deterioration of their relationship? This film differentiates itself from others in the genre by not focusing on the potential end of the world but on the possible end of a relationship.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Apocalyptic Movies of All Time According To Letterboxed