10 'Physical' (2021 - 2023)

Creator: Annie Weisman

With Rose Byrne at its center, Annie Weisman's entertaining comedy show tackles themes of identity and self-discovery while illustrating the story of a woman struggling to find her place in the world. Sheila is a quietly unhappy housewife who struggles with her marriage and lifelong battle with bulimia. When she stumbles upon the fascinating world of aerobics, Sheila reclaims her power and self-confidence.

This Apple TV+ dark comedy may not be fit to everyone's liking. Still, Weisman's underrated series offers viewers a believable, three-dimensional, layered protagonist (brought to life flawlessly by Byrne) that they may even relate with at some point. Part of what makes Physical a good show is the poignant messages it sends on the topics it deals with, particularly how it sheds light on the importance of embracing oneself.

9 'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy' (2023 -)

Creators: Eugene Levy, Joan Collins, Hélder

For those who enjoy engaging documentaries or reality TV shows about exploring new cultures, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy is a great pick. The 2023 series centers around Levy's journey as he visits different countries, meets different people, and enjoys some of the world's most remarkable hotels.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy is quite different from other reality series centering around celebrities, as it doesn't solely focus on Levy's experiences but also introduces interesting aspects of worldwide culture to viewers. Levy's joy in the show as he travels around the globe and makes new connections is infectious, making the Apple TV+ series an enjoyable watch fit for those who like to explore new places without leaving the comfort of their homes.

8 'Servant' (2019 - 2023)

Creator: Tony Basgallop

Blending the horror, mystery, and drama genres, Servant sees a Philadelphia couple (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) in mourning after a tragedy causes a rift in their marriage consequently opening a door for a mysterious force to enter their home. In the meantime, they hired an eighteen-year-old Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) to be the nanny for late infant Jericho, who has been replaced by a reborn doll.

Needless to say, horror enthusiasts — particularly psychological horror fans — will probably find Servant an interesting watch due to its well-crafted atmosphere and great acting, so they may want to give this a go. Although a tad overlooked by mainstream audiences, the Tony Basgallop Apple TV+ show has received praise from iconic personalities in horror, such as Guillermo del Toro and Stephen King.

7 'Acapulco' (2021 -)

Creators: Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, Austin Winsberg

Cisneros, Shuman, and Winsberg's hilarious Acapulco depicts the dream of a young Mexican man (played by both Enrique Arrizon and Eugenio Derbez) coming true when he gets the job offer of a lifetime at a decades-old, well-respected and preserved resort in Acapulco, which is located on a semicircular bay in Mexico. However, things get complicated when he soon realizes the job is far more troublesome than he ever anticipated.

Despite being renewed for a third season, the charming Acapulco remains one of Apple TV+'s lesser-known shows and certainly deserves more love. Produced by the Emmy-winning Eugenio Derbez and featuring effective acting performances on top of an enthralling plot, this comedy series will have comedy fans hooked. It was inspired by the 21st-century Mexican film How to Be a Latin Lover.

6 'Schmigadoon!' (2021 - 2023)

Creators: Ken Daurio, Cinco Paul

Perfect for those into the comedy, musical, and fantasy genres, this fun Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul Apple TV+ original follows a couple of doctors (played by the fantastic Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong) who, while on a backpacking trip, unearth a magical town in which everyone acts like they're in a classic musical and become trapped in the musical theater universe.

While critically acclaimed — Cinco Paul, for one, took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Corn Puddin'" — Schmigadoon! is generally an overlooked series by the streaming platform and was, unfortunately, not renewed for a third season. Nonetheless, Daurio and Paul's show is worth the watch, especially if audiences are on the lookout for an entertaining and lighthearted viewing.

5 'Bad Sisters' (2022 -)

Creators: Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan

Extraordinarily written by Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, and Sharon Horgan and originally titled Emerlad, Apple TV+'s BAFTA-winning Bad Sisters focuses, as the title suggests, on the Garveys' sisterly bond. Their parents' death brings the group (Eva Birthistle, Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene) together and promises to always protect and look after one another.

Although it is a critically acclaimed show, the Ireland-set Bad Sisters did not get as much attention from global audiences as other more popular shows by Apple. Considering how well-executed it is and its overall quality, it's saddening that this underrated Apple TV+ dark comedy is short on global viewership, especially considering that it perfectly deals with some important themes like infidelity and domestic abuse. The good news? It was renewed for a second season.

4 'Trying' (2020 - 2024)

Creator: Andy Wolton

Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) rethink whether they're ready to be parents in this Andy Wolton show, which focuses on a couple who can't have children and therefore decide to adopt. However, their dysfunctional friends, family, and overall chaotic lives make it difficult for the two to survive the new challenges and surprises that come with the adoption process.

Trying is the kind of series audiences binge-watch, given how heartwarming and lighthearted the episodes feel. Its engaging plot, which focuses on the aches of settling down and making a life for yourself, is relatable enough to bring audiences a sense of comfort and solace. The narrative is well-written with a few funny jokes thrown into the mix. Even if renewed for a fourth season (and some believe it to be Apple TV's best), Wolton's show is a tad undervalued and underseen.

3 'Silo' (2023 -)

Creator: Graham Yost

After starring in films like Reminiscence and Denis Villeneuve's fan-favorite Dune, Rebecca Ferguson rightfully took the leading role in this Apple TV+ sci-fi mystery show, which illustrates a giant silo underground where men and women live under various regulations that supposedly protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface.

As expected, this dystopian drama that revolves around systemic oppression is elevated by Ferguson's astounding performance, its creative worldbuilding, and original screenplay, receiving accolades all around the world. Although it may not be Apple TV+'s least popular series, Silo has arguably still not gathered as much attention as Foundation, Ted Lasso, or Severance despite its greatness. It is surely one of the best shows the streaming platform has to offer, with an involving screenplay that will have audiences truly invested.

2 'Drops of God' (2023)

Creator: Quoc Dang Tran

Quoc Dang Tran's French-American-Japanese television series sees a woman, played by Fleur Geffrier, uncover the world's greatest wine collection that's left by her late father (Stanley Weber) who passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60, and confronting his oenologist protégé and "spiritual son" (Tomohisa Yamashita) to claim her inheritance.

While the two are still on different levels, fans of Max's original series Succession may want to give this criminally underrated Apple TV+ show a watch, as it tackles similar themes and their narratives share some resemblances, making for the perfect show to fill the hole in audiences' hearts after the show's finale. While a second season isn't yet confirmed, Drops of God is worthwhile, featuring an engaging premise and stylish cinematography.

1 'Pachinko' (2022 -)

Creator: Soo Hugh

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Min Jin Lee, the outstanding Apple television series Pachinko portrays the four generations of a Korean immigrant family, highlighting their ambitions, hopes, and dreams as they leave their country on an indomitable quest to survive and thrive while bringing to light the discrimination of Korean immigrants in Japanese civilization.

Soo Hugh's Pachinko is easily one of the best series currently streaming on Apple TV+, even if not as watched as other series on the platform. Its breathtaking visuals, amazing writing and performances are among Pachinko's strongest aspects. However, the way it depicts the search for belonging, discrimination, and racism while tackling themes like the loss of identity, poverty, and resilience is also worth noting.

