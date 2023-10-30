In general, comedy films could benefit from being weirder. It's disappointing to see that in an era where the most cutting-edge and creative comedic minds are headed to television and streaming services, there are so few major comedic films in theaters. It seems like audiences are more likely to satisfy their humorous cravings with blockbusters like The Super Mario Bros. Movie or Barbie than with smaller, independent efforts from unique voices and perspectives.

Indie cinema can always be relied on when looking for out-of-the-box comedies that push the envelope. Indeed, many independent and arthouse filmmakers have crafted less mainstream yet equally hilarious works of comedy. And while these projects might not be box office juggernauts or critical darlings, they remain solid and often exceptional comedic efforts, offering all the daring and thought-provoking humor lacking in most mainstream productions.

10 'The Land of Steady Habits' (2018)

Starring Ben Mendelsohn

You Hurt My Feelings director Nicole Holofcener didn't earn as much praise for her 2018 Netflix dramedy The Land of Steady Habits, and that's a shame. The arthouse comedy explores the life of a recently divorced man (the ever-reliable Ben Mendelsohn) whose attempt to re-experience the freedom of his adolescence falls flat when he ends up caring for his troubled, drug-addicted son (Thomas Mann).

Like the best Holofcener films, The Land of Steady Habits has a sharp, bitter sense of humor and isn't afraid to take its emotional drama seriously. It's interesting to see Mendelsohn in a lighter, more grounded role, considering how dark his performances tend to be. Effortlessly blending comedy and drama, The Land of Steady Habits is a thoughtful examination of family, offering a refreshing take on the mid-life crisis trope.

9 'Living in Oblivion' (1995)

Starring Steve Buscemi

Any aspiring director who has experienced nightmares on set might want to watch Living in Oblivion as a means of therapy. The film explores the chaotic behind-the-scenes drama behind the production of an independent drama as the film's overworked director (Steve Buscemi) attempts to wrangle his idiosyncratic actors together to complete the shot list.

The film is painfully funny for those in the industry, and its small-scale approach is perfect for a representation of this side of the filmmaking experience. It's also further proof of Buscemi's now-legendary talent and innate ability to improve everything he's a part of. While it isn't the first or last movie about filmmaking, Living in Oblivion's observations about the behind-the-scenes process are worth the audience's time.

8 'The Comedian' (2016)

Starring Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has made a few missteps in recent years. While he arguably returned to form with his performances in Silver Linings Playbook and The Irishman, doomed comedy projects like Dirty Grandpa, The War With Grandpa, Grudge Match, and Last Vegas don't represent his best comedic talents. However, De Niro proves he still has a sense of humor with his performance as an aging insult comic doing community service in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian.

While The Comedian is far from perfect, it benefits from De Niro's confident performance - even if it shamelessly borrows from older, better dark comedies. Still, De Niro fans will be delighted to see the cameos in the film from his various co-stars, including Danny DeVito and Harvey Keitel.

7 'The Fundamentals of Caring' (2016)

Starring Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez

Paul Rudd is one of the most likable actors in the business, which made him perfect for the lead role in the heartwarming 2017 Netflix dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring. Rudd stars as the caretaker Ben Benjamin, who, after deciding his experience has become too isolated, takes the terminally ill teenager Trevor (Craig Roberts) on a road trip to see his father.

Although it explores familiar themes typical of a coming-of-age story, The Fundamentals of Caring offers enough humor and wit to stand out. The film doesn't detract from the gravity of the cancer subplot but finds the darkly humorous nature of Trevor's scenario. The entire cast is great, but Bobby Cannavale gives a particularly memorable performance as Trevor's cruel, unlikeable father.

6 'Maggie's Plan' (2015)

Starring Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke, and Julianne Moore

Maggie's Plan is a hilarious story about breaking and mending relationships. The film centers on the self-obsessed writer John (Ethan Hawke), who breaks up with his longtime wife Georgette (Julianne Moore) after falling in love with the idiosyncratic young woman Maggie (Greta Gerwig), who planned to have a baby on her own. However, once the baby arrives, Maggie realizes her new life isn't as perfect as it seems.

Amusing, warm, and more than a little quirky, Maggie's Plan is a curious but rewarding examination of family, love, and expectations. Greta Gerwig brings her universal charm, and Julianne Moore is her reliable scene-stealing self, but Ethan Hawke is particularly strong as a hilariously toxic male character. Writer-director Rebecca Miller delivers a sweet but refreshingly daring take on relationships that will surely connect with modern audiences.

5 'Brigsby Bear' (2017)

Starring Kyle Mooney

Similar to Living in Oblivion, Brigsby Bear is a film tailor-made for film lovers, particularly fans of geeky franchise properties. The film focuses on the isolated man James (Kyle Mooney), who has been raised in a bunker by his adopted father (Mark Hamill). James' father developed a fictional adventure show called Brigsby Bear that appeals exclusively to his adopted son. After James is released from his unknowing imprisonment, he connects to his real family (and new ground of friends) by recreating the Brigsby Bear series on his own.

Birgsby Bear is a witty and surprisingly wholesome comedy. The film's loving approach to pop culture and its influence is unabashedly earnest and sweet, reinforced by a remarkable performance from a stellar cast led by Saturday Night Live alumn Mooney. Offbeat but refreshing and rewarding, Brigsby Bear is a one-of-a-kind comedy fans shouldn't miss.

4 'Love & Friendship' (2016)

Starring Kate Beckinsale

There's a universal humor that comes from the work of Jane Austen. The 2016 historical comedy Love & Friendship explores one of Austen's most underappreciated novels and features a much different performance from Kate Beckinsale. Set at the very end of the 18th century, the film follows the recently widowed Lady Susan (Beckinsale) as she attempts to arrange a few marriages of convenience to ensure her family's future.

Forsaking the action roles that the Underworldstar is best known for, Beckinsale delivers her sharpest performance as the wickedly cunning Lady Susan, one of Jane Austen's best heroines. Director Whit Stillman brings out the acerbic, darkly humorous nature of Austen's original prose, resulting in a funny and delightful period dramedy that ranks among the best Austen adaptations.

3 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' (2019)

Starring Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce

Brazil and The Fisher King director Terry Gilliam literally worked on The Man Who Killed Don Quixote for decades before the film finally hit limited release in early 2019. It seems befitting of a film that celebrates the art of storytelling and the universal power of heroic characters. The film follows an ambitious film director (Adam Driver) who becomes an impromptu adventurer when he discovers that one of his former stars (Jonathan Pryce) actually believes himself to be the mythically brave knight-errant of legend, Don Quixote.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was among the many films stuck in development hell before hitting the big screen; as such, it's far from perfect. Casting Pryce as a Spanish shoemaker seems ridiculously out-of-touch, and the decades-long process to bring it to life eclipsed the film's actual merits. However, there's plenty to admire in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote's larger-than-life approach, if only for its intentional desire to be as loud and messy as possible.

2 'Watching the Detectives' (2007)

Starring Cillian Murphy and Lucy Liu

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is at his goofiest in the sorely underrated 2017 mystery comedy Watching the Detectives. The plot follows a socially inept cinephile (Murphy) whose life goes out of whack when he falls in love with an enigmatic femme fatale (Lucy Liu), who drags him into a series of real crimes.

Watching the Detectives is a hidden gem, elevated by Murphy and Liu's charming chemistry. Although the film pays homage to classic works of film noir and detective cinema, it's also a great representation of fan culture. Watching the Detectives might be quirky and offbeat, but its message about how trying to fit real life within the parameters of a movie isn't a healthy way to deal with real problems rings true, especially in the age of parasocial relationships.

1 'Be Kind Rewind' (2008)

Starring Jack Black

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry returned to the world of arthouse comedy with his wacky yet undeniably sweet 2008 arthouse comedy Be Kind Rewind. The film follows two video store clerks (Jack Black and Mos Def) who accidentally erase the tapes on all their movies and are forced to recreate them by themselves.

Be Kind Rewind is another film about the joy of creating movies. It celebrates filmmaking as a collaborative and liberating creative process, with Jack Black delivering one of his most underrated performances, an unrestrained yet honest portrayal of passion and bliss. The even weirder version of Ghostbustersthat the characters create is somehow worthy of the original classic.

