There has always been a certain standard of perfection in American print and media, whether accurate or not. This standard naturally made its way into film and television, determining the types of people Hollywood studios chose to tell stories about. Since Hollywood equates love with desire, studios typically only made love stories with people they believed the audience would find desirable. This, unfortunately, meant often excluding different cultural groups as romantic leads, including Asian Americans.

As time went on, filmmakers like War-Kong-wei and Ang Lee proved there was an interest in love stories from other cultures. The explosion of Romance K-dramas, Bollywood, and movies Like Crazy Rich Asians shows mainstream audiences' standard for desirability was far vaster than the studio execs claimed. It also highlights how content from different cultures and sub-cultures is becoming competition for mainstream fanfare. That said, there are still plenty of under-appreciated Asian lead romance films still going under the radar, like Rainbow Song and Shortcomings, that deserve to be recognized.

10 What's Love Got to Do With It (2022)

Directed by Shekhar Kapur

This edgy yet predictable romance movie is about two friends whose relationship is turned upside down when one announces they're getting an arranged marriage. This film tries to demystify this controversial topic while being respectable to both sides. ​​​​​This movie won four awards at the National Film Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best British Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. Not to mention winning best comedy at the Rome Film Fest.

This British rom-com is a celebration of Pakistani culture. It also tries to show the good aspects of modern arranged marriages, and that choice is still involved. Unlike many movie portrayals, Kaz and his potential brides are heavily involved in finding a significant other instead of just being their parents' choice. Kaz agrees to let his non-Pakistani friend Zoe make a documentary about his arranged marriage. However, throughout the filming, she realizes her feelings for Kaz and begins to put doubts about the tradition in his head. Kaz then begins feeling pressured by his family to marry his potential bride of the same race despite falling for Zoe, showing the flipside of the coin regarding arranged marriages. The film's touchy topic makes this far more riveting than most rom-coms.

9 See Hear Love (2023)

Directed by John H. Lee

This Japanese romance about the relationship between an anime writer who goes blind and his biggest fan, who is deaf, gives fans hope for more than just true love. See, Hear, Love is a live-action retelling of the Japanese webtoon Bojido Moshago Deudjido Moshaedo Saranghae (I Love You Without Seeing and Hearing).

If the premise wasn't interesting enough, the actors realistically sell their disabilities and show how difficult life can be to lose one of your senses. While this may seem like just another love story, this movie is about hope. Habikki inspires Shinzi to keep living after he goes blind. Similarly, Shinzi gives Habikka hope through his optimistic anime despite her losing her hearing when she was younger. When faced with a big payday to make his anime more depressing and dark, Shinzi decides inspiring others is more important than money, leaving viewers uplifted. The film's message that just because things go wrong in people's lives doesn't mean life is over is a powerful one.

8 Rainbow Song (2006)

Directed by Naoto Kumazawa

Fans will have to restock their tissues after watching this brilliant Japanese film about two friends making homemade movies together who can't admit they love each other. The two leads' chemistry makes audiences feel like they're genuinely watching two best friends. This makes it enjoyably frustrating and relatable to see these two not admit their feelings for each other because of their insecurities. While this premise is familiar, the movie caters to film lovers, with the main characters connected through a short film production about the end of the world.

This movie is unique for many reasons: it begins towards the end of the story, not explaining who the characters are and how they know each other. It also starts with one of the main characters already dead. It then jumps to the story's beginning, leaving viewers to assemble the pieces. The film then shocks audiences with the last ten minutes of the movie being the short film the duo was working on when they initially met. Their weighty short about two lovers reuniting on the world's last day beautifully symbolizes the tragic nature of their relationship cut short by destiny.

7 The Elephant King (2006)

Directed by Seth Grossman

Writer, Director Seth Grossman's multi-festival award-winning film is about suicidal wannabe writer Oliver, who travels to Thailand to retrieve his troublesome older brother and ends up getting sucked into the ecstasy of the island. However, this movie has more going on under the surface than viewers think.

This hauntingly poignant film uses Jake and his brother Oliver's relationship with Lek as a microcosm of the ongoing exploitative escapism of ex-pats in Thailand. The downtrodden Oliver falls in love with the pretty and exotic Lek, who represents the island, and the initial euphoria it gives ex-pats, making him feel alive again. However, reality sets in when he discovers Lek is being paid to be with him. He's even more shocked to realize that she's not just some exotic beauty but a real person with her problems. Jake, on the other hand, is sexually exploiting Lek to show his younger brother a good time. Each brother represents the illusions or the harsh realities that can sometimes be found on the island.

6 March Comes In Like Lions (1991)

Directed by Hitoshi Yazaki

This disturbing indie about a woman who deceives her amnesiac brother into dating her says a lot while almost saying nothing. Throughout the story, prostitute Ice (Yoshiko Yura) seeks out a normal romantic relationship with her brother Haruo (Bang-ho Cho). Still, as things get intimate, she realizes a romantic relationship with her sibling is even more perverse than the one she has with her customers. When Haruo realizes the truth, he has difficulty dissociating his feelings for his girlfriend from his sister, leading to them being trapped in a relationship they both know is wrong.

This cult arthouse film barely has any dialogue but instead uses symbolism through the mundane to tell the story. Little details like their apartment building under destruction, brief interactions with their happily married neighbors, and Ice and her brother Haruo gallivanting around the city like naughty kids show Ice is playing house with Haruo like a child. However, like her apartment, that house will eventually be torn down, and she'll never attain the normalcy she craves achieved by traditional couples like her neighbors. While off-putting, this film is the epitome of cinema.

5 It's Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong (2015)

Directed by Emily Ting

This unconventional film about two strangers roaming the streets of Hong Kong together feels too real for comfort. Writer and director Emily Ting was inspired to make this film by her own life as an ex-pat in Hong Kong. It's also interesting to note she cast The Real World San Diego's Jamie Chung and Chung's real husband Brian Greenberg as leads. This film's novel idea of shooting long takes of the leads walking the streets of Hong Kong discussing love and life while emotionally cheating makes it feel distinct and uncomfortably authentic.

The characters meet on two separate occasions a year apart, and each time they meet, the other has a significant other. This allows their flirtation only to go so far. By the film's end, the sexual tension between the two has reached a fever pitch, leaving Chung's character to decide whether she wants to leave her fiancé for a man she's only met twice. The camera cuts as little as possible, sucking the audience into this increasingly intimate conversation and Hong Kong itself. The city feels like a character full of weird quirks and lively energy while serving as a springboard for the characters to talk about the different mindsets of American ex-pats and American-born Hongkongers. However, anticipating whether their casual stroll will lead to something more is the best part of watching this slice-of-life film.

4 Shortcomings (2023)

Directed by Randall Park

Randall Park's directorial debut about a pretentious film snob and his partner in misery who travel across the country to clear their heads feels Woody Allen influenced, as viewers follow this narcotic man baby (Justin H. Hin) and his sarcastic friend (Sherry Cola) around New York.

This witty film delves into racial identity issues in the Asian community. Ben constantly feels insecure as a Japanese American, bleeding into his insecurities as a filmmaker. Ben allows these insecurities to make him resent the world around him. He continually needs to belittle people because he isn't comfortable with himself. Ultimately, Shortcomings deal with the universal problems of getting in the way of your own happiness. After Alice and Ben travel to New York, comforted by their shared misery, Alice finds someone who makes her happy. She then realizes she is the reason she's miserable, not other people. Alice, also begins to think maybe two people being miserable together isn't healthy. When Alice tries to enlighten Ben, he still feels determined to be sad and has trouble seeing himself for what he is. This film is less about an actual narrative and more about the period in which 30-somethings begin to realize they don't have it all figured out.

3 Plus One (2019)

Directed by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer

Maya Erskine and The Boys Jack Quaid star in this film about two friends who agree to be each other's plus-one for every wedding. Similar to the characters in the film, Plus One tries to have its cake and eat it, too, mixing typical romcom cheese with raunchy comedy. This film impressively won the Narrative Audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Plus, One takes the typical 90s rom-com fanfare viewers are accustomed to and makes it palatable for an increasingly pessimistic modern audience. The film successfully delivers all the heart-fluttering cheesy tropes contained in most rom-coms. It then fills these moments with irrelevant and shockingly crass humor to keep cynical millennials' eyes from rolling. Mayas Erskine's hilarious comedic performance helps bring life to a premise that's been done before, as she takes the funny, brash, inappropriate archetype usually given to the male lead. Meanwhile, Quid plays the straight-man, who ironically decides that he doesn't want a serious relationship, not the other way around. This movie shows that even with a predictable story, good characters dialogue, and tiny subversions can still keep the audience engaged.

2 Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Directed by Vinil Mathew

This Bollywood romantic comedy about Nikhil, who falls in love with his fiancé's bizarre sister Meeta, has the joyous energy modern American romantic comedies are missing. This infectious film's fun musical numbers, slapstick comedy, and innocent love story make it impossible not to smile when watching. Audiences completely buy into Meeta and Nikhil's will-they-wont-they relationship despite the craziness of this film. This is due to charming dialogue and undeniable chemistry between leads Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Even if fans don't speak Hindi, there's no denying the two's energy and comedic timing. While fun, this film ultimately deals with the stresses of letting down family in India. The pill-popping Meeta is being shunned by her family for stealing from her father. Nikhil, however, doesn't feel his fiancé is suitable for him but is afraid to disappoint both families. The couple bonds over their shared desire to please their families. Despite the serious undertones, this foreign film ironically captures the optimistic euphoria of falling in love far better than its American counterparts of the last decade.

1 As Tears Go By (1988)

Directed by War-Kar Wei

War Kar-Wei is known for classics like In The Mood for Love and Chunking Express, but many overlook his masterful debut about a drug dealer who finds love. Interestingly enough, this foreign film was inspired by Martin Scorcsese's film Mean Streets.

This mesmerizing film's colorful art direction and lighting turn this movie into a live-action pastel painting. Maggie Cheung shows why she's Kar-Wei's go-to, with how much she can convey with just the looks on her face. Her graceful demeanor stands out among all the blood and gore of this film. Like the protagonist, Wah (Andy Lau), the director balances gruesome crime and intrigue with budding romance. As the story progresses, you realize neither will end well for Wah. His pride prevents him from relinquishing his loyalty to his friend and finding happiness with his lover. In fact, almost every male character in this film needlessly suffers blood and tears over something as simple as their egos. Kar-Wei trades his typical symbolism for a straightforward story full of passion and emotion and how they can save people or lead to their downfall.

