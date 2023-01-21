Cate Blanchett is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors working today, and her recent nominations and wins for her most recent success, TÁR, proved exactly that. With a wide range of characters on display, the beloved Australian actress has, throughout the years, conquered many hearts, introducing viewers to countless interesting and complex on-screen personas.

Although Blanchett's filmography counts on plenty of well-known projects like Carol, Elizabeth, Blue Jasmine (for which she won a Best Actress Oscar), and Thor: Ragnarok, there are also some lesser-known features in which she delivered great performances. From I'm Not There to Little Fish, here are some other films totally worth checking.

1 Jude Quinn in 'I'm Not There' (2007)

I'm Not There is an intriguing biopic inspired by the music and many lives of Bob Dylan, in which six different people represent the spirit and embody the different aspects of the beloved singer during several different stages of both his career and personal life. Directed by Todd Haynes, this complex movie is well worth the watch, especially if viewers are familiar with Dylan's life and work.

A hardly recognizable Blanchett brought the prized singer to life through "Jude Quinn" in this; given her superb performance, Blanchett deservingly earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Although this may not be the most underrated performance by the actress — given how acclaimed it is by critics — it should be more appreciated by the general audience and worldwide moviegoers.

2 Sheba Hart in 'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

As the title suggests, Notes on a Scandal focuses on a public outrage involving a teacher and a student. The film stars Blanchett and Dame Judi Dench as the two main characters. It follows the teachers' complicated relationship with each other and the life-changing events that follow the uncovering of an affair between a fifteen-year-old student and Blanchett's Sheba Hart.

This tense psychological thriller undoubtedly features one of the actress' finest roles, and possibly the one that is most similar to her most recent, in a way — just like Lydia Tár, Hart is predatory, messy, and complicated, and viewers are not supposed to be rooting for her. Still, Blanchett's talents transpire through the screen and leave none indifferent.

3 Meredith Logue in 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Set in the 1950s, this engaging feature focuses on Tom Ripley's (Matt Damon) journey to Italy in order to bring back recent Princenton grad Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law), the young man Ripley pretended to know in order to get $1,000 off his wealthy father. With the direction of Anthony Minghella, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a critically acclaimed, highly entertaining movie, even if a bit slow-paced.

Among many great things about this film is Blanchett's performance. Although she is not the main character in this, she surely does deliver viewers a wonderful time whenever she steps on screen, incinting audiences to long for a spin-off movie in which Meredith is the protagonist.

4 Lady Tremaine in 'Cinderella' (2015)

2015's live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney princess story counted on several familiar faces — among them, Lily James, Richard Madden and Helena Bonham Carter. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie followed Ella's struggles and anxities living at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters following the death of her father.

Lady Tremaine is a crucial character in the Cinderella movie and tale as one knows it, and Blanchett steals the show in this retelling by perfectly embodying her. Marvelously embracing her character's wickedness and always putting on her mischievous face, the actress is undoubtedly a top-tier casting choice for the role.

5 Lilith Ritter in 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

This 2021 slow neo-noir by Guillermo del Toro features beautiful photography and amazing performances as it follows a scammer (Bradley Cooper) in 1940s New York who, after going from a modest carnival worker to a highly praised psychic medium, is confronted by a psychologist, Lilith Ritter, who is bent on exposing him.

It's hard to find a movie in which Blanchett doesn't shine, and Nightmare Alley (though it may not be everyone's cup of tea) is no exception. Many agree that her performance is one of the best bits about the flick, making the movie a generally more enjoyable and appealing watch as soon as she walks in.

6 Various Roles in 'Manifesto' (2015)

Written and directed by Julian Rosefeldt, Manifesto depicts many different personas in vignettes that incorporate diverse and timeless art manifestos ranging from the writings of Futurists, Dadaists, Fluxus artists to Suprematists, Situationists, Dogma 95, and others.

Not only does Blanchett showcase her undeniable talents by perfectly embodying one role in this, but twelve — no doubt, the actress gracefully puts her superb acting abilities to show and brings a wide range of twelve different people to life, from an anchorwoman to a homeless man.

7 Bernadette in 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette?' (2019)

This entertaining comedy directed by Richard Linklater follows Blanchett's Bernardette, a former architect who seemingly has everything she ever wanted and more, but unexpectedly goes missing without a trace one day. Determined to solve the mystery, Bernardette's family members team up to search for her.

Although Where'd You Go, Bernadette? is far from being a flawless picture and a perfect adaptation, it surely benefits from Blanchett's solid performance at its center. Embodying a layered, relatable, and likable character, the actress adds yet another great textured role to her filmography.

8 Tracy Heart in 'Little Fish' (2005)

Rowan Woods' Little Fish is set in Sydney and centers around a video store manager and ex-heroin addict who is trying to make a better life for herself. However, it all crumbles down when Tracey finds herself stuck in a drug deal while trying to escape from her past after the unexpected arrival of her ex-boyfriend (Dustin Nguyen).

All in all, Woods' piece is an overlooked, intense Australian drama from start to finish with some great performances, particularly from Blanchett. Although the movie isn't very popular in the United States, the beloved actress' performance alone makes it worth checking.

