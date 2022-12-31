While the pictures have created lasting characters throughout time, some of the most graphic and cherished roles on screen have been of real people. Due to life's own unbelievability, sometimes the story of a real person can surpass the amazement of fiction.

RELATED: 10 Best Biographical Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

A favorite genre at the Oscars, many stories of real people have been translated to the silver screen throughout the years. While movies like Schindler's List and Gandhi went on to worldwide recognition after being adapted from stories of real people, there are still great biographical movies out there that have gone under the radar.

'Bernie' (2011)

Richard Linklater's filmography is prolific and exceptional, so it's understandable to look past a few of his films that are less mainstream. However, doing that with Bernie would be a mistake. Starring Jack Black in a pleasantly jarring performance, Bernie follows a small-town mortician who befriends a wealthy widow, but their relationship leads to fatal consequences.

Taken from a 1998 article in Texas Monthly magazine, Linklater and co-writer Skip Hollandsworth employ an unrivaled grasp of the characters of the story and their specific tone and regionalism. Presented in part in a mockumentary style, Bernie is a darkly comical and well-acted film about a fascinating character and the town he inhabited.

'Star 80' (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

Although he only directed five feature films, each movie from famed theater director Bob Fosse holds a unique place in film history. This is particularly the case for his final film, Star 80, released 4 years prior to his death in 1987. Headlined by Mariel Hemingway and Eric Roberts in some of the best work of their career, Star 80 tells the story of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten and her volatile relationship with her controlling and manipulative boyfriend.

Although he had achieved mainstream success, including multiple Oscar nominations for his previous film All That Jazz, Star 80 saw Fosse regress commercially with the film grossing only half its $12 million budget. Despite this, Fosse continues to get the best out of his actors in this engrossing and luring crime drama.

'Reversal of Fortune' (1990)

Smart and absorbing, Reversal of Fortune is one of the best films of the 1990s. Although it was nominated for multiple Oscars, the film failed to gather box office success, only posting $15 million at the box office. Directed by Barbet Schroeder, the film concerns socialite Claus Von Bulow who hires a law professor to help overturn his convictions of attempted murder against his comatose wife.

RELATED: 12 Most Overlooked Films About True Crimes That You Haven't Seen

The film is terrifically acted as Ron Silver's fiery performance as the lawyer Alan Dershowitz perfectly offsets Jeremy Irons's icy portrayal of Von Bulow, a role which would win him the Oscar for Best Actor. Adapted from the novel by Dershowitz himself, the film is captivating from start to finish and works as a courtroom drama, mystery, and observation of the wealthy.

'American Splendor' (2003)

American Splendor was written and directed by documentary filmmakers Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the film concerns cartoonist Harvey Pekar, his relationship with his partner, and his friendship with fellow cartoonist Robert Crumb.

Adapted from Pekar's cartoons of the same name, the film combines narrative, documentary, and animation to illustrate the portrait of Pekar and his girlfriend Joyce Brabner. Paul Giamatti stars as Pekar in one of his first leading roles, one that would inspire many more to come. While it was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, the film grossed less than $9 million at the box office, a non-indication of the film's humor, care, and overall quality.

'Love and Mercy' (2014)

Image via Roadside Attractions

Titled after Brian Wilson's 1988 song of the same name, Love and Mercy is a film worthy of the genius it tells of. Jumping between the 1960s and 80s, the film is the story of The Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson, his relationships, and his battles with mental health. Directed by film producer Bill Pohlad, the movie was a box-office success and received positive reviews from critics.

Paul Dano and John Cusack are surprisingly perfect as the younger and older version of Wilson, respectively. The film, like Wilson's music, can be very tender. However, it is the sweeping score and shocking exhibits of evil that propel Love and Mercy to become one of the best music biopics of the decade.

'Shattered Glass' (2003)

Image via Lions Gate Films

Ask any college journalism student, and they'll know the name Stephen Glass. Based on the Vanity Fair article of the same name, Shattered Glass follows Glass, a young reporter at the New Republic who lands in deep water following allegations that he made up news stories to garner fame.

RELATED: 10 Best Investigative Journalism Movies and TV Shows

Glass is portrayed in the film by Hayden Christensen in one of the finest performances of his career. Opposite him is Peter Sarsgaard as editor Chuck Lane, a role he plays with uncanny complexity and moral interiority. Directed by Billy Ray in his directorial debut, the film is an astute analysis of Glass and the idea of journalistic integrity at large.

'Charlie Wilson's War' (2007)

Charlie Wilson's War is not underrated commercially as it grossed over $100 million at the box office. Neither is it underrated as far as talent is concerned, boasting the best of the best from the writer to director to actors. It is underrated simply because it gets erroneously placed towards the bottom of writer Aaron Sorkin and director Mike Nichols's filmographies.

Starring Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, the film is about congressman Charlie Wilson, played by Hanks, and his involvement in the Soviet-Afghan War. The film is littered with Sorkin's typically quick and clever dialogue, which is enhanced by Nichols's expert staging. Funny, informative, and sharply acted, Charlie Wilson's War is definitely a highlight venture for everyone involved.

'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Foxcatcher is the culmination of everything director Bennett Miller had been working up to toward that point. His first narrative film, Capote, was a murder movie while his second narrative film, Moneyball, was a sports movie. His third and most recent narrative film was a murder-sports movie called Foxcatcher about philanthropist Jon Du Pont and his dangerous relationship with two Olympic wrestlers.

Although appearing on multiple critics end of year top 10 lists and being nominated for several Oscars, Foxcatcher was a financial bomb, grossing $5 million less than its budget. Steve Carell plays Du Pont in a brilliant dramatic turn that matches his comedic prowess. The film is brooding with an impenetrable tone, and although it may take time to unfold when it does, it is unforgettable.

'Auto Focus' (2002)

Paul Schrader is the reigning expert on sleazy men and their sexual pathology in movies today. Here, in Auto Focus, he is in ripe form in one of his best-ever films. Directed by Schrader but written by Michael Gerbosi, the film concerns TV star Bob Hope who, while projecting a family-man image, secretly masks a crippling sex addiction.

RELATED: 10 Must Watch Films Directed by Paul Schrader

Greg Kinnear is very engaging as the charming but sordid Hope while Willem Dafoe is masterful as his shady friend John Carpenter. The style of the film is flawless, from the clothes to the sets. The film also employs more fun and levity than most Schrader outings, despite the subject. Although it grossed under $3 million, it is certainly one of the most enjoyable Schrader films to date.

'Man on the Moon' (1999)

Named after R.E.M.'s song, Man on the Moon is the love letter to brilliant, elusive, and beloved "song and dance man" Andy Kaufman. Starring Jim Carrey, the film is a biographical account of the life of legendary comedian Andy Kaufman. Following a string of commercial successes, Man on the Moon found Carrey in a flop, grossing $47 million against its $82 million budget.

The film is certainly imperfect, including too conventional direction by director Milos Foreman. However, Carrey's performance is at times magical, leading to a truly emotional climax. His performance, lauded by critics, eventually became the subject of a documentary by Chris Smith titled Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond. While not faultless, Man on the Moon is ultimately almost worthy of Kaufman and his life.

NEXT: 10 Best Biopic Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)