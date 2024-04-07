One of the most tried and true premises and concepts that have found itself constantly being repeated throughout film history is the body swap film. The simple concept of having characters inhabiting completely different bodies, whether that be the body of a friend, a younger version of themselves, or a complete stranger, there are many different ways to tell a body swap story. Ranging from timeless comedies like Freaky Friday and 13 Going on 30 to more serious films like Being John Malkovich or Your Name, the body swap premise has led to some of the most acclaimed films of their era.

While there has been a multitude of widely successful and beloved body swap movies over the years, the premise has been explored and adapted a multitude of times, with many of these films not getting the spotlight or recognition they deserved. The premise continuously finds ways to be used as the jumping-off point for a wide number of films, but every film is different in how they approach the execution and additional aspects of how they tell their body swap story. Especially for fans of the widely beloved body-swap films who are looking for more body-swapping goodness, there is no shortage of exceptionally underrated body-swap films.

10 'It's a Boy Girl Thing' (2006)

Director: Nick Hurran

It's A Boy Girl Thing is a romantic comedy that follows two high school rivals, football star Woody and overachiever Nell, who have been at each other's throats for as long as they can remember. However, their lives are completely twisted when an ancient Aztec statue casts a spell that causes them to switch bodies, forcing them to see exactly what it's like to walk a mile in each other's shoes. The adjustments to their new bodies find themselves to be difficult, made even worse by the approaching date of the big football game.

It's A Boy Girl Thing is defined by its raunchy, 2000s style of humor, greatly inspired by films like American Pie, Mean Girls, and The Girl Next Door. However, even with its more dated jokes and style of humor, there's enough genuine comedy in its premise, combined with the levels of commitment from lead actors Kevin Zegers and Samaire Armstrong, to make it well worth a watch. It certainly wins over its audience by the end, thanks to the enduring qualities of the characters and the genuine connection that they begin to form.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'Dating the Enemy' (1996)

Director: Megan Simpson Huberman

Dating the Enemy follows the story of struggling couple Brett and Tash, who are going through a rough spot worrying that they will never understand each other's lives with Brett being a television show host and Tash being a laid-back science journalist. They soon get the chance to directly experience each other's lives when a full moon on their 1st anniversary makes a wish come true, having them wake up in each other's bodies. They are now forced to confront and navigate each other's lives, with an array of strange new experiences for both of them.

Dating the Enemy exudes a pure and distinct 90s energy that helps it stand out from the other body swap films, as well as being greatly influenced by being a film made in Australia. However, Claudia Karvan and Guy Pearce are the true highlights of the film as they massively amplify their roles and mannerisms of pretending to be another person, resulting in many comedic moments. It also helps that, while many other body-swap films start with their leads being largely angry and regressive toward one another, Brett and Tash start the film in love but are simply going through a small disconnect.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Family Switch' (2023)

Director: McG

One of the most recent body swap films to come out, Family Switch ups the ante by swapping more than just a core duo, but swapping around the bodies of an entire dysfunctional family. After a rare planetary alignment, the Walker family finds their bodies entirely swapped around, with the kids in the bodies of the parents and the parents in the bodies of the kids. As they attempt to find a way back to normal, they are forced to go about their lives and struggle in each other's shoes, understanding the difficulties of modern high school as well as a high-stakes white-collar job.

While it's great to see Jennifer Garner return to the body-swap formula after her iconic turn in 13 Going on 30, the rest of the cast does a distinctly great job as well, with notable performances from Ed Helms, Emma Myers, and Brady Noon. The film certainly has a more zany, modern family film approach to the body swap premise, leaning more into wild absurdist moments, such as having the baby and dog swap bodies, while at the same time having grounded family bonding moments that help it have a greater impact.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Wish Upon a Star' (1996)

Director: Blair Treu

Wish Upon a Star follows the story of two sisters, Alexia and Hayley Wheaton, who find that their bodies have been swapped overnight. Now, the younger, less popular sister is forced to live the life of the most popular girl in school, while the older sister is now forced to fight her way from the bottom, a place on the social ladder that she's never been a part of. While they attempt to do all that they can to fit into each other's lives, it proves to be much more difficult than either of them could have expected.

The true strengths of Wish Upon a Star come from its themes of sisterhood and female camaraderie, showing that despite the differences and divides, the power and love that siblings hold for one another. Even with the initial swap of young actresses not seeming like a major deal performance-wise, Katherine Heigl and Danielle Harris make the most of the premise, providing both great comedic performances as well as an earnest emotional connection.

Watch on Amazon Prime

6 'Possessor' (2020)

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

An underrated sci-fi horror masterpiece that takes a creative, unorthodox spin on the body-swapping premise, Possessor takes a more aggressive and psychoanalytical approach to the concept. As opposed to many other body-swap movies, where the swapping is an unexpected hurdle for the protagonist to overcome, the assassin Tasya Vos uses body-swapping as the most powerful tool in her arsenal. She takes control of unassuming people's bodies to take down high-profile targets, but this latest mark threatens to destroy her psyche from the inside out.

Possessor is easily one of the most creative and inventive evolutions of the body-swapping premise seen in a film, leading to plenty of additional themes of identity loss and self-control. On top of this exceptional science fiction spin on the premise, it doesn't hold back when it comes to horror elements as well, having a lot of nightmarish sequences filled with mind-melting gore. The film leans into its mind-bending, abstract premise to create one of the most inventive and memorable horror experiences in recent memory.

Watch on Tubi

5 'The Dude in Me' (2019)

Director: Kang Hyo-jin