Since the days of Sherlock Holmes, British detective stories have been beloved by people around the world. These days, thanks to online streaming, mystery lovers can watch the best of these shows from anywhere in the world. Netflix is home to several great British detective shows, but if what you’re in the mood for is something a little less mainstream, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover our selection of the most underrated British detective shows you can watch right now on Netflix, including some of the streamer’s most acclaimed but less-talked-about hidden gems.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Paranoid’ (2016)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Paranoid Release Date September 22, 2016 Cast Indira Varma , Robert Glenister , Dominik Tiefenthaler , Emma Bispham , Neil Stuke , Christiane Paul , Lesley Sharp , Anjli Mohindra , Dino Fetscher , Michael Maloney , William Ash , Jason Done , Ayumi Spyrides

Directed by Mark Tonderai, Kenny Glennan, and John Duthie and written by Bill Gallagher, Paranoid is an eight-episode crime drama series that follows a group of British detectives investigating the murder of a local doctor stabbed at a playground. When the case leads them to a German pharmaceutical company, they team up with their German counterparts to track down the elusive killer. The series stars Indira Varma, Robert Glenister, and Dino Fetscher, with Neil Stuke, Lesley Sharp, Christiane Paul, and more in supporting roles.

Paranoid had a mixed reception from critics when it premiered on ITV in September 2016; however, the series has some great performances, and the characters are entertainingly dysfunctional. While the central mystery is a bit uneven, it’s engaging enough to keep you interested, especially when it moves to Düsseldorf. It may not be as brilliantly crafted as it could have been, but Paranoid is an enjoyably diverting and sorely underrated mystery.

‘Bodies’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Bodies Release Date October 19, 2023 Cast Jacob Fortune-Lloyd , Shira Haas , Amaka Okafor , Kyle Soller , Greta Scacchi , Tom Mothersdale , Michael Jibson , Stephen Graham Showrunner Paul Tomalin

Based on the eponymous DC Vertigo graphic novel written by Si Spencer, Bodies is a science fiction mystery thriller miniseries created by Paul Tomalin and directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang. A time-jumping mystery centered on the appearance of a corpse in the same spot in London’s Whitechapel area, it takes place in four different time periods: 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd star as the Metropolitan Police detectives who investigate the baffling case in each time, their storylines interlinked across time by a terrible conspiracy of unimaginable complexity. The series also stars Stephen Graham, Tom Mothersdale, Greta Scacchi, Michael Jibson, and more.

Bodies received highly favorable reviews from critics at the time of its release. The show’s story is a complex puzzle, meticulously put together — so much so that the eventual solution seems far too simple by comparison. Coupled with some amazing performances, especially by its lead detectives, Bodies is a work of complex science fiction that stands on equal footing with the great works of the genre.

‘Collateral’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Collateral Release Date March 9, 2018 Cast Carey Mulligan , Nathaniel Martello-White , Hayley Squires , Vineeta Rishi , Jeany Spark , Nicola Walker , John Simm , Kae Alexander

Written and created by David Hare, Collateral is a four-episode drama thriller directed by S. J. Clarkson, with Carey Mulligan in the lead role. Mulligan stars as Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie, who investigates the murder of a pizza delivery driver in South London. As she looks deeper into the case, it becomes clear that this seemingly random act of violence is just one piece of a complex puzzle. Besides Mulligan, the show also stars Nathaniel Martello-White, Jeany Spark, Nicola Walker, John Simm, and Billie Piper.

Collateral received very favorable reviews when it premiered on BBC Two in February 2018. Subsequently released on Netflix in March 2018, the show has been praised by critics and audiences for its moving performances and complex mystery. The show received two nominations for British Academy Television Awards, including a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Billie Piper. Connecting the lives of seemingly unconnected people from different walks of life, Collateral is a fascinating contemporary mystery thriller underscored with sharp social commentary about the state of the world.

‘Marcella’ (2016 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Marcella Release Date April 4, 2016 Creator(s) Hans Rosenfeldt Cast Anna Friel , Nicholas Pinnock , Ray Panthaki , Sinéad Cusack , Nina Sosanya , Jamie Bamber Harry Lloyd , Ian Puleston-Davies , Robert Whitelock , Laura Carmichael , Charlie Covell , Jack Doolan , David Mallet , Maeve Dermody , Nick Hendrix , Patrick Baladi , Ben Cura , Tobias Santelmann , Amanda Burton , Harriet Cains Expand

Starring Anna Friel as the titular detective, Marcella is an intense noir drama series written, directed, and produced by Hans Rosenfeldt. In the first season, Marcella, a former London detective, returns to work to catch a serial killer who first struck 11 years ago. The second season follows a new case involving another brutal serial killer, and the third sees Marcella going undercover in Northern Ireland. Besides Friel, the show also stars Nicholas Pinnock, Ray Panthaki, Jamie Bamber, Jack Doolan, Nina Sosanya, Charlie Covell, Sophia Brown, and others in supporting roles.

Marcella received largely favorable reviews from critics and audiences when it premiered in April 2016 and ran for three seasons in total, the last one released on Netflix in 2020. Anchored by Anna Friel’s brilliant performance as a layered and troubled detective, the show is a bleak and enthralling production with a complex story. The series is perfect for fans of dark police thrillers and Nordic noir TV shows.

‘Giri/Haji’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Giri/Haji Release Date October 17, 2019 Creator(s) Joe Barton Cast Takehiro Hira , Kelly Macdonald , Yôsuke Kubozuka , Will Sharpe , Aoi Okuyama , Katsuya , Masahiro Motoki , Justin Long , Sophia Brown , Anna Sawai

Created and written by Joe Barton, Giri/Haji (translated as Duty/Shame) is a BAFTA-winning crime drama series that follows Tokyo detective Kenzo Mori. When he learns that the brother he thought dead is suspected of a yakuza-connected murder in London, the detective travels to Britain to solve the case and prevent a gang war in Tokyo. The show boasts a massive international ensemble cast, with Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Yōsuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe, Masahiro Motoki, Justin Long, Anna Sawai, and Charlie Creed-Miles starring in key roles.

Giri/Haji premiered received near-universal acclaim at the time of its premiere, with critics praising its stylish cinematography, bold narrative, and compelling performances. It’s essentially the story of a detective seeking justice while navigating the conflict between the legal system and personal beliefs. An engaging crime thriller series with the perfect amount of action and drama, Giri/Haji is brilliantly written and masterfully executed.

‘The Stranger’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Stranger Release Date January 30, 2020 Cast Richard Armitage , Hannah John-Kamen , Siobhan Finneran , Jacob Dudman , Shaun Dooley , Misha Handley , Kadiff Kirwan , Brandon Fellows

Based on Harlan Coben’s eponymous 2015 novel, The Stranger is an eight-part mystery thriller miniseries written by Danny Brocklehurst, Mick Ford, Karla Crome, and Charlotte Coben and directed by Daniel O'Hara and Hannah Quinn. The plot kicks off when a strange young woman approaches a married man and tells him a secret about his wife. This sets off a chain of events that leads to even more revelations, all coming together to form a shocking bigger picture. The series stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen, Jennifer Saunders, Anthony Head, and Stephen Rea.

The Stranger premiered on Netflix in January 2020, receiving largely favorable reviews from critics. A slow-burn psychological thriller full of surprising twists, the show is an addictive and enthralling mystery. It also features some strong performances, and though it may not be quite as good as its source material, this Netflix adaptation is a suspenseful and entertaining watch.

‘Stay Close’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Stay Close Release Date December 31, 2021 Cast Cush Jumbo , James Nesbitt , Richard Armitage , Sarah Parish , Daniel Francis , Bethany Antonia , Poppy Gilbert , Jo Joyner , Youssef Kerkour , Hyoie O'Grady , Eddie Izzard , Ross Boatman , Alibe Parsons , Leon Annor

Stay Close is a mystery drama miniseries adapted from Harlan Coben’s eponymous 2012 novel. The sixth Netflix Original adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel, Stay Close follows three people — a washed-up photojournalist, a suburban mom, and a troubled detective — all connected to a mysterious cold case. A new disappearance case upends their lives, bringing out secrets from their pasts. The show stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Jo Joyner, Daniel Francis, and more.

Stay Close had a positive reception from critics when it premiered in 2021, though it wasn’t as much of an audience favorite as some of Netflix’s other Harlan Coben adaptations. Still, it's quite a thrilling watch. Though the series doesn’t quite fulfill its ambitions, it is a well-crafted production with an entertaining and colorful cast of characters. Stay Close ultimately is an enjoyable Netflix binge-watch, full of complex twists and strong performances.

‘Criminal: UK’ (2019 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Criminal: UK Release Date September 20, 2019

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, Criminal: UK is a British police procedural anthology that’s part of Netflix’s international anthology series Criminal. Set within the confines of a police interrogation room, each episode presents an intense mind game, with the accused on one side and the police on the other. Starring Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, and Shubham Saraf as the investigators, the series features an ensemble guest cast that includes David Tennant, Kit Harington, Kunal Nayyar, Sharon Horgan, Hayley Atwell, and more.

Criminal: UK premiered its first three-episode season in 2019, receiving generally favorable reviews from critics. A second season with four episodes followed in 2020. A claustrophobic slow-burn thriller, the series has been praised for its outstanding performances and twisty narrative. While it isn’t quite as talked about as it was when it debuted, Criminal: UK is one of the most well-executed crime thrillers of recent times, with an inventive premise and superb writing.

