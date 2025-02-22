If there's one thing the Brits have managed to perfect, it's the detective series, with some of the longest-running and most iconic characters and brands in the genre's history hailing from across the pond. Whether it's the stories of Sherlock Holmes or acclaimed modern tales like Broadchurch, these often tense and always entertaining detective shows have proven popular in every generation and worldwide. With so many famous British detective shows dominating conversation, it's understandable that some top titles might fall under the radar. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the best underrated British detective shows currently streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

'Three Pines' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Three Pines Release Date 2022 - 2021 Cast Alfred Molina , Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter, Sarah Booth, Anna Tierney Creator(s) Emilia di Girolamo

Based on the novel Inspector Gamache by Louise Penny, Three Pines follows Alfred Molina's Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, who is charged with uncovering the dark secrets that live within his Quebec village, Three Pines. However, the further Gamache dives, the more personal his investigation becomes. Simply encapsulating from start to finish, Three Pines is a wonderful example of a crime series perfected. A part British, part Canadian production, Three Pines brings the best of both countries as Molina's Gamache, never short of a thought-provoking quote, gently guides you through his search for answers. - Jake Hodges

'The Fall' (2013 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 8.1/10