Canada has had a long history of animation. Though it lacks the budget of the United States of America, Canada has produced countless animated programs, many of which find success in international markets. What they lack in technical impressiveness, they make up for in creative premises and fun characters.

Many of Canada's cartoons are also produced in partnership with other countries. With such an extensive catalog, some shows often get overlooked or forgotten when talking about the best.

10 'Ruby Gloom' (2006-2008)

Ruby Gloom (Sarah Gadon) is a ragdoll girl living with her friends in a gothic mansion. These include a daredevil cyclops named Iris (Stacey DePass), a depressed banshee named Misery (Emily Hampshire), and a multitalented skeleton named Skull Boy (Scott McCord). Every day brings a new series of adventures that tests their friendship and showcases the bright side of the dark side.

Ruby Gloom is a sweet slice-of-life show with a fantastic art style. The character's big eyes contrast their gothic designs, making them both cute and creepy. Their personalities are also sweet for what they are and help to sell them as a group of eccentric and macabre friends.

9 'StormHawks' (2007-2009)

The world of Atmos is made of tall mountaintop plateaus separated by dangerous wastelands. When a villain called Master Cyclonis attacked, the Storm Hawks rallied the Sky Knights to stop her but died in the process. Years later, a group of orphaned teenagers find the Storm Hawk's missing ship and adopt their mission.

While its writing can be cliché, especially compared to contemporaries like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Storm Hawks still has plenty of enjoyment to be found. The world is well-fleshed out and lends itself to some creative locations for episodes and action scenes. The characters won't rank high on anyone's list, but they all do their job, especially thanks to the expressive animation.

8 'Jacob Two-Two' (2003-2006)

Jacob Two-Two (Billy Rosemberg) is the youngest of five siblings living in Montreal, Canada, and got his nickname because he repeats himself to be heard. Though he has friends his age and attends school like anyone else, things are rarely normal in Jacob's life. For one, he has a secret agent as a next-door neighbor, and his principal is a corrupt man constantly looking for more power and control.

This is another fun slice-of-life show you can tell the writers had a blast working on every episode. The plots can get quite fantastical but are kept grounded thanks to the sincerity of the main characters. The art style is also unique, mixing stylistic character models with watercolor backgrounds.

7 'Stickin' Around' (1996-1998)

Two kids named Stacy (Ashley Taylor) and Bradley (Ashley Brown) live in an average neighborhood with their friends and family. Still, growing up is never easy, and they are confronted every day by new challenges ranging from bullies and school assignments to temptations. Fortunately, they possess powerful imaginations, which help them overcome these challenges.

Everything about this show leans into the idea that children were behind its creation. The characters are designed like simple stick figures, and the colors constantly bleed out from between the lines. The humor also fits with this aesthetic, with some simple but funny recurring jokes and superhero personalities among all cast members.

6 'The Hollow' (2018-2020)

Three teenagers named Adam (Adrian Petriw), Mira (Ashleigh Ball), and Kai (Connor Parnall) wake up in a strange room with no memories. After escaping, they learn that they are in a strange world made up of small, isolated regions. With some help from an enigmatic Weird Guy (Mark Hildreth), they navigate their new surroundings and try to piece together how they came here and how to get home.

The Hollow is a solid mixture of mystery and action adventure. Each new location offers a new set of puzzles, riddles, and mythical monsters to serve as obstacles, which adds to the mystery of what happened to the main characters. The first season's reveal is, admittedly, a little weak, but things pick up in season two.

5 'Class of the Titans' (2005-2008)

After escaping from his prison in Tartarus, the Titan of Time, Cronus (voiced by the ever-underrated David Kaye), prepares to conquer the world. He speaks with the Oracle (Brian Drummond), who warns him that seven teenagers descended from Greek heroes will rise to stop him. Fortunately, the Greek Gods get to the teens first and train them for the battle against Cronus.

This show is a beautiful action-adventure series to introduce kids to Greek Mythology. Rather than just re-telling the myths, the writers add a modern spin to them, forcing the heroes to get creative to defeat the monster. Speaking of the heroes, all seven have strongly defined and diverse personalities.

4 'Mysticons' (2017-2018)

In the magical and technological Drake City, servants of Queen Necrafta (Valerie Buhagiar) break into the royal palace to steal the Dragon Disk and petrify the king and queen. Princess Arkayna (Alyson Court), her friend Emerald (Evany Rosen), and two street urchins named Zarya (Nicki Burke) and Piper (Ana Sani) manage to get the disk first. Its magic activates and turns them into Mysticons, warriors of virtue who fight to protect Drake City from evil.

Mysticons is an awesome magic-girl show with plenty of creativity to go around. The world is unique thanks to its blend of science and magic, allowing for a lot of world-building and plenty of threats for the heroes to overcome. Though it mainly focuses on comedy, it wasn't afraid to show some dark and mature imagery, like Arkayna often talking out loud to her petrified parents, desperate for advice.

3 'Shadow Raiders' (1998-1999)

After her planet is consumed by the Beast Planet, Princess Tekla (Donna Yamamoto) arrives in the Cluster: a system of four planets fighting over resources. She lands on Planet Ice and tells her story to King Kryos (Mark Oliver) and a Rock miner named Graveheart (Paul Dobson). Now they must try to unite the planets Rock, Fire, and Bone before the Beast destroys them all.

Shadow Raiders was made by the same company behind ReBoot and Beast Wars: Transformers, and possesses the same level of high-quality writing. It plays out like a cosmic horror story: the Beast Planet is an unfeeling force of nature that cannot be stopped, only slowed down. This leads to many moments of despair for the characters to overcome and points of light in the darkest hours.

2 'Detentionaire' (2011-2015)

On Lee Ping's (Jonathan Tan) first day in the tenth grade at A. Nigma High, he is framed for the biggest prank in the school's history. For this, he is sentenced to a year's worth of detention. Determined to clear his name, Lee sneaks out every day with the help of his friends, and in his search for the truth, uncovers a massive conspiracy.

Detentionaire might not be as grand as Gravity Falls, but there's still much to love. Every episode feeds audiences just a little spoonful of new information, which leads to plenty of speculation about how big the conspiracy gets. The characters are also a lot of fun, and many have hidden sides that reveal themselves the longer it goes on.

1 'Rupert' (1991-1997)

In the village of Nutwood lives a colony of anthropomorphic animals. Among them is a white-furred bear named Rupert (Ben Sandford and Julie Lemieux) who lives with his parents. Thanks to his many friends and Nutwood's proximity to magic, Rupert often gets up to fantastical adventures that see him face dragons, living game pieces, and more.

Rupert is one of the most creative shows to come out of Canada. Every episode takes the characters to a new fantastical location, which gives the show an Alice in Wonderland-type feel. Its biggest sin is probably its depiction of its Chinese characters, who thankfully don't fall into Yellow Terror territory, but are nonetheless a bit outdated.

