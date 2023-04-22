During the 1940s, crime films like The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity and White Heat were in high demand and box office gold for Hollywood studios. Iconic filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston and Billy Wilder revolutionized the style of the genre and through the years, it has evolved into one of the most beloved genres among movie fans.

There are dozens of top-tier crimes films such as The Big Sleep and Murder, My Sweet but there are just as many that have slipped through the cracks including Criss-Cross, Where the Sidewalk Ends and The Saint in London. From Leave Her to Heaven to No Way Out, these are underrated classic crime films every movie fan should add to their watch list!

10 'Leave Her to Heaven' (1945)

During a train ride, writer, Richard Harland (Cornel Wilde) meets an engaged socialite, Ellen Berent (Gene Tierney) and the two develop a relationship that results in Ellen leaving her finance (Vincent Price). The whirlwind romance leads to the couple quickly tying the knot but as they settle into their lives as husband and wife, Richard starts to realize that his new bride has an insanely jealous and dark side.

Leave Her to Heaven is an intense psychological thriller that many consider being the first colorized film noir. Tierney's character is the definition of a femme fatale who slowly reveals her destructive and violent tendencies throughout the film that make her the epitome of pure evil. It's hard to imagine someone as beautiful and warm as Tierney is capable of inflicting such horror, but monsters never look like the ones who hide under beds.

9 'The Saint in London' (1940)

Private detective, Simon Templar (George Sanders) returns home to London where he investigates a gambler (Henry Oscar) who he believes is involved in a counterfeit racket. With the help of an ex-pickpocket (David Burns) and socialite (Sally Gray), Templar uncovers a larger scheme that involves kidnapping a count.

The Saint in London is based on the series of novels written by Leslie Charteris which feature his reoccurring private eye known as The Saint. Louis Hayward had originally appeared as Templar in The Saint in New York but when Hayward didn't want to return for a sequel, the role went to Sanders first playing the role in The Saint Strikes Back. Sanders proved his worth as a leading man and was cast as another fictional gumshoe, Michael Waring in the 1941 movie, The Falcon.

8 'The Dark Mirror' (1946)

When a doctor's found murdered, Lt. Stevenson (Thomas Mitchell) questions his girlfriend, Terry (Olivia de Havilland) who he thinks is withholding information. Stevenson arrives at Terry's house for more questions only to discover her twin sister, Ruth (de Havilland) who looks exactly like her sister. The twins are examined by a psychiatrist (Lew Ayres) who finds one to be normal and the other to be psychotic.

The Dark Mirror is a marginalized classic mystery that features de Havilland in the dual role of twins, Ruth and Terry. Due to her role in Gone With the Wind, de Havilland was viewed as the girl-next-door and often played the kind and beautiful love interest, but The Dark Mirror demonstrates her exceptional depth and range as an actress.

7 'Criss-Cross' (1949)

Steve Thompson (Burt Lancaster) is an armored truck driver who returns to Los Angeles with the hope of rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife, Anna (Yvonne De Carlo). Thompson learns that Anna has married a local gangster, Slim Dundee (Dan Duryea) and the two engage in a secret affair but when their caught by Dundee, Steve's forced to conspire with the gangster and his men to rob Steve's truck.

Initially, Criss-Crossreceived mixed reviews from critics, but through the years, it has since become one of the best film noirs. Director, Robert Siodmark, made a series of notable film noirs including The Killers and Phantom Lady, and his style of filmmaking essentially set the characteristics of American film noirs.

6 'The Letter' (1940)

While in Singapore, Leslie Crosbie (Bette Davis) claims self-defense after she kills a man who she says was trying to take advantage of her. She's arrested and her husband, Robert (Herbert Marshall) hires attorney, Howard Joyce (James Stephenson) to defend his wife but during the trial, Joyce uncovers information in a letter that casts serious doubt on Leslie's story.

The Letter reunited Davis with Jezebel director, William Wyler, and was a huge box office success for Warner Bros. Davis was one of the greatest stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood starring in dozens of memorable films including All About Eve and Now, Voyager that causes many movie fans to often times overlook The Letter.

5 'Where the Sidewalk Ends' (1950)

Detective Mark Dixon (Dana Andrews) is tough on criminals and has a reputation for getting physical with suspects. During routine questioning, he accidentally kills a murder suspect and tries to pin it on a local gangster, Scalise (Gary Merrill). As Dixon tries to execute his plan, a cab driver (Tom Tully) who is also the father of Dixon's girlfriend (Tierney) is wrongfully accused of the crime.

Otto Preminger's Where the Sidewalk Ends reunited the director with Andrews and Tierney who starred in Preminger's iconic film noir, Laura. Andrews plays the typical hard-boiled detective but his past paints him in a sympathetic light that is unusual for a lead character in the crime genre. In the end, more crime films worked out for the protagonists but Where the Sidewalk Ends has one of the grimmest endings.

4 'The Stranger' (1946)

Welles is widely recognized for his masterpiece, Citizen Kane, but The Stranger is the filmmaker's only movie to have ever been a legitimate box office success upon its initial release. In 1945, Welles viewed footage of the Nazi Concentration camps that was later used as evidence in the Nuremberg Trials. Welles added actual clips from the film into The Stranger making it the first Hollywood feature to use documentary footage.

3 'All Through the Night' (1942)

When Alfred "Gloves" Donahue's (Humphrey Bogart) favorite cheesecake is late, he goes to the bakery to see what the hold up is only to discover that the baker has been murdered. Authorities named Donahue as their prime suspect forcing him to take matters into his own hands and realizes that an underground Nazi ring may have played a part in the baker's murder.

All Through the Night is an unusually comical crime film that also stars Peter Lorre, Phil Silvers, and funny-man, Jackie Gleason. The movie's noted for its memorable double-talk and auction scene as well as its unique blend of the spy, gangster, and comedy genres. Bogart brings his typical tough guy routine to his character but in All Through the Night, he has a deadpan sense of humor that sets Gloves Donahue apart from Bogart's other roles.

2 'The Big Heat' (1953)

When a police officer's found dead, authorities believe it was a suicide but detective Dave Bannion (Glenn Ford) thinks there's more to the story. His investigation leads him to uncovering high-end corruption that stems from the police station to local kingpin, Mike Lagana (Alexander Scourby) putting himself and his family in mortal danger.

The Big Heat is directed by the Master of Darkness, Fritz Lang , and was inspired by the 1953 novel written by William P. McGivern. The film has an outstanding supporting cast consisting of Gloria Grahame, Lee Marvin and Jocelyn Brando who was the older sister of actor, Marlon Brando. Ford gives an intense and forceful performance, but Marvin steals several scenes as the menacing thug, Vince Stone.

1 'No Way Out' (1950)

Criminal, Ray Biddle (Richard Widmark) and his brother are shot and taken to a hospital where they are treated by Dr. Luther Brooks (Sidney Poitier) who is the only Black doctor on staff. When Biddle's brother dies on the operating table, he accused Brooks of murder and out of rage, tries to turn the town against the good doctor who finds an unexpected ally in the brother's widow (Linda Darnell).

Poitier made his feature film debut inNo Way Out as the stern but gentle Dr. Brooks and was personally selected for the role by director, Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Upon its initial release, No Way Out received mixed reviews for its graphic representation of racial violence, but critics such as The New York Times praised Mankiewicz for not attempting to sugar-coat the detrimental impact ignorance and bigotry can have on society.

