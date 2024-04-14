Almost every moviegoer loves the chills and thrills that come with the horror genre. Whether it's a cult classic slasher film or a suspenseful ghost story, horror movies typically have something for every film fanatic out there. The genre has been around since the early days of cinema and initially took on a life of its own with Universal Pictures' iconic monster movies like Frankenstein and Dracula and borrowing from the pages of critically acclaimed authors such as Edgar Allan Poe and H.G. Wells.

Since then, the horror genre has come a long way, but while many classic horror films are idolized and admired today, including The Invisible Man starring Claude Rains and Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, there are plenty of underrated titles like The Innocents and Night of the Demon, that fail to land on horror fans' radar. When it comes to the array of notable pictures from the Golden Age of Hollywood, these are the 10 most underrated classic horror films, ranked!

10 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Mark Lewis (Carl Boehm) is an aspiring filmmaker in London who has an unusual obsession with fear and, out of curiosity, he starts making various movies featuring shots of his victim's terrifying final moments. As he lives a double life as a serial killer, he meets and begins dating a young woman, Helen Stephens (Anna Massey), but his new relationship is jeopardized as the police slowly begin to close in on Mark.

According to Collider's Raquel Hollman, Peeping Tom is the ultimate found footage feature noted for its intense close-ups and unconventional opening which, instead of building up to the killer's heinous crimes, throws audiences immediately into the bloody mix of seduction and murder. Initially, the film earned negative reviews from critics, mainly for its gruesome subject matter and violence, but in recent years, Peeping Tom has been regarded as a cult classic masterpiece and is credited as one of the first contemporary slasher films.

9 'The Spiral Staircase' (1946)

Directed by Robert Siodmak

Close

Helen (Dorothy McGuire) is a young mute woman who has worked for several years at a mansion in New England, but when a serial killer begins targeting women with afflictions and continues to evade local authorities, she plans to leave the house for her own safety. Before she's able to get out of town, the killer closes in on her and as she tries to escape with her life, she discovers that the killer is someone she has known all along.

The Spiral Staircase is a gripping who-dun-it, with an effective blend of the horror and film noir genres starring George Brent, Rhonda Fleming, and Ethel Barrymore. Noted as a prime example of 1940s horror in Recovering 1940s Horror Cinema: Traces of a Lost Decade by Anne Golden, The Spiral Staircase earned positive reviews from critics, who praised the upstanding performances by the overall cast and the film's unwavering level of suspense. While some might feel as though the identity of the killer is obvious, The Spiral Staircase manages to pull out one final trick with a rare, but climatic finale that sets it apart from other classic horror films.

8 'The Black Castle' (1952)

Directed by Nathan H. Juran

Close

When two friends of Sir Ronald Burton (Richard Greene) go missing, he visits their last location, the castle of Count Carl von Bruno (Stephen McNally), under an alias and searches for any trace of his friends. While he conducts his investigation, he learns that his friends fell victim to the Count's plan of revenge and, now stuck in the trap himself, he must find a way out before it's too late.

The horror melodrama, The Black Castle, includes every element of a classic gothic horror film and was one of Universal Pictures' last old-fashioned costumed pictures. The film features noteworthy art direction and cinematography paired with a more than capable cast who successfully deliver a ghoulish tale of murder and revenge. With horror legend, Boris Karloff, among the cast, The Black Castle delivers exceptional chills with a twist of ghostly terror and frights, ranking it as one of the most underrated classic horror films.

7 'The Uninvited' (1944)

Directed by Lewis Allen