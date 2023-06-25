Whether it's a classic film noir like The Maltese Falcon or a more recent whodunit like Knives Out, the mystery genre always has something for everyone and is one that never seems to grow old for audiences. Since the 1930s, mysteries have reigned as one of the most popular film genres, and through the years, it has evolved into various sub-genres and been redefined by filmmakers today.

Just like any other film genre, there is a list of must-see mysteries including Rear Window, The Big Sleep, and Double Indemnity, but the genre has an endless collection of classic films that go unnoticed by many film fans. From the 1953 mystery, A Blueprint for Murder, to the psychological thriller,Sudden Fearstarring Joan Crawford, these are 10 underrated classic mysteries, ranked!

10 'A Blueprint for Murder' (1953)

Several years after Whitney Cameron's (Joseph Cotten) brother died under unusual circumstances, his niece is fatally poisoned and questions begin to arise around his sister-in-law, Lynn (Jean Peters), potentially being involved in his brother and her step-daughter's mysterious demise. Without any proof, Cameron's hands are tied but when Lynn wants to take his nephew to Europe, he thinks Lynn is killing everyone who stands in her way of inheriting his brother's wealthy estate.

A Blueprint for Murder is a chilling mystery and classic film noir starring Joseph Cotten who is best known for his roles in Citizen Kane, The Third Man, and his flawless performance in Shadow of a Doubt. Upon its initial release, A Blueprint for Murder received negative reviews but in recent years, the mystery has gained notoriety for its superb performances and intricate plot that has enough detail to make up for any minor flaw.

9 'Don't Bother to Knock' (1952)

In New York City, pilot, Jed Towers (Richard Widmark) checks into a hotel where he attempts to win back his girlfriend, Lyn (Anne Bancroft) but is unsuccessful. He soon meets Nell Forbes (Marilyn Monroe) who he is led to believe is another wealthy guest when she invites him over to her suite, but as the night goes on, her strange behavior and a series of interruptions cause him to question her identity as well as her mental stability.

Don't Bother to Knock is a nerve-wracking mystery directed by Alfred Hitchcock's assistant director, Roy Ward Baker. Monroe demonstrates her immense talent with a menacing but empathetic performance that's often overlooked. Initially, most critics failed to fully appreciate Monroe's complex character, but over the years, many fans and film historians consider Don't Bother to Knock to be some of her finest work.

8 'Beyond a Reasonable Doubt' (1956)

Newspaper publisher, Austin Spencer (Sidney Blackmer) is opposed to the death penalty and tries to think of a way to expose an attorney who has been using circumstantial evidence in capital cases. With the help of his future son-in-law, Tom Garrett (Dana Andrews) they use weak evidence to implement Garrett as a suspect in a murder and would eventually be exonerated but when an unforeseen event derails the plan, he ends up facing a potential death sentence.

Fritz Lang's classic film noir, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, is a bleak but brilliantly devised mystery supported by Andrews and Joan Fontaine who is best known for starring in Hitchcock's romantic thriller, Rebecca. Compared to Lang's other films, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt isn't as visually strong, but its well-constructed plot with a convincing (and quite surprising) twist that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

7 'Stage Fright' (1950)

After the husband of a famous stage star, Charlotte Inwood (Marlene Dietrich), turns up murdered, police wrongfully suspect her young lover, Jonathan Cooper (Richard Todd). As the detectives start to close in on Cooper, his friend and aspiring actress, Eve Gill (Jane Wyman) decides to conduct her own investigation to prove his innocence and hopefully, bring the real killer to justice.

Upon its initial release, Hitchcock's Stage Fright received mixed reviews but since then, it has earned substantial support from film critics. Stage Fright was also the film debut of Pat Hitchcock who went on to appear in several of her father's films including Strangers on a Train and the classic thriller, Psycho. The film's tone is similar to the director's 1955 movie, The Trouble with Harry and despite the unexpected light humor and comedy, Stage Fright still manages to unravel an intense mystery.

6 'Lured' (1947)

When an American dancer in London, Sandra Carpenter (Lucille Ball) learns that her friend has gone missing, Scotland Yard thinks she might be the victim of a serial killer known as the Poet Killer and ask Carpenter to help find her friend as well as the killer. She agrees to play detective and attempts to lure him into an elaborate trap, but things are complicated when she becomes engaged to a film producer (George Sanders) who she soon discovers is a potential suspect.

Before becoming a comedy legend and television icon, Lucille Ball appeared in various B-movies and dramas but Lured is her greatest silver screen performance that deserves a bit more credit. Ball along with the dashing, but devious Sanders are a surprisingly sultry couple and engage in an intense game of psychological warfare that turns out to be a well-played twist to distract audiences from the killer's true identity.

5 'My Cousin Rachel' (1952)

When a wealthy gentleman, Ambrose Ashley (John Sutton) suddenly dies, his cousin, Philip (Richard Burton) begins to suspect his new wife, Rachel (Olivia de Havilland) who stands to inherit her husband's fortune. At the funeral, Philip meets Rachel for the first time quickly laying his concerns to rest, and is charmed by the widow, but when he discovers his cousin left his estate to him, he starts to worry about his own safety.

My Cousin Rachel is a slow-burning romantic mystery based on the gothic novel by English author, Daphne du Maurier. The movie marked Burton's American film debut in a lead role and after earning an Oscar nomination for his captivating performance, the young actor's film career started to take off. As always, de Havilland is flawless as the inconspicuous Rachel whose innocent charm and natural beauty make her a complex enigma.

4 'The Chalk Garden' (1964)

Mrs. St. Maugham (Edith Evans) hires Miss Madrigal (Deborah Kerr), a mysterious but kind governess, to help her tend to her garden and also raise her rebellious granddaughter, Laurel (Hayley Mills) who has scared off all of her previous governesses. When Laurel digs into Madrigal's past, she uncovers a secret that could be grounds for her termination but as she gets to know her new caretaker, she soon learns that there's more to the story.

Known for her coming-of-age Disney films like The Parent Trap and Pollyanna, Mills takes a bold step away from her well-behaved characters in The Chalk Garden and stars alongside her father and English actor, John Mills. This underrated thriller untangles a well-spun web of vicious lies and strained relationships that also explores a valuable life lesson about living in a toxic family.

3 'I Confess' (1953)

In Québec City, a man visits a Catholic priest, Father Logan (Montgomery Clift), and confesses that he accidentally killed a prominent member of Logan's parish in an attempted robbery. When several witnesses place Logan at the scene, he's arrested and charged with the crime but despite knowing the killer's real identity, he refuses to violate the sanctity of the confessional.

It's surprising how Hitchcock's classic, I Confess, manages to slip under the radar, especially with riveting performances from silver-screen legends, Clift, Karl Malden, and Anne Baxter. Even though the real killer is revealed early on, I Confess, still manages to keep the audience's attention with a constant level of intensity and a surprising romantic sub-plot that changes the entire course of this classic mystery.

2 'Spellbound' (1945)

Dr. Anthony Edwardes (Gregory Peck) arrives at a hospital in Vermont to replace the outgoing director, but when he meets Dr. Constance Petersen (Ingrid Bergman) she realizes that he's an imposter. Edwardes confirms Petersen's suspicions and confesses that he's not the doctor and is unable to remember what happened to the real Edwardes. When he starts to think that he may have killed him, Petersen becomes convinced that he's innocent and tries to help him regain his memory.

The psychological thriller, Spellbound, is one of Hitchcock's most marginalized movies and is based on the 1927 novel, The House of Dr. Edwardes. The suspenseful melodrama centers around a pretty predictable and overdone plot, but the story unfolds in an unusual fashion that sets it apart from other traditional mysteries. The overall cast is spectacular but Peck, who is best known for his role as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, gives one of his finest performances.

1 'Sudden Fear' (1952)

Broadway playwright, Myrna Hudson (Joan Crawford) is on a train headed for San Francisco when she meets a charming man, Lester Blaine (Jack Palance) who Hudson fails to realize is an actor she rejected as the lead in her latest show. Blaine sweeps Hudson off her feet and the two are soon married but when Hudson discovers an accidental recording of Blaine revealing his murderous intentions, she starts to reconsider her new nuptials.

Sudden Fear ranks as one of Crawford's top-notch performances, earning the actress her third and final Oscar nomination. The movie demonstrates Crawford's immense range and skill as she quickly goes from a doe-eyed bride to a newlywed fighting for her life. Aside from a few questionable plot points, Sudden Fear is a unique and hidden gem of a mystery that redefines the so-called helpless damsel in distress.

