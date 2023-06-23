The thriller genre has been a crucial part of American cinema since the medium's inception. Indeed, many of its most famous and acclaimed entries - The Night of the Hunter, The Manchurian Candidate, and Alfred Hitchcock's entire oeuvre came out during Hollywood's Golden Age.

Logically, several classic thrillers went unnoticed by audiences, despite offering engaging plots and shocking twists that would otherwise rank them among the genre's best entries. These unsung thrillers are worthy efforts and excellent representatives of the acclaimed genre, deserving more attention from viewers, especially those looking for a good dosage of surprises.

10 'Road House' (1948)

Ida Lupino stars in the 1948 thriller Road House. The plot follows Lily Stevens, a singer at a roadhouse who continuously rejects the owner's romantic advances. When she develops a relationship with his childhood friend, the owner becomes murderous.

Road House benefits from a stellar turn from the ever-underrated Lupino, who makes her singing debut in the film. The equally underappreciated Richard Windmark shines as the villainous Jefty, providing Road House with a worthy antagonist that elevates the otherwise simplistic plot. Twisting and effectively tense, Road House is one of the best and most unfairly overlooked thrillers from the 1940s.

9 'The Big Clock' (1948)

Ray Milland, Charles Laughton, and Maureen O'Sullivan star in the 1948 thriller The Big Clock, based on the eponymous 1946 novel. The plot centers on a man framed for a murder committed by a powerful businessman. Desperate to prove his innocence, he stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy.

The Big Clock is among the most thrilling films from the Golden Age. Milland and Laughton are particularly good, as is the iconic Elsa Lanchester in a scene-stealing supporting turn. Suspenseful and loyal to its source material, the film is an effective, anxiety-inducing thriller that makes the best out of its noir-ish premise to deliver a well-crafted, old-fashioned mystery.

8 'Fallen Angel' (1945)

Otto Preminger's 1945 thriller Fallen Angel is among his most underappreciated efforts. Alice Faye stars as June Mills, a wealthy woman whose future husband plans to use her money to seduce an alluring waitress. However, when she gets mysteriously murdered, all eyes point to the slick con man.

Fallen Angel is a vehicle for Dana Andrews to be at his worst behavior, playing a sleazy and manipulative villain that ranks among his best performances. The film is somewhat predictable, but Andrews, Faye, and a committed supporting cast keep things on track, crafting an engaging plot that never lets its audience's attention fade.

7 'Phantom Lady' (1944)

Phantom Lady is among the best and most overlooked noir films of the 1940s. Alan Curtis stars as a man who spends the night of his wife's murder with a mysterious woman everyone denies seeing. Sentenced to death, his only hope is his loyal secretary, Carol, who begins her own investigation into the elusive phantom lady.

Stylish and gripping, Phantom Lady makes the best of its fascinating premise for the plot's first two halves. Things go south during the third act, but the film remains an effective and tense thriller benefitting from an excellent antagonistic turn from Franchot Tone.

6 'Across The Pacific' (1942)

Set on the eve of the US entry into World War II, Across the Pacific stars Humphrey Bogart and one of film noir's most iconic actresses, the legendary Mary Astor. The plot centers on a disgraced US officer looking to become a mercenary who gets recruited into a mysterious plot concerning an attack on Panama by the Axis Powers.

Across the Pacific was first directed by John Huston, one of the many directors who personified the Golden Age, and then by Vincent Sherman. A classic war picture with heavy doses of the thriller and spy genres, Across the Pacific is a deceptive and intriguing film that will keep audiences on edge.

5 'Possessed' (1947)

The iconic Golden Age icon Joan Crawford received her second Oscar nomination for her stellar work in the 1947 thriller Possessed. The plot centers on Louise Howell, a woman whose dangerous obsession with her neighbor leads her down an increasingly violent path.

Possessed lives and dies with Joan Crawford. The iconic actress delivers one of her finest turns as the troubled Louise, elevating the film into an oneiric, trance-like state of blurry realities and half-truths. Possessed is a unique thriller, a fascinating if uneven exploration of the human psyche and a showcase for the legendary Crawford.

4 'Raw Deal' (1948)

The 1948 thriller Raw Deal follows a prison convict who agreed to take the fall for a crime in exchange for $50,000. When his escape plan succeeds, his former accomplice, who expected him to die during the attempt, hatches a plan to get rid of him for good.

As its name implies, Raw Deal is a rather exploitative drama with some B-movie qualities. The epitome of film noir, Raw Deal is bleak, extreme, and visually striking, using a unique clash of black and white that casts a near-hypnotizing spell on the audience. The plot might be relentless, but the visual style is too lush to resist.

3 'Dark Passage' (1947)

One of the lesser-known Bogart-Bacall collaborations, Delmer Daves' 1947 thriller Dark Passage was the real-life couple's third film. The plot concerns a recently-escaped convict imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. Undergoing facial surgery to avoid recognition, he teams up with a young woman to clear out his name.

Dark Passage thrives on the now-legendary chemistry between Bogart - who spends half the film with his face either covered or ignored by the camera - and Bacall. Despite not being an outright romance, the couple sizzles on screen, taking what could be a needlessly convoluted plot and imbuing it with much-needed dynamism that rescues it from its own devices.

2 'Stage Fright' (1950)

The iconic Marlene Dietrich stars opposite Jane Wyman in Alfred Hitchcock's 1950 British thriller Stage Fright. The plot centers on Jonathan Cooper, a man accused of murder, who insists his lover, famous actress Charlotte Inwood, is the real culprit. He seeks the help of his naive but spirited ex-girlfriend, who begins her own investigation, discovering more than she bargained for.

Stage Fright benefits from a pair of stunning lead performances by Dietrich and Wyman and Hitchcock's reliably confident direction. The film unfairly ranks as one of the acclaimed director's most overlooked efforts; it's also one of Hitchcock's most rewatchable movies, thanks to its unique combination of tense mystery and surprising comedy that perfectly blend to create the Master of Suspense's most singular effort.

1 'Leave Her To Heaven' (1945)

Gene Tierney stars in the 1945 psychological thriller Leave Her to Heaven. The plot follows Ellen Berent, a beautiful socialite who becomes dangerously jealous and unbalanced following her marriage to a successful novelist. Cornel Wilde and Jeanne Crain also star.

Leave Her to Heaven is a stellar showcase for Tierney's considerable acting abilities, resulting in her only Oscar nomination. The film juggles multiple genres and features a heavy and unsubtle dose of tragic elements that almost turn it into a melodrama. Anchored by Tierney's fierce performance, Leave Her to Heaven is a moody and atmospheric thriller that ranks as one of the best from the 1940s.

