Clint Eastwood's filmography is ridiculous. He has contributed to over 50 movies in various capacities, from star to director. And he's still at it: his next film is reportedly going to be a legal drama titled Juror No.2. A considerable number of his projects, like The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly and Unforgiven, rank among the greatest films ever made. However, Eastwood's sprawling body of work is also loaded with titles that are less well-known and under-loved.

These range from films that were unfairly maligned by critics, misunderstood by fans, or simply overshadowed by other flicks that came out at the same time. Fans who have exhausted all of his more famous movies should give them a look. The following movies might be mid-tier Eastwood, but that's still head and shoulders above most filmmakers. These are the most underrated movies starring Clint Eastwood, ranked.

10 'Every Which Way but Loose' (1978)

Directed by James Fargo

"I'm not afraid of any man, but when it comes to sharing my feelings with a woman, my stomach turns to royal gelatin." This oddball comedy represented a major pivot for Eastwood after several Spaghetti Westerns and Dirty Harry films. Here, he plays Philo Beddoe, a trucker and bare-knuckle brawler with a soft spot for his pet orangutan, Clyde. Philo sets out on a journey to win the heart of country singer Lynn (Sondra Locke) but soon becomes entangled in a series of misadventures involving rival brawlers, motorcycle gangs, and even the mob.

Critics ripped Every Which Way but Loose apart, perhaps because it seemed like such a departure from the star's filmography. For example, Newsweek memorably quipped: "One can forgive the orangutan's participation - he couldn't read the script - but what is Eastwood's excuse?" This is far too harsh. While decidedly goofy, the movie packs more than enough charm to warrant a viewing. Not for nothing, it grossed over $100m at the box office. In fact, adjusted for inflation, it remains one of Eastwood's most commercially successful projects ever.

9 'White Hunter, Black Heart' (1990)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"Wake me up if we crash into the mountain. I wouldn't want to miss that." The eccentric and driven director John Wilson (Eastwood) arranges to shoot a movie in Uganda. However, this is merely a pretext for his real goal: hunting a legendary elephant that has become his obsession. Wilson's single-minded pursuit begins to consume him, jeopardizing not only the production but also his relationships, even his sanity.

This is one of Eastwood's more introspective works, focusing more on character study than action. In particular, it's a thinly veiled portrait of The African Queen director John Huston. The resemblance is unmistakable, with Eastwood imitating the filmmaker's voice and mannerisms. Impressions were never Eastwood's strong suit, but he's actually terrific here. Audiences were not interested, however: the movie earned just $2m against a $24m budget. The film may not quite be the 'Moby-Dick on the savanah' that it aspires to be, but it's still smart and well-constructed.

8 'Absolute Power' (1997)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"Remember, tomorrow is promised to no one." Eastwood leads this thriller as seasoned thief Luther Whitney, who inadvertently witnesses a shocking crime while robbing a mansion. As Luther races to uncover the truth behind the murder, he finds himself pitted against powerful forces determined to keep their secrets buried at any cost. The corruption goes all the way up to the President (Gene Hackman).

While this kind of political thriller is a dime a dozen, Absolute Power thankfully avoids the subgenre's cliches. This is in large part due to the fine script by The Princess Bride writer William Goldman, adapted from the novel by David Baldacci. Eastwood delivers the lines well, using Goldman's writing as a springboard from which to flesh out the character further. As a result, He turns what could have been a stock figure into a surprisingly complex one. Not to mention, he and Laura Linney (playing his estranged daughter) have a fantastic dynamic.

7 'Two Mules For Sister Sara' (1970)

Directed by Don Siegel

"Sister, I don't mind shootin' em' for ya, but I'll be damned if I'm gonna sweat over 'em for ya." Eastwood teamed up with frequent collaborator Don Siegel for this dusty Western. He plays Hogan, a former soldier turned mercenary, who comes to the aid of Sister Sara (Shirley MacLaine), a nun seeking to aid Mexican rebels against French occupation. Hogan agrees to escort her to the rebel camp, and they are soon embroiled in the conflict, forced to navigate through gunfire and explosions.

As their journey progresses, the characters develop a bond and discover hidden depths within each other. Both characters turn out to harbor major secrets. The stars do a lot of heavy lifting in the roles, aided by Gabriel Figurto's pulpy, widescreen visuals. Notably, the film features a memorable score by renowned composer Ennio Morricone. The music is so effective that Quentin Tarantino later incorporated two original pieces from the movie - "The Braying Mule" and "Sister Sara's Theme" - into Django Unchained.

6 'Tightrope' (1984)

Directed by Richard Tuggle

"There's a darkness inside all of us." In this neo-noir, Eastwood is Wes Block, a divorced detective haunted by his troubled past. He begins investigating a series of grisly murders, a mission which sends him deep into the underbelly of New Orleans. The killer targets sex workers, so Block begins frequenting brothels, revealing himself to be a decidedly gray protagonist. At the same time, he forms an uneasy alliance with a woman named Beryl (Geneviève Bujold), who may offer him a chance at redemption.

Tightrope may not be particularly original (indeed, it's constructed from some of the oldest noir tropes in the book) but it's economical, and the story is well-told. It was one of only two features directed by Richard Tuggle, who wrote the great Escape from Alcatraz. However, Eastwood himself reportedly directed much of the film, frustrated by Tuggle's slowness. It's impressive that he was able to do so while also turning in such a layered, contradictory performance.

5 'The Beguiled' (1971)

Directed by Don Siegel

"The Corporal seems to be having an effect on all of us." Before Sofia Coppola's version, there was this hard-edged original from Don Siegel. Set during the Civil War, The Beguiled is a Southern Gothic that centers on Corporal John McBurney (Eastwood), a wounded Union soldier seeking refuge in an all-girls boarding school in Virginia. Initially welcomed, McBurney's presence soon ignites tension and competition among the secluded inhabitants.

John begins a romance with the teacher Edwina (Elizabeth Hartman), much to the dismay of headmistress Martha (Geraldine Page), who harbors her own feelings for John. As a consequence, the school transforms into a cauldron of suppressed desires and psychological turmoil. Siegel skillfully explores these themes of sexuality and manipulation, taking the viewer to some deeply dark places. A few moments are almost hard to watch. Though these are tough scenes to perform, the cast rises to the occasion every time. The film may not be all that well-remembered now, but the performances are undeniably impressive.

4 'The Eiger Sanction' (1975)

Directed by Clint Eastwood