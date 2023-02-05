Nowadays, streaming services are full of all kinds of comedy projects. With buzzworthy projects like Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso getting all the praise though, it's easy to overlook some of the hidden gems. Which is why we've come up with a list of several projects that are too good to be this underrated:

11 Derry Girls

Image via Channel 4/Netflix

Set in 1990s Northern Ireland during the Troubles, the series is based on a group of young girls, the titular Derry Girls, studying at an all-girls high school. The Irish series has been lauded by the likes of Martin Scorsese and offers a mix of humor, drama, and heart. The show is known for its sharp and often absurd humor, making it a lighthearted and enjoyable viewing experience while it explores serious topics such as family, friendship, and growing up, making it a touching and emotional journey.

10 Starstruck

Image via HBO Max

Starstruck is a British television series that first premiered on the streaming service, BBC iPlayer, in February 2021 and quickly moved to HBO Max. It is a romantic comedy-drama that follows the life of a young woman named Rose (Rose Matafeo), who is trying to balance her newfound fame with her personal life after a chance encounter with a famous actor. The show explores themes of celebrity culture, relationships, and the struggles of young adulthood. It has received positive reviews for its quirky and charming storytelling, relatable characters, and lighthearted tone.

9 Loot

Loot is a comedy television series that was released in 2022 and stars Maya Rudolph in the leading role. After finding out that her husband of 20 years has been cheating on her, Molly Novak divorces her billionaire husband and struggles to figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement and how to move past her husband’s transgression. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world--and finds herself along the way. It features Severance’s Adam Scott as her ex-husband, Micheala Jae Rodriguez as her foundation director, Nat Fixon as her distant cousin Arthur and Ron Funches as Howard, the resident IT guy.

8 Ghosts

The series is based on a BBC comedy of the same name and stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York that they decide to convert into a bed & breakfast. After a near-death experience, McIver’s character is suddenly able to see the ghosts that inhabit the house putting her in the crosshairs of ghosts played by Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. Since its release, the series has consistently brought in good ratings for the CBS network, being a hit with audiences thanks to its perfect blend of heart, comedy and ghost hijinks.

7 Our Flag Means Death

The series follows upper class gentleman Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he attempts to make a name for himself on the open seas, leaving behind his charmed life. There’s plenty of comedy to be found with Bonnet’s hopelessly unprepared new pirate as he deals with the ruthlessness of the high sea where bloodthirsty pirates and other deadly threats are a daily occurrence. Also on board the series is Taika Waititi of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit fame playing as the notorious captain Blackbeard who develops a romantic relationship with Darby. The series is wholesome and enjoyable and stands with Hacks as HBO Max’s finest comedy.

6 Schmigadoon!

Schmigadoon! is a musical comedy television series that was released on Apple TV+ in 2021. It follows the story of a couple who stumble upon a magical town called Schmigadoon, where everything is a musical and people break into song and dance. The show is a spoof of classic Hollywood musicals and features original songs, colorful characters, and comedic moments. It stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the lead characters, with supporting roles from other notable actors such as Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, and Fred Armisen. Season 2 is set to premiere this April and it's well worth a shot for fans of these two sketch comedians and musicals in general

5 I Hate Suzie

I Hate Suzie is a British television series that premiered in August 2020. It follows the life of Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper), a former child star, as she navigates the aftermath of her private life being publicly exposed. The series has been described as a dark comedy-drama and explores themes such as identity, privacy, and the impact of fame on one's personal life. Other notable cast members include Leila Farzad as Suzie's best friend and manager, Nathaniel Martello-White as Suzie's husband, and Daniel Ings as her agent.

4 The Outlaws

Image via Prime Video

The narrative revolves around seven individuals from diverse backgrounds who are made to work together as part of a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. However, their fate takes a turn — not necessarily a positive one — when they come across a bag filled with money, not realizing that its rightful owners are extremely dangerous. The series is a BBC/ Amazon Studios production and features Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Darren Boyd, Rhianne Baretto, Eleanor Tomilson and Claire Perkins. A mix of crime thriller and comedy, there are currently two seasons out.

3 The Afterparty

Apple TV+ has certainly ramped up its comedy slate and another addition is the Tiffany Haddish led murder mystery series The Afterparty. The show follows a high school reunion where things go all wrong when one of the former classmates is murdered. It includes Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz and Ilana Glazer in its roster. The second season is set to bring a whole new mystery with Ken Jeong, John Cho, Elizabeth Perkins, Zack Woods and Jack Whitehall joining the cast. The series is created by Christopher Miller of Into The Spiderverse and The Lego Movie fame and is set to release its second season this April.

2 Bad Sisters

Image via Apple TV+

One of two Irish comedies on this list — which just goes to show how well the country is doing with its content in the wake of a historic 11 Oscar nominations. The premise of Bad Sisters is a black comedy set in Dublin that follows four sisters who try to kill their awful, abusive brother-in-law (Claes Bang). It is based on the Flemish series Clan and stars Sarah Horgan, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, and Eva Birthisle as the titular sisters.

1 Shining Vale

Courteney Cox returns to comedy after two successful runs with Friends and Cougar Town, with Starz's Shining Vale. The series stars Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light. It follows the Phelps family, a dysfunctional group, who relocated from the city to a small town after Patricia "Pat" Phelps was caught cheating on her husband. Pat had gained fame for writing controversial novels promoting female empowerment but now finds herself in a state of unhappiness. The house they move into though has a dark history, but only Pat seems to sense something eerie about it. Despite being sober for 16 years, Pat starts to feel restless as she struggles to write her second novel, experiences a lack of intimacy with her husband, and is distant from her now grown-up children. As time goes by, the supernatural presence in their new home becomes increasingly tangible.The comedy is just warming up as it heads into its sophomore season and is worth following for fans of the actors and less sitcom comedy.