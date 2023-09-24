Comedy films have been considered some of the most timely and memorable film experiences for as long as cinema has been a mainstay in world culture. There's nothing quite like something that can make you laugh, which is why so many great comedies have been revered for decades as some of the most iconic film experiences of all time. Comedies are still hitting their strive nowadays, with films like Barbie and Don't Look Up showing that full-on comedy movies aren't going anywhere.

However, while there will always be many great comedy movies released every year, more often than not, an exceptional comedy film will be overlooked and cast to the side. Especially in the modern era where so many movies and television shows are released at a non-stop stream, it's inevitable that a couple of great comedies would get lost in the shuffle. Although, comedies are a genre of film more likely compared to others to become cult classics, and there's been no shortage of recent releases that deserve the cult classic status.

10 'Jules' (2023)

Jules follows the story of a reclusive old man named Milton, who while dealing with an array of memory problems, has his life completely upended when an alien spacecraft crashes in his backyard. He soon finds himself fostering an unlikely friendship with the craft's sole inhabitant, a small, shy alien who is soon titled Jules. As more members of his small community begin to learn about Milton's secret alien friend, they soon have to work together to help Jules return home before the government intervenes.

Jules accomplishes a great comedic balance between being wholesomely sweet, such as when Jules eats perfectly cut apple slices, to unexpectedly dark, such as when it's revealed Jules's ship runs on dead cats. It's this effective balancing act that helps make Jules stand out tonally as a distinct and individual experience rarely seen in other recent comedies. It also helps the film's case that Ben Kingsley brings in a great comedic leading role as Milton, doing a great job capturing the oddly specific energy of a sweet old man who might just be delusional.

9 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.' (2023)

Adapted from the classic Judy Blume novel, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret tells the story of eleven-year-old Margaret, who is dealing with the struggles of moving from the city to the suburbs with his family. As Margaret is adjusting to her new live, she begins to navigate all of the issues that come from the beginning of adolescence, and coming to terms with who she is and her place in the world.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret perfectly translates all the powerful themes and emotions of the novel to the big screen, brimming with charm, character, and a timeless message for people of all ages. While critics were incredibly receptive and positive towards the film as a whole, the film failed to make a similar splash when it came to its box office performance. The film only earned a measly $21 million despite its $30 million budget, making it just another amazing film that couldn't find its audience at the box office.

8 'Zola' (2020)

Adapted from the equally wild Twitter thread, Zola tells the story of a wild and unpredictable road trip to Florida featuring a waitress, an exotic dancer, a pushover boyfriend, and a mysterious and aggressive roommate. The group gets into a variety of complications, crimes, and unexpected twists and turns as they attempt to secure their futures by getting rich at a high-end strip club.

Zola is the type of comedy movie whose sequence of events has to be seen to be believed, and the film revels and embellishes its chaotic and unpredictable nature in the best possible way. The comedy is also able to shine through constantly as a result of this unpredictability, as the film has a perfect understanding of its own tone and pacing, allowing the absurdity of its story to take the wheel and provide the laughs when needed. The film is singular when it comes to crime comedies, and whose style helps it stand out as a genuinely unforgettable experience.

7 'Confess, Fletch' (2022)

A reboot of the 80s Chevy Chase detective comedy series, Confess, Fletch sees Jon Hamm taking the mantle of Irwin 'Fletch' Fletcher, the charming detective who always finds himself in trouble. The film sees Fletch in the spotlight as he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while he's in the middle of an investigation of a stolen art collection. In order to prove his innocence, Fletch must scour through the long list of other subjects and figure out who the true culprit is, before he becomes the one who takes all the blame.

While Chevy Chase may have popularized the character for film in the 80s, Jon Hamm proves that he was born to play the role of Fletch in Confess, Fletch. Hamm perfectly being both charming and charismatic as well as blissfully unaware and misunderstood which makes the Fletch character so engaging and hilarious to watch on-screen. Confess, Fletch harkens back to the classic comedies of old while still perfectly translating and adapting what made these comedies to great to the modern era, acting as a perfect evolution of the series.

6 'Vengeance' (2022)

Directed and starring B.J. Novak, Vengeance tells the story of Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster looking for his next big break, who finds himself traveling from New York to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he used to date. As he begins logging his findings for the purpose of making a true-crime podcast out of his experiences, he soon realizes that the rabbit hole is much deeper and much more serious than he ever could have expected.

Vengeance is a comedy movie that has a pitch-perfect understanding of the changes to the media landscape and media consumption in the digital era and uses it to its own comedic and satirical benefit constantly. It takes a genuine understanding of a material in order to get the best comedy out of it, and Vengeance uses its deep understanding of true-crime podcasts in order to tell it's hilarious and gripping mystery. It takes a much more cynical and realist approach to the topics and themes at hand, which in combination with its exceptional cast make for a pleasantly surprising dark comedy.

5 'The Kid Detective' (2020)

The Kid Detective follows the story of once profound and beloved kid detective Abe Applebaum, who is now 31, yet still continues to solve the same trivial and child-friendly mysteries as he lives a life of regret and drunkenness. However, he soon gets a chance to redeem himself when a nice young client comes to him with his first real 'adult' case, to figure out the culprit behind who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

The Kid Detective has one of those amazing and instantly eye-catching premises that comes around once in a blue moon that one can only dream can follow through on its possibilities. The Kid Detective, thankfully, has a great understanding of what makes its premise so engaging and is able to deliver on its premise in a spectacular gut-busting fashion. The film also has a genuinely effective mystery at its center that is able to keep the audience guessing and feels satisfying to see unfold by the end.

4 'Kajillionaire' (2020)

Kajillionaire tells the story of 26-year-old Old Dolio, who since birth has been trained by her con artist parents to swindle, scam, and steal at every possible opportunity to get a leg up in the world. However, when the family makes friends and charms a stranger into joining them during a hastily conceived heist, the stranger's connection with Old Dolio soon flips her entire worldview upside down.

Kajillionaire is a film that is greatly elevated by its spectacular leading comedic performances from Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez, who do a great job as such an unlikely yet perfect duo. Even with its darker and somber story, the film's tone and approach are so focused on kindness and love towards the world that it makes the entire experience a heart-lifting experience. The film also features one of the most surprising and powerful individual sequences in a film in recent memory, which is all-encompassing of all the film's strengths and themes into one hilarious payoff.

3 'Outlaw Johnny Black' (2023)

Outlaw Johnny Black tells the story of notorious Wild West outlaw Johnny Black, who is on a lifelong quest to avenge the death of his father and gun down his killer, Brett Clayton. On his journey of vengeance, Johnny Black finds himself posing as the new preacher in a small mining town that is in the process of being taken over by a notorious Land Baron for its financial potential.

Outlaw Johnny Black shares a lot of similarities with writer/star/director Michael Jai White's previous written work, the cult classic blaxploitation love letter Black Dynamite. While the film doesn't delve as deep into being a direct blaxploitation love letter, it still features a lot of the same absurdist and dialogue comedy style that Black Dynamite did so well. Especially for fans of Black Dynamite who have been waiting for another film to match its signature style and energy, Outlaw Johnny Black is able to scratch that itch in just the right way.

2 'Theater Camp' (2023)

Theater Camp follows the story of a scrappy upstate New York theater camp who, after its widely beloved and charismatic founder falls into a coma, is soon taken over by her bumbling and inexperienced son. The passionate and eccentric staff of the camp soon band together in order to do everything they can to keep their camp afloat despite all the hurdles in place.

It's rare that a modern-day mockumentary is able to live up to and capture the same energy as the groundbreaking mockumentaries that came before it, yet Theater Camp is able to live up to its legacy and more. The film uses its genuine love and care for amateur theater as an artform to tell a story that thrives off of the passion and connections that it forms within people, even at such young ages. The film also provides a wide collection of great hilarious moments, and while its release in theaters was understandably taken over by the hype of Barbenheimer, its recent release on streaming may hopefully give the film the second chance it deserves.

1 'Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar' (2021)

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar follows the story of best friends Barb and Star, who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time in order to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. Their less-than-ordinary vacation soon finds themselves wrapped up in adventure, romance, and a mysterious villain's evil plot to take revenge and kill everyone in the town.

Barb & Star was writing duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's follow-up to their Oscar-nominated film Bridesmaids, and while tackling a completely different style of comedy, still manages to be just as, if not more hilarious. Barb & Star's comedic approach is much more absurdist in nature, reveling in the inherent comedy that comes from the unfolding chaos, and using every dollar of its budget to enact its comedic possibilities. Barb & Star is the perfect encapsulation of a hilarious comedy that deserved the world and more but was sadly struck out before it could leave its impact thanks in part to the COVID-19 Pandemic forcing the film to premiere on streaming instead of in theaters.

