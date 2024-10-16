There aren't that many movies deserving of the cult classic title, and comedy is another genre without exception. Though comedy is often more subjective than any other genre, some features get the instant cult classic title while others take time to be noticed and appreciated for their impact. While some have aged poorly, others have aged like fine wine and made the ranks of the comedy hall of fame.

Some great cult comedies, from Rocky Horror Picture Show and Office Space to Scary Movie and Mean Girls, are often mentioned for their inevitable impact on wider audiences. But, if we dig deeper, we'll notice a world of different comedies that deserve to be in the same ranks as the cult classics above. Can any of these underrated comedy movies pass that sort of test?

10 'Bowfinger' (1999)

Directed by Frank Oz

Bowfinger is a rarely talked about satirical comedy that doesn't pull any punches. Written by Steve Martin, who also stars as the lead, titular character, Bowfinger is about an ambitious director looking to make the next big sci-fi hit. He gets amateur actors into the movie his accountant wrote, pitching the idea to big-shot producer Jerry Renfro (Robert Downey Jr.). After Bowfinger "convinces" Renfro that the big action star Kit Ramsey (Eddie Murphy) will star in his movie, Renfro offers to distribute the movie. Kit Ramsey is hard to get, though, but that doesn't stop Bowfinger from going all in.

This is the most underrated Eddie Murphy performance and a highly overlooked comedy with exceptional writing by Steve Martin. Its satirical and occasionally dark tones depict the struggle and ambition of Hollywood filmmakers, which are more or less the norm in the industry. Bowfinger reached its cult status much later, and though its following isn't overstated, the movie has numerous devoted fans who recommend the movie, passing on the legacy of its brilliant satire.

9 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi

Potentially a wildcard on the underrated list, but Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows is arguably more known as a fantastic TV series than a feature film. Clement and Waititi are the show's executive producers, and they guest starred in one of the show's funniest episodes, but the movie that the series was based on seems to be heavily underrated. The movie is shot through the lens of a camera crew making a documentary about Auckland's Viago (Waititi), Vladislav (Jemaine Clement), and Deacon (Jonny Brugh), who are vampire roommates.

Fans of the two creators are aware of their offbeat humor and know just how amazing What We Do in the Shadows really is. A decade after the movie's release, wider fanbases appreciate it more than after it was initially released—most likely due to the show's success. Clement raises the bar as the Romanian vampire Vladislav, while Jonny Brugh may be a not-so-familiar face but has become iconic as Deacon over time, especially for his graceful dance moves in the movie.

8 'Kinky Boots' (2005)

Directed by Julian Jarrold

Kinky Boots is one of the best feel-good movies about celebrating and embracing differences, and it's based on a true story. It's set in Northampton, England, where young business owner Charlie Price (Joel Edgerton) tries to save his father's shoe factory from closing. The factory still has workers who are like family, so Charlie tries his best to come up with solutions to keep them. One day in London, he accidentally meets drag queen Lola (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and realizes her boot heels are too weak to support her. He decides to get Lola on as a helper to design boots intended for drag queens and men.

The true, wide success of Kinky Boots came only later when it was adapted into a musical on Broadway in 2013. This solidified the movie's status as a cult classic with a large following, though it received its accolades with a nomination for Best Film at the Golden Globes. Chiwetel Ejiofor is stunning as drag queen Lola and even more captivating when playing Simon, his character out of drag. The rest of the cast, with Edgerton as the lead, is a charismatic ensemble, making Kinky Boots a comedy deserving of its cult status.

7 'Dude, Where's My Car?' (2000)

Directed by Danny Leiner

Dude, Where's My Car? may not be underrated in the sense of box office success, but critics hated it, and many people don't understand the movie's humor. One Reddit user even wrote: "I love it, but a friend thought I was an idiot when I loaned him the DVD." There are no special criteria for understanding Dude, Where's My Car? It's a stoner comedy with some pretty obvious (and terrible) jokes, but it's not without its charms; some of its most iconic moments were either parodied in other movies (like Scary Movie 2) or used as a greeting among teammates, when in 2012, MLB team Pittsburgh Pirates greeted each other with the Zoltan hand gesture.

In Dude, Where's My Car? Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott play Jesse and Chester, two best friends who partied so hard the night before they can't remember where they left Jesse's car. Their car-seeking adventure takes them to various, unusual places where they meet different people, including a UFO cult leader, Zoltan, five alien women, and two alien Norwegian men, all searching for something called the "Continuum Transfunctioner." This cult comedy is great for all those times life feels heavy and all that's necessary is a bit of silly fun; it's laugh-out-loud funny, whether the jokes are terrible or great.

6 'Detroit Rock City' (1999)

Directed by Adam Rifkin

Detroit Rock City is a somewhat forgotten buddy comedy set in 1978, starring Edward Furlong, Sam Huntington, Giuseppe Andrews, and James DeBello. They play four high schoolers trying to get to a KISS concert after one of them wins the tickets for it through a radio show. They all play in a band together, and KISS is their greatest inspiration. However, many things are preventing them from actually going to the concert, so they try to find their way there in other, "unofficial" ways.

Detroit Rock City has a cult following among rock music fans, especially KISS fans. Regardless of musical affiliation (aka whether people care about KISS or not), the movie is just as entertaining and humorous to anyone who enjoys coming-of-age comedies. The Rock Revival calls Detroit Rock City "a love letter to the wild, rebellious spirit of rock ‘n’ roll," which many of its fans love to this day. Despite being a box office flop, the movie climbed its way into a symbolic rock'n'roll hall of fame.

5 'Airheads' (1994)

Directed by Michael Lehmann

Another brilliant, brutal, and hilarious homage to rock music comes in the form of Airheads, where Brendan Fraser, Adam Sandler, and Steve Buscemi play the quintessential rock stars. Or, well, rock star wannabes. The main characters, Chester, Rex, and Pip, are in a metal band called The Lone Rangers, but they're having trouble pushing their demo onto the public—no publishers want to listen to it, and radio stations reject it. The trio forcefully enter the local LA station KPPX and, at gunpoint, demand the radio host known as The Shark (Joe Mantegna) play the tape.

While Airheads is another excellent but somewhat ridiculous homage to rock music, it embraces the metal spirit so well that it has made metalheads across the world believe in it. Being released during a time when metal wasn't at the height of popularity helped that community feel more seen and understood in a way, though it's never been metal to be mainstream. Airheads has received its cult following in recent years mainly due to Brendan Fraser's spectacular return to the silver screens and award ceremonies; celebrating his career, together with those of Sandler and Buscemi, is always welcome.

4 'Cecil B. Demented' (2000)

Directed by John Waters

Close

One of Hollywood's most inventive directors who continuously pushes boundaries is John Waters. Though everyone's heard of Hairspray or Pink Flamingos, his black comedy Cecil B. Demented often flies under the radar. Though everything Waters makes becomes an instant cult classic, this comedy took some time to get the audience and fanbase it deserves. The movie follows unpredictable guerrilla filmmaker Cecil B. Demented (Stephen Dorff) and his film crew as they kidnap Hollywood's sweetheart Honey Whitlock (Melanie Griffith) during her movie premiere.

The kidnappers' idea was to interrupt a premiere and make a statement about the quality of high-budget movies, but after also kidnapping Honey Whitlock, Cecil B. Demented and his crew force her to star in their latest feature film. The shock value and edge, Waters' trademark, are there but shown with taste and flair; the impact of film on the guerrilla crew is obvious, though they're often militant about what they like. The criticism of both mainstream and underground parts of the film industry is present, shedding judgment and understanding both ways. Potentially Waters' most underrated movie, but one of the best black comedies of the 2000s.

3 'Idiocracy' (2006)

Directed by Mike Judge

Idiocracy is one of those comedies that one must see to believe it's real. Mike Judge's satirical comedy about the deterioration of human intelligence in a distant future holds some parallels with the current times, making the intended "distant" future in Idiocracy come faster than expected. A celebrity president, piles of garbage, a lack of trust in intelligent people, and increased indulgence in conspiracy theories are just some of the aspects that make Idiocracy prophetic.

The movie follows the fairly regular Army member Joe (Luke Wilson), who gets picked to participate in a cryogenic freezing experiment in 2005. The military hires Rita (Maya Rudolph) to enter the experiment with Joe, and the two end up frozen for nearly 500 years. After they're prematurely awakened by the "Great garbage avalanche of 2505," they're woken up to a world where most individuals have extremely low intelligence. Mike Judge first made waves with his workplace comedy Office Space, continuing the somewhat cynical but prophetic views of society. This relevance to the times earned Idiocracy its following and cult classic status.