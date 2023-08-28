Comedy sequels are hard to pull off, as it’s easy to replicate the same jokes and fall into a similar story. While there have been a few notable franchises, such as Borat and 21 Jump Street, that have pulled off solid sequels, there are much more comedy sequels like Weekend at Bernie’s 2 than anything else.

It can be particularly difficult for a comedy sequel to top its predecessor, but high expectations shouldn’t discourage an audience from giving a comedy sequel a chance: these comedy sequels deserve more love.

'Horrible Bosses 2' (2014)

The first Horribles Bosses has a hilariously dark premise. Disgruntled workers Nick (Jason Bateman), Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), and Dale (Charlie Day) are each made miserable by their respective bosses Dave Harken (Kevin Spacey), Bobby Pellitt (Colin Farrell), and Dr. Julia Harris (Jennifer Aniston). Their solution? Kill them.

Surprisingly, 2014’s Horrible Bosses 2 managed to take a fun spin on the original premise by making the target of Nick, Kurt, and Dales’ animosity a petty business tycoon (Christoph Waltz) and his moronic son (Chris Pine). Seeing the trio’s mismanaged kidnapping scheme go awry captured the same mix of crime and comedy that had made the first film so entertaining.

'Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey' (1991)

There’s a very obvious setup for the type of movie that Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey could have been, where the central duo (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) have to go on another goofy adventure to collect historical figures.

Instead, the 1991 sequel kills off its main characters and sends them to hell. It’s one of the most bizarre premises for a sequel and ends with a rip-roaring rendition of KISS’s “God Gave Rock ’n’ Roll To You.” How many comedy sequels have pulled off a tribute to Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal?

'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' (2019)

A continuation of Kevin Smith’s View Askenwniverse that also continues the story of the original Jay & Silent Bob Strikes Back, this 2019 reunion between Smith and Jason Mewes takes the franchise’s meta qualities to the extreme.

While not all of the films in Smith’s resume hold up and may be considered problematic, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a more progressive entry within the series that shows the central pair of stoners accepting the next generation and realizing that it’s not entirely their story to tell anymore. It’s packed to the brim with excellent cameos, including a memorable appearance by Ben Affleck, where he reflects on his time as Batman.

'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues' (2013)

2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is one of the funniest comedies of the 21st century, and a sequel would always struggle to live up to its legacy.

However, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell proved that there was a reason to reunite with a clever sequel that showed Ron, Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), Champ Kind (David Koechner), and Brick Tamlan (Steve Carrell) reacting and impacting the birth of the 24 hours news cycle. It concludes with a news team battle that managed to get even nuttier than the one in its predecessor.

'Red 2' (2013)

Sadly, Red 2 was among the last theatrically released films that Bruce Willis starred in before almost exclusively appearing in direct-to-VOD projects, but it was a worthwhile sequel to the surprise 2010 hit.

Willis’ Frank Moses, John Malkovich’s Marvin Boggs, and Helen Mirren’s Victoria Winslow are once again called out of retirement from the CIA when a corrupt military contractor (Neal McDonough) leads a surprise attack and threatens their lives. The addition of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Moses’ ex-wife, General Katja Petrokovich, made Red 2 even more star-studded than its predecessor.

'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' (2014)

Generally, family franchises tend to overstay their welcome, but the third entry in Shawn Levy’s Night at the Museum series was able to give a proper sendoff to the characters from the first two installments.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb saw Ben Stiller’s Larry Daley bringing his pals from the American Museum of Natural History along for a global adventure when they need to visit London’s British Museum to restore the Tablet of Ahkmenrah. It's Dan Stevens who steals the film as the comically aloof knight Sir Lancelot.

'Fletch Lives' (1989)

How do you top Fletch? The 1985 comedy caper had given Chevy Chase the best role of his career as Irvin M. Fletcher, a Los Angeles Times report with a knack for solving mysteries. The best way for a sequel to distinguish itself is to change up the location, so Fletch Lives brought the titular character to Thibodaux, Louisiana, where he becomes the heir of a mysterious family fortune and estate.

Of course, there’s another mystery to be solved when Fletch awakens in his new home to find his late aunt's attorney, Amanda Ray Ross (Patricia Kalember), murdered.

'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is the odd duck of the Austin Powers trilogy. It doesn’t boast the same comedic joy of seeing Mike Myers’ origin story as the titular British spy in the original, and it lacks the inclusion of Michael Caine that had made 2001’s Austin Powers in Goldmember such a step-up.

However, the 1999 middle entry in the series has more than enough to recommend about it, including the debut of Verne Troyer as Dr. Evil’s co-commander-in-chief Mini-Me and a beefed-up role for Seth Green as Scott Evil.

'Shrek the Third' (2007)

The third entry in the Shrek franchise deserves some recognition because it is simply so bizarre; after facing marital anxiety in Shrek 2, Shrek (Mike Myers) starts to get worked up when he realizes his new bride, Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), might be pregnant.

It’s a strange premise for a family franchise, but Shrek the Third continues to get even weirder when Justin Theroux’s Prince Charming becomes the main antagonist after failing as a theater actor. Still, the Shrek films have always had a good amount of heart, and the bonding between Shrek and the young King “Artie” (Justin Timberlake) allowed the character to pass on his responsibilities as King honorably.

'National Lampoon’s European Vacation' (1985)

Everyone can agree that 1983’s Vacation is a classic and 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a beloved holiday favorite, but what about the middle chapter in the trilogy?

Fast Time at Ridgemont High and Clueless director Amy Heckerling may be one of the most underrated comedy directors ever, and her contribution to the series mines all the visual gags possible out of the Griswold family’s tour in London. The highlight of their bizarre tour has to be Eric Idle as a perpetually unlucky biker who manages to get seriously injured in any situation that involves the Griswolds yet remains jovial and happy.

