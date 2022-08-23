It's an unpopular belief that the traditional coming-of-age story is one of the most consoling and painful movie genres. These coming-of-age movies, whether they're classics like Sixteen Candles or Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart, influence how young adults idealize their lives and eventually perceive themselves.

However, many excellent films in this category are overlooked and should receive greater attention. Ranging from hidden gems found in the '90s to movies released a short while ago, this collection is filled with a variety of heartbreaking tales of actual people and the classic nerd archetype who merely trying to make their way in the world.

Boy (2010)

Boy is a 2010 New Zealand comedy-drama movie that was written and directed by Taika Waititi. The movie, which is set in 1984 on the east coast of New Zealand, tells the story of Alamein, often known as Boy (James Rolleston), an 11-year-old who comes to know his missing criminal father after he returns to find a bag of money he buried years earlier.

The movie provided viewers with a lot of background knowledge on this Maori tribe and gave them a look into the life of the children. Moreover, the animation and fantasy sequences lighten up the gravity of the movie, which is wonderful in its bright production values. Without the appropriate casting, a movie like this would have little chance, yet Rolleston is perfect as Boy.

How to Build a Girl (2019)

Based on Caitlin Moran's 2014 novel of the same name, How to Build a Girl is a 2019 coming-of-age comedy movie directed by Coky Giedroyc. The movie follows Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), an aspiring music journalist from a working-class family in Wolverhampton in the 1990s, as she attempts to reinvent herself in order to fit in.

Feldstein, who excelled in Lady Bird and Booksmart, once again demonstrated her acting skills by convincingly nailing the distinctive Wolverhampton accent while giving an amazing performance. With witty comedy, snappy music, honest conversation, and outstanding acting from the supporting cast, the film depicts numerous cases of youths who attempt to discover their genuine selves via mistakes accurately.

School Ties (1992)

School Ties, which is set in the autumn of 1959, centers on working-class Israeli-Jewish teenager David Greene (Brendan Fraser), who, in his senior year, is awarded a football scholarship at St. Matthew's Catholic boarding school. Nonetheless, he had to lie about being Jewish.

The movie is remarkably powerful since it discusses more than just anti-Semitism and the negative effects that prejudice may bring by encouraging dishonesty. Fraser gives a standout performance as he attempts to balance his character's pride and ambition, which makes the audience sympathize with him. Additionally, director Robert Mandel delivers his signature beautiful pictorialism, which is evident in the thoughtful care he took with his performers and the way he created the atmosphere for the picture.

Real Women Have Curves (2002)

Real Women Have Curves is based on the play of the same name written by Josefina López, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with George LaVoo. The movie follows Ana Garcia (America Ferrera), a Mexican-American youngster who battles her environment and her controlling mother's expectations while trying to carve out a life for herself.

The film serves as both a powerful form of entertainment for women and a victory for all curvy girls who have been subjected to the tyranny of the ideal figure. Real Women Have Curves is a hugely engaging movie for audiences of all ages that both makes them feel like themselves and inspires them to appreciate who they are.

Thirteen (2003)

Thirteen, a movie which partly based on Nikki Reed’s life from the ages of 12 to 13, follows the story of Tracy (Evan Rachel Wood), a seventh-grade student in Los Angeles who begins experimenting with drug usage, sex, and crime after becoming friends with a disturbed classmate.

In a film featuring scenes that are so realistically rendered, Wood's portrayal fluctuates with mood swings from worry to ecstasy beautifully. Thirteen is a movie about rebellious, conflicted adolescent females that give budding actors a chance to showcase their skills while also providing spectators with a real-life look at teenage struggle in a creative way.

Pariah (2011)

Pariah centers on Alike (Adepero Oduye), a 17-year-old closeted lesbian who hasn’t come out to her family and frequents nightclubs with her openly gay friend, Laura (Pernell Walker).

A sensitive, somewhat silly, yet candid investigation of emerging identity, Pariah stands out from most of the gritty, hoodlum storytelling that has dominated African-American cinema for decades. Furthermore, Oduye's portrayal of Alike is so genuine and heartfelt that no explanation dialogue or required setup scenes are necessary. The supporting cast is also a highlight, with Walker and Kim Wayans giving standout performances.

Skate Kitchen (2018)

Skate Kitchen is an American coming-of-age movie written and directed by Crystal Moselle, based on her short film That One Day and inspired by the actual group of female skaters from New York who goes by the name Skate Kitchen. The movie follows Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), a teenage girl who befriends a group of female skateboarders in New York City.

Skate Kitchen is a gritty, gorgeously shot work that feels like a portrayal of actual life as well as a love letter to skateboarding. It tackles difficulties kids confront, such as young love, belonging, and the lure of substance misuse. The cast of the movie is diverse and equally brilliant with promising futures.

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, which was inspired by the graphic novel of the same name, turned out to be based on the author Phoebe Gloeckner's personal experiences. The movie follows Minnie (Bel Powley), a 15-year-old girl who decides to have sex to figure out her sexuality. Thus, she sleeps with her mother’s boyfriend, played by Alexander Skarsgård, and from there, a series of dramatic events unfold.

The Diary of a Teenage Girl contains explicit sexual content and mature themes inappropriate for Minnie's age group, however, it is very honest when it comes to discussing concerns that parents have with their teenagers. Moreover, the movie is made lighter and more approachable by incorporating animation and humor during some intense parts while maintaining its seriousness.

House of Hummingbird (2018)

House of Hummingbird is a South Korean coming-of-age tale about a lonely and shy youngster, Eun-hee (Park Ji-Hu). Set in Seoul in 1994, she is trying to determine who she is and what she wants to become during a time of change in both her internal and external world.

In the film, director and writer Kim Bora deftly strikes a balance between the personal and the social, bringing viewers close to Eun-hee while also allowing them to see the other realities and truths that she is gradually beginning to notice, such as a national tragedy, or a friend's suffering. Park Ji-Hu also proves she has a great career ahead of her with powerful, emotional, and compelling performances.

The Way, Way Back (2013)

The Way, Way Back centers on Duncan (Liam James), a shy 14-year-old who joins his mother and her domineering boyfriend for a summer vacation in Wareham, Massachusetts. Duncan forms an odd connection with Owen (Sam Rockwell), the proprietor of a water park, while on vacation, and spends the summer with Owen's group of outcasts who manage the park.

The screenplay was written cleverly, weaving together a water park comedy and domestic drama to give the film a new, lighter atmosphere that makes spectators feel engaged and attached. The Way, Way Back includes a large cast of actors that make passable material appear fantastic; Rockwell, Steve Carell, and Toni Collette all deliver nuanced, authentic leading performances along with James who shines brightly in a seasoned cast.

