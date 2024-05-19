Since classic films like The Great Train Robbery and John Huston's The Asphalt Jungle, crime caper and heist movies have been an adrenaline rush for film fanatics and continue to reign as a favorite film genre among audiences. The genre typically follows the formula of planning, executing, and the aftermath of a large-scale robbery or theft that almost always has a hefty payoff. Titles such as Ocean's 11, The Usual Suspects, and Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, are among the many popular heist films, but with so many to name, there's bound to be a handful of crime caper films that unfortunately slip through the cracks.

Movies like The Silent Partner, David Mamet's House of Games, and Going in Style are just a few vital crime caper films that are considered to be highly marginalized by audiences and deserve more recognition. From lesser-known titles such as The Lookout starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and George Clooney's Out of Sight to classic heist pictures including The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, The Brink's Job, and Quick Change, these are 10 of the most criminally underrated crime caper films.

10 "Out of Sight" (1998)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Image via Universal Pictures

George Clooney stars in one of his funniest films, Out of Sight, as a career bank robber, Jack Foley, who, while imprisoned at a California prison, befriends a rich white-collar crook from Detroit, Richard Ripley (Albert Brooks), who reveals to his new friend about a stash of uncut diamonds hidden in his home. After Foley manages to break out of prison, he plans on robbing Ripley's home, but when he's pursued by a U.S. marshal (Jennifer Lopez), the two end up having undeniable chemistry, ultimately compromising Foley's initial heist.

Out of Sight is a lesser-known caper comedy with an all-star cast including Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, and Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davis. The movie initially earned overall positive reviews, mainly noting Clooney's larger-than-life performance, which film critic, Roger Ebert, claimed to be one of Clooney's finest on the silver screen. Aside from Clooney's star-studded portrayal of Foley, Out of Sight consists of a slightly reformulated plot of a traditional crime caper film, adding a touch of a romantic comedy as well as featuring dynamics between the interesting array of detailed characters.

Out of Sight (1998) A career bank robber breaks out of jail, and shares a moment of mutual attraction with a U.S. Marshal he has kidnapped. Release Date June 26, 1998 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast George Clooney , Jim Robinson , Mike Malone , Donna Frenzel , Manny Suárez , Dennis Farina Runtime 123 Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 "The Lookout" (2007)

Director: Scott Frank

After a severe car accident leaves a promising high school student, Chris Pratt (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), with a brain injury that causes memory loss, he resorts to taking a job as a maintenance worker at a local bank. While at work, he unknowingly befriends a group of bank robbers who have seemingly picked him as their target and once Pratt catches on to their plan, he attempts to stop them, which results in a series of unfortunate events.

The Lookout is an intriguing crime caper film full of a consistent level of suspense that seemingly keeps audiences engaged with their undivided attention. With an epic cast including Jeff Daniels, Isla Fisher, and The Offer star, Matthew Goode, The Lookout adds a twist to a classic heist film focusing on an unlikely hero who tries to reclaim his self-worth after suffering an accident that ultimately turned his life upside down. In most crime caper films, audiences typically root for the criminals to come out successful, but in The Lookout, their support falls on Pratt and his admirable drive to be more than just a victim.

Watch on PlutoTV

8 "The Silent Partner" (1978)

Director: Daryl Duke

Close

When a modest bank teller, Miles Cullen (Elliott Gould), learns that the bank where he works is going to be subject to an upcoming robbery, he chooses not to inform his bosses but instead, decides to take the opportunity to make a profit for himself. As he begins taking part of his transactions, the robber (Christopher Plummer) arrives at Cullen's window and is given the rest of Cullen's drawer. Just as Cullen thinks he is in the clear and has successfully gotten away with $50,000, the robber soon realizes he's been tricked and finds Cullen, demanding the rest of the money.

The Silent Partner is a Canadian crime caper film based on the 1969 novel, Think of a Number, written by Anders Bodelse. While the plot might be considered a reach, The Silent Partner incorporates realistic motives and occurrences that keep the one-in-a-million opportunity entirely plausible and grounded. The movie was a major success in Canada and even though it was a sleeper upon its U.S. release, it still earned immense praise from critics. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave The Silent Partner three and a half out of four stars, describing it to be as worthy as an Alfred Hitchcock thriller, noting the overall cast's excellent performances and the film's overall blended tone of suspense and terror.

Rent on Amazon Prime

7 "Going in Style" (1979)

Director: Martin Brest

Close

A trio of elderly friends, Willie (Lee Strasberg), Al (Art Carney), and Joe (George Burns) are bored with their lives and feel as though they're stuck in a rut living in their small apartments in Queens. When they have the idea of robbing a bank, the thought of the experience breathes new life into them and, even though none of them have a criminal record, they agree to execute their plan. Surprisingly, they manage to pull the heist, but as they begin to indulge in the loot, their old age begins to catch up to them.

Film critic, Gene Siskel, gave the comedy crime caper film, Going in Style, three and a half out of four stars, noting that it serves as a healthy reminder to those who are in their ripe old age or thinking about getting old. Even though the characters find a new sense of life in their grand illegal adventure, they still struggle to come to terms with themselves as well as the fears that come with old age, such as being alone and, of course, death. Despite its heart-tugging moments, Going in Style still features an uplifting heist carried by three of Hollywood's great stars and is easily one of the most underrated crime caper films of all time.

Rent on AppleTV

6 "House of Games" (1987)

Director: David Mamet

Close

Margaret Ford (Lindsay Crouse) is a psychiatrist who specializes in obsessive-compulsive disorders and has achieved immense success in the field but still feels unsatisfied in her career. When one of her patients threatens to take their own life, she decides to visit a bookie, Mike (Joe Mantegna), who is the source of her patient's anxiety. Once Ford is convinced that Mike isn't a serious threat to her, she becomes intrigued by his underworld and uses her skills to pick up on others' tells but as she falls deeper into Mike's dealings, the situation turns dangerous especially when Mike is actually a clever con artist.

The thrilling crime caper film, House of Games, marked David Mamet's directorial debut and also stars William H. Macy, J.T. Walsh, and Lillie's of the Field star, Lilia Skala. Unlike other heist films, House of Games takes a successful, law-abiding career woman and meticulously immerses her into a world of greed and a high-stakes game that could either make or break her. It's also fascinating how Crouse's character uses her professional skills and training to her advantage but also, at the same time, becomes an essential element of her downfall. House of Games might center around serious subjects like gambling addiction and suicide, but it still has its valid moments of comedy to ease the tension, which Mamet strategically builds like an emotional rollercoaster throughout the entire film.

Watch on Tubi

5 "The Brink's Job" (1978)

Director: William Friedkin