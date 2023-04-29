The 90s era produced some of the most popular and easily recognizable crime films that still stand the test of time. Films such as Goodfellas and Pulp Fiction have become pop culture phenomenons with their iconic performances and action scenes throughout each film. With a lighter tonal shift, the subgenre of crime comedies proved that crime could be funny when done correctly.

While the decades saw some of the more popular films go on to greater success, the hidden gems were given less spotlight becoming underappreciated. Crime films have declined in recent years as other genres have taken their place but the quality remains. These films have since gone under the radar in recent years with some gaining a cult following.

10 Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Grosse Point Blank follows assassin Martin Blank (John Cusack) as he struggles with work resulting in him going home to Grosse Point, Michigan for his high school reunion. While there, he reconnects with his ex-girlfriend Debi Newberry (Minnie Driver), and begins to reconsider his life choices when given another assignment.

The film received positive reviews with many praising the cast for their chemistry and the dialogue. Once believed to be a Pulp Fiction knockoff, the film kicked off the Assassin in Crisis genre. Critics lauded John Cusack for his cool manner and razor-sharp delivery.

9 I Got The Hook-Up (1998)

When two South Central L.A. scam artists come across a shipment of cell phones, they begin selling them out of the back of their van. Trouble soon finds them when the phones begin to malfunction and the men soon attract the attention of the phone company, the FBI, and the local crime boss.

The Master P written comedy is filled with an all-star cast of comedy legends with a few appearances from his label mates showing off their comedic skills. The run-of-the-mill premise finds the film comparable to others, but it was not enough to save it from the overwhelmingly negative reviews. The film was rounded out with a soundtrack that helped bring the story from its most exciting moments to its funnier ones.

8 Dick Tracy (1990)

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

Long before the renaissance of superhero films emerged, Dick Tracy brought the comic strip to life. When hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) needs evidence to prove Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice (Al Pacino) is the city's most dangerous crime boss he seeks the help of Breathless Mahoney (Madonna). Things take a turn when the detective realizes the barroom singer is more interested in stealing him away from his girlfriend Tess (Glenne Headly) than helping him solve the case,

Serving as director and producer Beatty created an artistic stylized film filled with hilarious adventure and characters that were all the more entertaining. The film is praised for its visual effects and the over-the-top costumes but the lack of action and drama is where it falls flat.

7 Oscar (1991)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

A remake of the 1967 French film of the same name the comedy moves the setting to Depression-era New York as Angelo "Snaps" Provolone (Sylvester Stallone) attempts to keep his promise to his dying father. Despite having no experience in legal business the gangster is determined to leave his life of crime behind, but the police believe he is hatching a devious plan instead.

The John Landis directed film was Stallone's rare attempt at doing comedy. Despite the film being number one at the box office for two weeks in the U.S. the film was marred with negative reviews. The film was also up for three Razzie Awards and failed to bring back its $35 million budget.

6 Go (1999)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Go follows grocery store clerk Simon (Desmond Askew) who sells drugs out his cash register, but things take a turn on Christmas Eve when Adam (Scott Wolf) and Zack (Jay Mohr), two soap opera actors realize he is not there. Instead, the two men find Ronna (Sarah Polley) covering his shift and in an act of desperation becomes a drug dealer for the night unaware Adam and Zack are working for narcotics officer Burke (William Fichtner).

The film was lauded by critics particularly impressed with the dialogue and visuals as well as the fast pace light-hearted appeal. With the rapidly changing point of view, the film was compared to Pulp Fiction making for a quality black comedy with a strong cast. Go has become a cult classic in recent years bringing in a whole new generation to enjoy.

5 Serial Mom (1994)

Images Via Savoy Pictures

Kathleen Turner is to die for in the cult classic Serial Mom. Beverly Sutphin (Kathleen Turner) has the perfect life living in the suburbs of Baltimore with her husband and two children. However, things take a turn when her son's teacher makes some not-so-kind remarks about him at a parent-teacher conference. Bev runs the teacher over in the school parking lot awakening a murderous instinct inside of her leading to six more homicides as the cops begin to piece together what happened.

The satirical black comedy was made better by the overacting and overselling of the hilarious dialogue the cast make the film that much better. Perhaps the most clever aspect of the film is the spoof of the U.S. obsession with true crime by making Misty (Ricki Lake) sell T-shirts outside the courthouse her mom would learn her fate. This, and the hilarious characters make for an interesting film.

4 The Player (1992)

Image Via Fine Line Pictures

When producer Griffin Mill (Tim Robbins) receives anonymous threats he assumes they are the work of screenwriter David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio) and goes about fixing things over cocktails. Things do not go well and Griffin ends up murdering Kahane and pursuing his girlfriend (Greta Scacchi). As police investigate Griffin concentrates on a potential hit film, but not everyone in Hollywood has forgotten about David's murder.

The Player received universal acclaim and was nominated for three Oscars and won two Golden Globe Awards. With its many celebrity cameos and insider jokes the movie is lauded as a playful satire that is enjoyable without being cynical or bitter. The film is considered one of Hollywood's greatest satires even making it on Entertainment Weekly's 25 best movies since the magazine's beginning.

3 Life (1999)

Image Via Universal Pictures

When Ray (Eddie Murphy) and Claude (Martin Lawrence) team up on a bootlegging mission to Mississippi during Prohibition they believe it could bring them fast money. They are quickly thwarted when a crooked lawman hits them with a phony murder charge and the two men are sentenced to life. Refusing to just give up the two men are determined to clear their names while avoiding brutal guards and the potential threat of their differing personalities.

The comedy duo shine in their perspective roles along with the rest of the cast made up of some of the biggest comedians to date. While the film was given an average rating, reviews were favorable as they complimented the film for its heartbreaking moments as well as its comedic ones. Life has gained its own cult following of its own with fans of the film enjoying the buddy comedy for years to come.

2 My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

New York Lawyer Vinny Gambini (Joe Pesci) has never won a case, but his skills are tested when his teenage cousin Bill (Ralph Macchio) and his friend Stan (Mitchell Whitfield) are accused of murder in Alabama. With his family at stake Vinny is determined to defend his clients despite an uncompromising judge (Fred Gwynne) and his fiancée Mona Lisa Vitto (Marisa Tomei). Finding evidence is not as easy as it seems, and the lawyer quickly realizes he is in need of help.

My Cousin Vinny surprised many by grossing more money than anticipated and having a realistic approach to the courtroom scenes that has been lauded throughout the years. The comedy is elevated when Tomei and Pesci are on-screen in some of the most hilarious and sharp back-and-forths in the courtroom. The film did not receive love initially but has gone on to become a classic, Marisa Tomei even won an Oscar for her performance.

1 Jawbreaker (1999)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

On the morning of her 17th birthday, Liz (Charlotte Ayanna) is accidentally murdered by her best friends Courtney (Rose McGowan), Julie (Rebecca Gayheart), and Marcie (Julie Benz) who conspire to hide the truth. When nerdy reject Fern Mayo (Judy Greer) sees too much the group gives her a makeover that eventually goes to her head. All the while Detective Vera Cruz (Pam Grier) launches an investigation that turns Regan High upside down.

The film has become a cult classic over the years with audiences praising the film for its dark satire on high school popularity and peer pressure. While many critics slammed the film for its dark subject many praised the iconic costumes and the comparable Rose McGowan as the villainous Courtney Shane.

