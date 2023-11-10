When people think of Disney magic, one example that springs to mind is their music. By combining master lyricists, musicians, and animators, Disney has created hundreds of songs that resonate with audiences for generations. Everyone has their favorites, whether it's a showstopper like "Be Our Guest," a love ballad like "A Whole New World," or Cruella De Vil's villanous masterpiece.

Naturally, some songs don't get the same recognition as others, be it because they get overlooked due to another, or forgotten with the passage of time. For example, Phil Collin's other inspiring track, "On My Way" from Brother Bear or The Jungle Book's "That's What Friends Are For." Thankfully, the power of music is timeless, and these songs can be enjoyed just as much today as when they came out.

10 "Why Should I Worry"

'Oliver & Company' (1988)

Before releasing The Little Mermaid, Disney made Oliver & Company, which took Charles Dickens' classic tale, Oliver Twist, and set it in modern-day New York City. The principal characters were made into animals, and many of the themes of the book were dropped since they weren't translated into the modern day. However, it contained plenty of entertaining songs, such as "Why Should I Worry," sung by Billy Joel.

In many ways, this song is the perfect way to sum up the movie. Its rock and roll melody captures the essence of urban street life, while also acting as a good intro to the character of Dodger (Billy Joel). His cool, live-life-on-the-edge attitude is infectious and invites the viewer to join in the rebellious fun.

9 "The World's Greatest Criminal Mind"

'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

The Great Mouse Detective is an overlooked but very important movie in Disney history. Its success during the Dark Age reinvigorated the company's faith in animation, and two of its directors, John Musker and Ron Clements, would go on to direct many successful films for Disney. The film also has a phenomenal villain in Ratigan (Vincent Price) and an equally beautiful villain song to boot.

"The World's Greatest Criminal Mind" has Ratigan celebrate his upcoming crime spree with a song that highlights his intelligence. His henchmen take over during the course and make sure to heap the professor with praise, especially after he executes one of them for drunkenly calling him a rat. It's a number that's as charming and threatening as Ratigan himself, and Price is having a ball singing every note.

8 "Everybody Wants to Be a Cat"

'The Aristocats' (1970)

The Aristocats was the first movie made after Walt Disney's death and suffered from a lot of growing pains. The film plays it safe in terms of story and characters and thus comes across as more child-oriented than Disney's other products. However, one place the movie didn't hold back on was the music, where they brought in jazz musicians like Scatman Crothers.

"Everybody Wants To Be a Cat" is an upbeat song that encapsulates free spirit and carefree fun. Crothers and Phil Harriss take center stage as the primary vocalists and do a good job working off one another. Its wonderful jazz music and catchy lyrics show that, even during its lowest moments, Disney still knows how to make good music. Disney's fans may even see a modern rendition of the song in the upcoming Aristocrats live-action remake, set to release some 50 years after the original film.

7 "I've Got a Dream"

'Tangled' (2010)

Alan Menekn reigns as perhaps Disney's best composer. He has created dozens of fantastic songs since The Little Mermaid, many of which rank high among Disney's best songs and have won numerous awards. His modern tracks shine as brightly as his older ones, which can be seen in his work on Tangled.

While most fans like "Mother Knows Best" and "I See The Light," "I've Got A Dream" is easily the movie's most fun and upbeat number. It sees a bunch of bandits and cutthroats open up and reveal their deepest desires, which range from playing the piano to interior design. It fits the movie's themes about following your dreams and has a very catchy melody to boot.

6 "On My Way"

'Brother Bear' (2003)

Phil Collins did a wonderful job on the soundtrack for Tarzan, so Disney contracted him to write the music for Brother Bear. Sadly, this wasn't as universally loved, likely due to the movie's lackluster reception. Still, the songs are pretty entertaining, such as the one that plays when Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) and Koda (Jeremy Suarez) set off on their journey.

"On My Way" is a really nice travel song that touches on all the best parts of journeying. It puts a lot of emphasis on the beauty of nature and socializing with others to create new memories. Collins' voice sounds warm and friendly throughout, especially near the end when the music picks up.

5 "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride"

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Disney's Post Renaissance era was another experimental time for the company, thanks in no small part to the surge of CGI animated films. Their biggest success came from Lilo & Stitch, which combined Disney's master-class storytelling with the beauty of the Hawaiian islands. Contemporary chanter Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu wrote a few songs for the film, including its main theme, "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."

This song almost feels like a love letter to Hawaii, with the beautiful imagery it conjures and the use of Hawaiian instruments like the ukulele. It evokes a sense of harmony between man and nature, which parallels the harmony between the film's main characters. Beyond that, it's a relaxing melody that encourages the audience to mimic Stitch (Chris Sanders) and try something new.

4 "That's What Friends Are For"

'The Jungle Book' (1967)

The Jungle Book was the last film that Disney worked on before his death. It went through numerous changes and initially planned to have the Beatles cameo as the singing buzzards. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts prevented this, so the birds were re-designed to be an homage that sings a Barber Shop Quartet-style number.

Along with having a fun musical style, "That's What Friends Are For" is an uplifting song about the value of friendship. It reminds audiences that a real friend will always be there to help in their darkest times. All the singers have wonderful voices, but the best has to be Thurl Ravenscroft, who showcases his wonderful baritone in the final line.

3 "The Headless Horseman"

'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

Of all the movies from the Wartime Era, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad holds up the best. A large part of this is due to its second segment, an adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow narrated by Bing Crosby. To scare his rival, Ichabod Crane, Brom Bones sings a song about the village's local ghost, the Headless Horseman.

"The Headless Horseman" is the perfect song to listen to when you're in a spooky mood. Crosby's voice is soft and bouncy, which lulls you into the song while also carrying a sinister undertone. It paints a vivid picture of the titular ghost which makes his reveal in the climax all the more satisfying.

2 "The Song of the Roustabouts"

'Dumbo' (1941)

Dumbo is an interesting film: it was made on a tighter budget than other Golden Age films and survived the 1941 animators strike to become one of Disney's best films about perseverance and outcasts banding together. While a lot of its songs are pretty well-remembered, one that gets slept on is "The Song of the Roustabouts." It plays during a heavy rainstorm where the elephants and roustabouts work together to set up the circus tent.

The song juxtaposes lines like "Happy-hearted Roustabouts" with images of the workers and elephants doing thankless work in a terrible storm. This gives the lyrics a more cynical tone and shows a darker side to the circus that isn't all smiles and bright colors. The vocals by The King's Men help finalize this ironic tone by sounding like they're chugging along, trying to get to the next verse.

1 "Love is a Song That Never Ends"

'Bambi' (1942)

Intro songs are, in some respects, the most important songs in a movie. They set the tone of the film and give the audience a general feel of what to expect. Disney has had a fair few great intro numbers, but one of the less talked about examples comes from Disney's standout Golden Age movie, Bambi.

"Love Is a Song That Never Ends" paints a tone that is both beautiful and haunting. The lyrics talk about the enduring power of love, even when everything else fades from the world, which sets up the movie's message about life in all its beauty and tragedies. Donald Novis' singing is chilling, somber, and uplifting, which further reinforces this theme.

