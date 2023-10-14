No one likes a series that drags on for too long and overstays its welcome. Some stories simply require more time to be told than what is possible within a film but don’t have enough plot beats to justify an extension into an entire series. As a result, miniseries have become an increasingly popular form of entertainment within the last decade.

High-quality programming from streaming services like Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ often feels more cinematic than most of the films in theaters. These ten drama miniseries of the last decade are arguably the most underrated.

10 ‘And Then There Were None’ (2015)

Based on the success of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot adaptations Murder on the Orient Express and Death on The Nile, it appears that Agatha Christie is back in the public consciousness. Those interested in seeing the beloved author's work brought to life owe it to themselves to check out 2015’s BBC adaptation of And Then There Were None, one of Christie’s quintessential murder mysteries.

Douglas Booth, Charles Dance, Maeve Dermody, Burn Gorman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Sam Neill, Miranda Richardson, Toby Stephens, Noah Taylor, and Aidan Turner star as a group of enigmatic strangers that are gradually picked off one-by-one at a mysterious dinner party.

9 ‘Too Old to Die Young' (2019)

Nicholas Winding Refn is a filmmaker with a style all his own. Refn’s films Bronson, Drive, and Only God Forgives established him as a neon-drenched auter. Refn’s fans are those who embrace his style, and his 13-hour Amazon Prime Original series Too Old To Die Young is made for anyone who thought Only God Forgives wasn’t extreme enough.

This violent crime show explores the Los Angeles mafia world in absurdly demented ways. Miles Teller gives one of his best performances as a lonesome cop who must navigate the criminal underground.

8 ‘Defending Jacob’ (2020)

In hindsight, it’s a bit strange that Defending Jacob is without much of an impact on audiences or Primetime Emmy Award voters, as it hails from a prestige filmmaker and stars a group of A-List movie stars.

The adaptation of the popular mystery novel of the same name follows a lawyer (Chris Evans) and his wife (Michelle Dockery) after they learn that their teenage son (Jaeden Liberherr) has been accused of murder. Evans is simply remarkable in one of his best non-Marvel roles; he has to balance his responsibilities as a father and practitioner of the law.

7 ‘The Undoing’ (2020)

The Undoing is movie star melodrama at its finest, but that doesn’t mean it's not also super entertaining. The six-part limited series follows the wealthy socialite Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) in the aftermath of her husband Jonathan’s (Hugh Grant) arrest for murder.

Whether he’s actually guilty may not be addressed until the series finale, but the rest of the show offers enough intrigue and satire of the upper-class lifestyle to satisfy any fans of Big Little Lies. Donald Sutherland gives a particularly strong later career performance as Grace’s father, Franklin Reinhardt.

6 ‘The New Pope’ (2020)

The Young Pope was one of HBO’s finest television shows ever; The Great Beauty and Youth director Paolo Sorrentino created a stunning commentary on Roman Catholic politics with the story of the youngest (and first American) Pope in history, Pope Pius XIII (Jude Law).

The New Pope continues the former show’s legacy by looking at the reign of Pius’ successor, the humble Pope John Paul III (John Malkovich). While its satire of Catholicism is bound to ruffle some feathers, The New Pope allowed Law and Malkovich to discuss some of the principal issues of the faith.

5 ‘It’s A Sin’ (2020)

Stories about HIV patients and the AIDS crisis are often quite impersonal, but It’s A Sin brought the victims of the horrific disease to life as individuals with its joyous celebration of the thriving LGBTQ community within the 1980s.

Former Doctor Who writer Russell T Daviesweaves together a story of various young people who discover and embrace their identity; sadly, so many of their lives are cut short. The show certainly has moments of levity early, but it treats the severity of the crisis with the respect it deserves.

4 ‘Halston’ (2021)

Halston is one of the beings that producer Ryan Murphy has ever been associated with; while his eccentric style has become a cliché at this point, the eccentric characters and bold color choices that Murphy often uses are perfectly suited for this story of the legendary fashion designer known as “Halston” (Ewan McGregor).

McGregor chews the scenery with a flamboyant, dominative performance, and cinephiles, in particular, might enjoy seeing Rory Culkin pop up as the legendary filmmaker Joel Schumacher. Elements of Halston’s most iconic designs make their way into the show’s visual palette.

3 ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ (2021)

Scenes From A Marriage is one of Ingmar Bergman’s most beloved masterpieces, and the HBO series does its best to honor the emotional complexity that had made his 1973 Swedish film so beloved within the cinephile community.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pair up again to star as a New York couple that begins going through therapy as they fall apart; Isaac and Chastain had been terrific together in J.C. Chandor’s 2015 film A Most Violent Year, but here they reach an even more devastating level of emotional intimacy.

2 ‘The Offer’ (2022)

Most people are familiar with The Godfather. The Offer goes in depth exploring how the 1972 crime masterpiece (that has been hailed as the greatest film of all-time) was brought to life through the eyes of producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) and Paramount Pictures executive Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), exploring the connection that the real mafia played in the film’s production and distribution.

It’s catnip for anyone that loves the New Hollywood era, and Dan Fogler gives a particularly entertaining version as the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola during the height of his career.

1 ‘Irma Vep’ (2022)

Irma Vep serves as an odd sort of legacy sequel to Oliver Assayas’ 1996 film of the same name; the original film had starred Maggie Cheung as an actress appearing in a fictional film also titled Irma Vep, and the new series stars Alicia Vikander as a younger actress appearing in a remake of the same project.

It is a highly meta satire of artistic integrity and the clout behind famous directors and seems to love the art of filmmaking as much as it hates the complex web of studio politics.

