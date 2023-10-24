As long as film has continued to be a core artistic medium for deeper and thought-provoking art pieces, it has continuously acted as a perfect venue for powerful and emotionally resonating dramas. Cinema has been able to brilliantly transform several immaculate dramas to the big screen, both original and adaptations, creating some of the greatest films of all time.

However, the bar for amazing dramas does not stop with the modern era, as it also has its fair share of notable dramas, from award-winning films like Parasite and The Father to massive crowd-pleasers like Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody. Yet, for every great drama in recent memory, there has been one unable to successfully make a name for itself and find an audience. Several dramas are just as, if not more compelling and resonate, yet failed to garner nearly enough traction.

10 'The Way Back' (2020)

The Way Back follows the story of former basketball all-star Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck), who is dealing with a massive rough patch in his life following the loss of his family while struggling with addiction. In a last-ditch effort to regain his soul and passion for life, Jack takes an offer to become the coach of a struggling basketball team for the high school he once attended.

The Way Back was one of the last notable theatrical releases before the COVID-19 Pandemic, releasing in early March 2020, a date which immediately cut off any sort of potential the film had for finding its audience. While it retained some engagement once it hit digital, enthusiasm never reached the heights of a standard release. It's a shame that the film was so unlucky in its release, as it has a number of genuine high points, including a great lead performance from Ben Affleck.

9 'Passing' (2021)

Passing follows the story of Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson), a black woman living in 1920s New York City and dealing with the constant ramifications and struggles of her identity. Her life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when she is reunited with childhood friend Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), who has spent her recent years passing as white.

Directed by the underrated Rebecca Hall, Passing explores the highly difficult and multi-faceted topic of race, especially in a pre-civil rights New York City, with masterful precision and respect. Part of what makes the story work is the core dynamic and chemistry between Irene and Clare, brought to life by the incredible Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. The film's black-and-white visuals also go hand in hand with these themes, creating a distinct style that helps it stand out among its peers.

8 'Nine Days' (2020)

Nine Days follows the story of Will (Winston Duke), a reclusive man living in a home in the middle of nowhere in a purgatory-type space between life and death. Will conducts a series of interviews with groups of human souls, allowing one to go onto the next stage of life and be born while the others disappear forever.

Using its unique premise, Nine Days tackles the intricacies of life and what it means to truly be living in it. The film deals with its philosophical quandaries through dialogue, making perfect use of its smaller scale to emphasize the beauty in the smallest aspects of life. Nine Days can make for an arduous concept, but it rewards those willing to give it a chance and absorb themselves into its strange world.

7 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' (2022)

Director Peter Farrelly's follow-up to his Best Picture-winning drama Green Book, The Greatest Beer Run Ever follows the unbelievable true story of John "Chickie" Donohue (Zac Efron). Emboldened on a mission to support his friends fighting in the Vietnam War, Chickie travels to Vietnam to hand-deliver cans of beer as appreciation for all they've done. As Chickie enters the front lines of war, he soon realizes it's not as glamorous as he believed.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever balances comedy with political commentary like few other Farrelly films before. While far from the best film about the Vietnam War, it features enough genuine charm and wit from its characters to make it a highly accessible viewing experience. The film's heart and passion help it stand out as one of the best original movies on Apple TV+.

6 'One Night in Miami...' (2020)

One Night in Miami... follows the true story of the night four African American icons - Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke - conducted a meeting at the Hampton House in February 1964. Their discussions leave a lasting impact and have the chance to alter history in the segregated South.

While One Night in Miami... was beloved by critics upon its release, the film sadly failed to stay in the public conversation in the months following its release. Most notably, the film was notoriously snubbed at the Oscars, missing on Best Picture and Best Director for Regina King's directorial debut. The film features a number of amazing and powerful performances, and it makes for a major feat of filmmaking, remaining engaging despite primarily being an elongated conversation in a single room.

5 'The Fallout' (2021)

The Fallout follows an average teenage girl, Vada (Jenna Ortega), whose life suddenly and permanently shifts following a tragedy at school. In her efforts to navigate and grapple with the ramifications of it all, Vada forms an unexpectedly deep connection with fellow students Mia and Quinton, who were alongside her during the tragedy.

The film navigates the tense and difficult-to-convey prospects of PTSD and depression in youth following a tragedy, a topic that can easily be misconstrued or oversensationalized. What makes the story work is the realistic and heartbreaking lead performance from Ortega, who brings a great deal of sympathy to the story. The Fallout received much praise from viewers, but awards bodies were not nearly as receptive, snubbing it entirely during the 2021 season.

4 'Parallel Mothers' (2021)

Parallel Mothers follows the story of two unmarried women who become pregnant by accident and meet each other, forming an unlikely connection in the hospital room. The unexpected duo of unapologetic middle-aged Janis and frightened teenager Ana soon find their pregnancies and children are more connected than expected.

Amplifying and heightening the standard melodrama foray, Parallel Mothers features excellent pacing, top-notch directing from Pedro Almodóvar, and amazing performances across the board. Most notable is the leading performance from Penélope Cruz, who brings Janis and her struggles to new heights with her tremendous acting ability. Parallel Mothers is an essential Pedro Almodóvar movie, as it is chock-full of emotional moments and twists and turns that make the viewing experience unforgettable.

3 'Emergency' (2022)

Emergency tells the story of college best friends Kunle and Sean, who, while preparing for a momentous night of partying, have their plans screeching to a halt when they discover an unconscious woman in their living room. They soon find themselves battling the pros and cons of calling the cops before deciding the best course of action is to transport her to the hospital themselves.

The film tells its story as a snowball going down a hill, with the tension and stakes starting small yet growing in intensity (and comedy) until they reach a terrifying breaking point. Emergency's shockingly harsh shift into terror is a step above other comedy thrillers, reinforcing its powerful themes on friendship as well as race. It's like a combination of Superbad and The Hate U Give, a strange pairing that shouldn't work yet does.

2 'C'mon C'mon' (2021)

C'mon C'mon follows the story of Johnny, a single, middle-aged radio journalist working on a project in which he interviews children and teenagers across the country about their lives and futures. Johnny soon finds his plans suddenly changed when tasked with looking after his young nephew, Jesse, and the two form a powerful friendship as they travel across the country together.

Featuring Joaquin Phoenix's first performance following his Academy Award-winning turn in Joker, C'mon C'mon had an unexpected reputation to uphold. Phoenix delivers an all-time great performance in the film, and his ability to convey powerful emotions further elevates it. The film tackles the rarely discussed importance and impact that life experiences and connections have on children, with a powerful and resonant duo at its center.

1 'Mass' (2021)

Mass follows two pairs of grieving parents who have set aside time to meet and have a painful and raw discussion about the tragedy that has forever connected them. A number of highly uncomfortable and emotionally destructive topics and feelings are brought to the table as the quartet attempts to navigate the aftermath of the tragedy.

A perfect example of how less can be more when it comes to emotionally resonant filmmaking, Mass tells a heartbreaking, tear-jerking story through a single conversation in a small, secluded room. Thanks in part to a collection of perfect performances, Mass delves into one of the deepest and darkest topics of the modern day and comes out the other side with a sense of hope for the world. The filmproves that poignant and socially relevant filmmaking will always have a place in modern society.

