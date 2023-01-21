With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s.

RELATED: From 'Uncoupled' to 'Tokyo Vice': 10 Underrated 2022 TV Shows You Might Have Missed

Murphy then moved on to star in hit movies such as 48 Hrs and the Shrek. But there are some roles in which Murphy just doesn't get the admiration he deserves.

'Harlem Nights' (1989)

Harlem Nights co-stars Murphy as Vernest "Quick" Brown and Richard Pryor as Sugar Ray, who operate a speakeasy named Club Sugar Ray in Harlem near the end of Prohibition in the 1930s. They must manage running a nightclub and control vicious gangsters and crooked police. Harlem Nights is Murphy's only directorial effort.

Not only was Harlem Nights Murphy's first and only stab at directing, but he also penned and produced the movie, AND it was his first-period piece. His investment in the film shows. Murphy's performance seems profoundly personal and presents an excellent mixture of drama and comedy.

'Bowfinger' (1999)

The classic banter-filled buddy comedy flick Bowfinger describes the story of filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) as he develops an absurd plan to produce his greatest movie. He plans to film the entire movie featuring the biggest star in Hollywood, Kit Ramsey (Murphy) - without letting Ramsey know he is actually being filmed for the movie.

RELATED: 7 Lesser-Known Steve Martin Performances From 'All of Me' to 'LA Story'

Part of the extraordinary charm of Bowfinger is that it presents the notion of being a superstar in Hollywood in a new light. Murphy does an incredible job of making jest of his own megastar status through the character of Ramsey. Bowfinger is another movie where Murphy plays dual roles as he takes on the part of Jiff, which is simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking.

'Vampire in Brooklyn' (1995)

Directed by horror film whiz Wes Craven, Vampire in Brooklyn features Murphy as a vampire named Maximillian. He travels to Brooklyn to find detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett), the only known Half Vampire in America, and to teach her about who she really is.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Vampire Movies of the Twentieth Century (and Where to Stream Them)

Murphy is a fantastic villain. His characterization of Maximillian is spot-on and actually frightening periodically. Plus, his refined portrayal of Maximillian plays well against the other characters Murphy plays, such as the Italian mobster Guido and Preacher Pauly. He is so underrated for his skill in blending humor and horror so seamlessly.

'The Haunted Mansion' (2003)

Jim Evers (Murphy) is a frantic workaholic real estate agent who decides to take the family on a trip. Along the way, the family stops at an ominous-looking mansion that Evers has been invited to sell, only to discover the mansion's secret of being haunted. The movie is based on a ride attraction at Disney properties.

Murphy offers a somewhat calm performance in The Haunted Mansion compared to many of his other movies, but his sarcastic quips are perfect when delivered. His toned-down spirit serves only to embellish other cast members and bring the entire movie vitality. Sometimes Murphy's most remarkable talent is knowing when to turn it down.

'Mr. Church' (2016)

Mr. Church relates the tale of a cook named Henry Joseph Church (Murphy), who becomes the caregiver to a young girl, Izzy (Mckenna Grace), and her dying mother. The movie follows the family as they grow, and Izzy has a child.

Mr. Church progresses deliberately slower than Murphy's other movies, allowing viewers to revel in his dramatic acting capabilities. Murphy brings energy to Church's multi-talent of cooking and music; unfortunately, he pursues these passions with aloofness and moments of intense rage.

'Life' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

Told from the point of view of a senior inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, Willie Long (Obba Babatundé), the movie Life recounts the tale of two of Long's friends, Rayford "Ray" Gibson (Murphy) and Claude Banks (Martin Lawrence). Both men were wrongfully convicted of murder and condemned to life in prison.

Life is certainly a bawdy movie. Murphy is raunchy, hilarious, and sometimes unbelievably charming in his role. His performance goes far above simply likable; he touchingly portrays Gibson while still remaining lighthearted and comedic.

'Boomerang' (1992)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Marcus Graham (Murphy) is a pompous advertising exec with a notorious reputation as a ladies' man in the movie Boomerang. When he encounters Jacqueline Broyer (Robin Givens), a lady with the same arrogant attitude, Graham feels he has met his match. However, the relationship with Broyer ultimately convinces him of his love for Angela Lewis (Halle Berry).

RELATED: 7 Best Halle Berry Movies, Ranked - From 'Gothika' to 'Bruised' and Everything In Between

Boomerang delivers one of Murphy's most underrated performances. He is polished and poised, romantic and vulnerable, all wrapped up in one incredible performance. Murphy gets to be a whole person-not just someone who is comical, not just someone who is dramatic but the complete individual.

'The Golden Child' (1986)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Chandler Jarrell (Murphy), a Los Angeles social worker, is advised that he is "The Chosen One," and his destiny is to rescue "The Golden Child" (J.L. Reate). The Golden Child has mysterious and magical powers and is the rescuer of all society.

Viewers adore Murphy in The Golden Childbecause, well, for one, it is a bizarre movie, and Murphy gives a brilliantly bizarre performance in it. He is intelligent, flippant, keen, and confident as the part of Jarrell. Plus, he stabs a demon in the heart, so that's pretty cool too.

'Meet Dave' (2008)

Meet Dave is a science fiction comedy about Dave Ming Chang (Murphy). Except Dave is actually a spaceship operated by a crew of tiny aliens who all look like Dave.

Meet Dave is a frivolous little goofy movie, but it offers a side of Murphy not seen often in his comedies. In Meet Dave, Murphy is downright gentle, calm, and compassionate. He is gracefully awkward at times, and it is overwhelmingly endearing.

'Mulan' (1998)

When Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) finds that the Chinese military will draft her father, she takes his spot, disguised as a male, since females cannot serve. Mushu (Murphy) her animated ancestral dragon, accompanies her. In the movie Mulan, she uses her keen wits and smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion.

Even in a movie where it is only his voice, he is hilarious—the amount of energy and vitality he brings to a cartoon dragon is incredible. No one but Murphy could produce such snarky sidekick quips with as much love and compassion as he does.

NEXT: The Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now