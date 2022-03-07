While you're waiting for the next episode of the legendary U.S. crime series, the original Law & Order, you might want to check out some worthy crime dramas from overseas. From England to Scotland to Iceland, and from Germany to Spain, here are seven underrated crime shows from across the pond that are sure to tide you over these last weeks of winter. Tackling topics from police corruption to human trafficking to teenage angst, these shows favor plot and character development over pure action, and benefit from intelligently written scripts and stellar performances.

Line of Duty (2012-present) — England

Detective Sergeant Steve Arnett (Martin Compston) is relegated to AC-12, an anti-corruption unit, after refusing to cover up a botched counter-terrorism operation undertaken by his previous team. It soon becomes clear that the East Midlands police department to which he's been assigned is mired in bureaucracy, power struggles, and, most worryingly, internal criminal activity. He, Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and their superior, Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), struggle to combat this institutionalized corruption, often at the cost of their personal lives. What sets Line of Duty apart from traditional English crime procedurals is its unflinching look at how law enforcement officials willingly sacrifice their integrity for seemingly mundane reasons: sex, a bribe, a bigger paycheck. What prevents these dismaying patterns from becoming formulaic is the show's focus on different aspects of institutionalized corruption: from revenge-seeking, to sexual abuse, to blackmail and coercion. With a new ensemble cast each season that's featured iconic U.K. actors like Thandiwe Newton, Kelly Macdonald, Mark Bonnar and Keeley Hawes, Line of Duty is perfect viewing for anyone who's sick of the onscreen valorization of police officers.

Shetland (2013-present) — Scotland

Local detective Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall), and his loyal colleagues, “Tosh” Mackintosh (Alison O’Donnell) and Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson), investigate murders in the Shetland Islands in Scotland. Featuring stunning performances and breathtaking views, the show touches on topics ranging from organized crime, to human trafficking, to globalization –– and the tremendous toll that the complex investigations take on the widowed Perez’s personal life. The remote setting, and the ultimate lack of privacy faced by the characters, is highlighted by ongoing tensions between outsiders and natives on the islands –– where everyone knows each other, and nothing stays secret forever. With its to-die-for cinematography and empathetic approach to human frailty, Shetland is a beautiful meditation on how individuals in a small community cope with grief, guilt, and the possibility of hope even in the face of catastrophic events.

Trapped (2015-present) — Iceland

Like Shetland, Trapped handles the effects of globalization on a small community, this time in Iceland. Andrí Ólafsson (Ólafur Ólafsson), a bear-like police chief, gets to the bottom of local murders and deals with unhappy townspeople and overbearing city slickers from Reyjavík on a regular basis. Featuring an ethereal soundtrack by composers Hildur Gudnadóttir, Rutger Hoedemaekers, and the late Golden Globe winner Johann Johansson, Trapped draws on the rugged visual power of the Icelandic landscape, and its attendant loneliness and isolation, for inspiration. But the show never loses sight of the outside world –– which, in a community as small as Andrí's, is more often than not perceived as a threat. With a sluggish economy and right-wing politics on the rise, the characters must face the turbulence of the globalized world, accompanied by growing uncertainty about their community's future.

Deutschland 83 (2015-2020) — Germany

Deutschland 83, followed by Deutschland 86 and Deutschland 89, is the first season in a trilogy about Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay), an East German soldier who is drugged, kidnapped, and set to infiltrate the West at the behest of his psychopathic aunt in the last years of the Cold War. Martin, ever the good Communist, is still no match for the brutal acts of intrigue required of his new position. Though the violence of the series is sometimes jarring, it evokes a desperate and dangerous period of the Cold War, when East German leaders were unable to accept the failure of Communism. Nay's character is a pawn in this dangerous game, and, while it's excruciating to watch the show's lead suffer at the hands of corrupt higher-ups, Deutschland 1983 earns its reputation by refusing to shy away from the truth about this ugly period in history. Though not for the faint of heart, the series combines '80s nostalgia with post-war angst to strong artistic effect, and Nay becomes a compelling (though unwilling) anti-hero.

Unforgotten (2015-present) — England

Detective duo Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), investigate chilling cold-case murders in modern-day England. Despite its challenging content, Unforgotten's gentle performances, and sensitive and nuanced approach to storytelling, set it apart from surface-level crime dramas. Both Walker and Bhaskar's characters are disturbed by, but ultimately committed to, the nature of their work. And Unforgotten's in-depth examination of the effects of unsolved and unreported crimes, from murder to sexual abuse, allows for the possibility of hope and closure in the midst of grief –– even as both victims and perpetrators remain troubled, and even shattered by, their difficult pasts. Though popular in the U.K., Unforgotten also deserves a place in the international television lexicon. Its heartfelt nature, and rejection of clichés in favor of complexity, make it well worth watching.

Babylon Berlin (2016-present) — Germany

Babylon Berlin tells the story of Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a detective attempting to solve crimes in the seedy underbelly of late 1920s Berlin. Amid corrupt leadership and the rise of right-wing extremism, Gereon battles his own demons from World War I and tries to overcome a debilitating morphine addiction, all while torn between the love of two women: Helga Rath (Hannah Herzprung), the widow of his seemingly dead brother; and his spunky colleague, Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries). Despite its beautiful costumes and high production costs, though, Babylon Berlin is more than just a flashy period drama. It's a gritty look at the moral ambiguity of life in the last days of the Weimar Republic, in which officials frequently neglect their own principles for the sake of political expediency, and poverty is inescapable. With ever-present pressure from proto-Nazis and other shadowy right-wing leaders, the characters are constantly caught between doing what's right and acquiescing to the dangerous winds of change that are coming to Germany. More than being a didactic representation of the Weimar era, though, Babylon Berlin is a satisfyingly dark and unvarnished portrait of a much-mythologized city's descent into chaos.

Elite (2018-present) — Spain

Part glamorous telenovela, part teen drama, part crime procedural, Elite recounts a series of mysterious murders at Las Encinas, a privileged private high school in Madrid –– all while addressing topics including drug use, teen pregnancy, sexual identity and desire, immigration, assimilation, and family. Its rich ensemble cast features especially strong performances from Miguel Bernardeau, playing a disaffected jock with a heart of gold; Mina El Hammani, whose character, the headstrong daughter of Palestinian immigrants, is arguably the heroine of the show; and Itzan Escamilla, playing a working-class outcast. The show transcends its occasional contrivances with its frank portrayal of teenage concerns, particularly in the later seasons, and ultimately relies on the characters' lovable idiosyncrasies to form its moral core. Elite is truly deserving of its growing international appeal, and will likely continue to captivate audiences with its lush performances and enjoyable shock value.

