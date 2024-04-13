Horror, as a dominant genre, never ceases to amaze. Its popularity was even researched by Johns Hopkins University, adding that people tend to enjoy horror out of fear and excitement equally. Despite frequently used tropes, creatives are always given a chance to do something new and amazing with the existing foundation. And, as much as we know about English-speaking horror movies, there's no shortage of excellent movies from the rest of the world, too.

Focusing on Europe in particular, the genre prevails in movies that do more than just shock and provide jumpscares. European horror is often focused on human terror and the many sides of human beings overall. That's why some of the best horror movies from this continent are often among those too disturbing to rewatch. Despite some well-known features, like Suspiria or Possession, the vast library of European horror holds some precious, underrated gems.

10 ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ (2022)

Serbia, Macedonia; directed by Goran Stolevski

Close

Though You Won't Be Alone is a co-production between Australia, the US, and Serbia, its characters speak Macedonian and are meant to be of Macedonian descent. The entirety of the film was made on location in Serbia, and it revolves around a small Macedonian village in the 19th century, where tradition and folklore intertwine.

Maria, a shapeshifting witch, appears in a home with a newborn and threatens to take the baby, called Nevena. Nevena's mother agrees to give her to Maria when she turns 16 and ends up raising her in a cave for 16 years. When Maria finally comes for Nevena and turns her into a creature like herself, Nevena is left to discover the miracles (and horrors) of the world. This horror drama was dubbed "a poetic glimpse at generational trauma" by Austin Chronicle's critic Jenny Nulf; this great and to-the-point description encapsulates everything that lies under the surface of You Won't Be Alone. As Nevena learns to live life as a regular human, she's faced with various moral and societal constraints. Understanding that some things are done "just because" proves to be a sort of horror in itself for her. The movie has some gore and blood, but it's artful in its entirety.

You Won't Be Alone This horror film is set in 19th century Macedonia and follows a young witch who, curious about human life, takes on the forms of various villagers. As she inhabits the lives of each person, she experiences the complexities of human nature and the poignant beauty of mundane life. Release Date April 1, 2022 Director Goran Stolevski Cast Sara Klimoska , Anamaria Marinca , Alice Englert , Félix Maritaud , Carloto Cotta , Noomi Rapace Runtime 108 minutes

9 ‘The Bar’ (2017)

'El Bar,' Spain, directed by Álex de la Iglesia

Close

Álex de la Iglesia is a horror master like no other. The second season of his supernatural horror series, 30 Coins, can be streamed on Max, but a word to the wise: it may not be for everyone. For horror fans, it's likely a great story with some goofy effects; for non-horror fans, the gore in his elaborate and marvelous depictions of Hell could be too much.

This acclaimed director doesn't have only 30 Coins to brag about. Before it, The Bar was an instant horror hit—part gory horror, part dark comedy—and it hits the right spots for de la Iglesia fans. A colorful group of people gets stuck in a lowly café after they witness unusual behavior in downtown Madrid. People are shot in the streets, and special forces with gas masks come out; it's total mayhem. Fear and paranoia get the better of the people stuck in the bar. They don't have a way out, because, as it seems, getting out through the front door results in instant death. Everyone has an idea of what to do, but they've all got different personalities, which brings forth misunderstandings and violence. A deep dive into various types of people mixed with mysterious events makes The Bar an entertaining watch.

Watch on AppleTV+

8 ‘Raw’ (2016)

'Grave,' France, written and directed by Julia Ducournau

Close

Raw is a form of a woman's awakening. Letting inhibitions and impulses take over instead of suppressing oneself is not common for women; in Julia Ducournau's cannibalistic coming-of-age movie, these ideas intertwine with gore, horror, and some pretty intense scenes.

Justine is a fresh veterinary student, attending the same school as her older sister Alexia and her parents before them. She was raised vegetarian, but a hazing ritual in college forced her to eat raw rabbit livers. Her sister forces her to eat it, but later, Justine gets sick and starts experiencing unusual symptoms. Their bond deepens (and complicates) after Alexia shows Justine that they both crave human flesh. Alexia teaches Justine to force things she doesn't feel comfortable with, and the movie tests sisterhood in this way. Moreover, Justine must break promises to herself because of impulses, in which she learns what it's like to be a sexually active, spirited woman. Raw has intense gore scenes and is labeled as body horror, which complements the overall story rather than being used for shock value. Overall, it's a great, underrated cinematic achievement.

Raw Release Date March 15, 2017 Director Julia Ducournau Cast Garance Marillier , Ella Rumpf , Rabah Nait Oufella , Laurent Lucas , Joana Preiss Runtime 99 Minutes

Watch on AppleTV+

7 ‘Them’ (2006)

'Ils,' France, written and directed by David Moreau and Xavier Palud