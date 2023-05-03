Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which filmmakers are the most underrated. These could be directors who haven't broken through to the mainstream, or who were once popular but have largely been forgotten, or who simply don't come up often enough in conversations about the greatest directors.

Their picks range from directors of feel-good comedies to brutal horrors, orchestrators of epic projects alongside minimalist storytellers. Their recommendations should include some fascinating filmographies for readers to dive into.

10 Rob Reiner

It's surprising that Rob Reiner's name doesn't come up more often in discussions of the greatest directors ever. He has a seriously impressive filmography, including some of the most beloved fantasies, rom-coms, and even horrors ever made. Not to mention, few directors are as good at delivering pure feel-good, warm-hearted entertainment.

"His stretch of movies from the mid-80s to the mid-90s (aside from North) is loads of different genres and all of them are top of their class. Misery, Princess Bride, Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, The American President, Spinal Tap. All bangers," said user ShaunTrek. "I bet you could shock more than a few people by telling them Princess Bride and Misery were the same director."

9 Peter Weir

Australian director Peter Weir first made his mark with the 1975 drama Picnic at Hanging Rock, about a group of girls who disappear one day from a town near Victoria. From there, Weir went on to direct a string of hit movies, including The Year of Living Dangerously, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

His projects are always ambitious and thematically rich. "Guy made masterpieces [...] yet few mention him directly. Each movie of his that I've seen is brilliant," said Redditor AChocolateHouse. User TheIncredibleDjango agreed, saying simply, "Peter Weir is a God."

8 John Sayles

John Sayles is known for his independent films that tackle tough social and political issues. Some of his most notable works include Matewan, about a coal miners' strike, the neo-western Lone Star, and Sunshine State starring Angela Bassett and Edie Falco. Sayles's feature debut Return of the Secaucus 7 was especially impactful, influencing a lot of independent cinema in the '80s.

"John Sayles writes, directs, and edits his own films. And sometimes acts in them. Sometimes in two languages. His range is immense and still completely grounded. Absolutely underrated in my book," said user Negative_Gravitas. "Holy sh*t, yeah!!! It bothers me that his name isn't brought up around here more often. Not only is he a fantastic director, he's also an incredibly talented script doctor having worked on more popular films than most people will ever know. I put Matewan and Eight Men Out as absolute classics of American film," said u/Jackieirish.

7 Kelly Reichardt

Kelly Reichardt is known for her minimalist approach to storytelling: slow pace, sparse dialogue, and evocative visuals, often set against the backdrop of the American West. Her work explores themes such as the human relationship to the natural environment, the complexities of female friendship, and the struggle for survival in a changing world. Her projects include River of Grass, Old Joy, Meek's Cutoff, and Certain Women.

However, her masterpiece might be the lean drama Wendy and Lucy starring Michelle Williams as a homeless woman searching for her lost dog. "Reichardt is among the most meditative filmmakers working today," said Redditor talldarkandanxious. "Her work is so quiet, so keyed into the natural world, less interested in plot than little human moments that speak volumes."

6 Sean Baker

Sean Baker is a director whose films tend be technically experimental, with a focus on people on the fringes of society. For example, his breakthrough movie Tangerine was shot entirely on an iPhone. His first big-budget film was The Florida Project starring Willem Dafoe, about children living in poverty in a motel near Disney World.

User talldarkandanxious called Baker one "of the best working filmmakers today who don't get enough love". "Baker's films have an almost documentary-like quality to them because he uses non-actors and tells such lived-in stories about working-class America," they said.

5 Edward Zwick

Edward Zwick is the director behind films like Legends of the Fall, The Last Samurai, and Blood Diamond. His projects tend to be epic in scope, with stunning visuals and ensemble casts. His work often examines social issues but focuses on how they affect individuals.

"Edward Zwick doesn't get much respect but for a while he was one of my favorite filmmakers," one user said. "I like or love everything in his filmography from About Last Night in 1986 through Pawn Sacrifice in 2014. All of his films are big-budget dramas for adults that addressed serious topics or little-known historical events. His style can definitely be a bit paternalistic, heavy-handed, and Western-centric, but I'm sad his career has petered out."

4 S. Craig Zahler

S. Craig Zahler directed the gritty violent movies Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete. While brutal, his movies are more thoughtful than most in their genres and usually explore themes related to violence and masculinity.

"I’ve noticed those who have watched his movies for the most part love them, as do I," said user Dragonborn83196. "They are gritty, have extremely realistic in-your-face violence and the characters are very well written. But I’ve come to find out he’s fairly controversial."

3 Jacques Rivette

Jacques Rivette was a French director and critic who was influential in the development of the French New Wave movement. Like many of his New Wave peers, Rivette began his career as a critic for the influential French film journal Cahiers du cinéma. He then transitioned into directing with his debut film Paris Belongs to Us, a moody and atmospheric exploration of the lives of young bohemians in Paris.

His most well-known movies are probably Céline and Julie Go Boating and La Belle Noiseuse, both of which hold up well today. "He's acclaimed among a certain subset of people but overall probably the least known and watched director from the main French New Wave directors," said Redditor LCX001.

2 Leos Carax

Another Frenchman, Leos Carax is an experimental filmmaker responsible for trippy movies like Mauvais Sang and Annette. His projects tend to be visually striking and thematically complex, with nonlinear and unorthodox narratives.

His best movie is Holy Motors, a surreal fantasy about a man who dresses in different costumes and performs a series of roles in Paris. Redditor LCX001 said Carax doesn't get more appreciation "probably because he makes a film per decade and his last 3 were his most idiosyncratic."

1 Paul Mazursky

Redditor njdevils901 suggested Paul Mazursky and for good reason. He directed some great movies, particularly his work during the '70s, but has largely fallen by the wayside in recent years. His breakthrough project was 1969's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a satirical look at the sexual revolution of the 1960s. It's aged really well and is worth watching just for the killer closing scene. The film is also notable for being the primary inspiration for the look of Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Mazursky's films stand out with their witty dialogue, deft handling of complex themes, and their commitment to exploring the emotional and psychological lives of their characters. Most of his movies are comedies but with realistic, three-dimensional characters.

