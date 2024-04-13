Fox is one of the most formidable broadcasting companies outside of the Big Three of ABC, NBC, and CBS. Since 1986, the network has churned out tons of shows across a host of genres, often pushing the boundaries of what was acceptable on primetime TV. As a result, they can lay claim to some of the most iconic shows of all time, including Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Arrested Development, The X-Files, and The Simpsons.

However, this barely scratches the surface of their catalog. Alongside the mega-hits, there are also tons of great Fox shows that have flown under the radar. Many of them opened to lukewarm reviews or weak ratings, leading to unconscionably premature cancelations. Fans of the network should give them a try; they might discover an unexpected favorite. From Boston Public to The Mick, these are Fox's most underrated series, ranked.

10 'Boston Public' (2000-2006)

Starring: Chi McBride, Anthony Heald, Jessalyn Gilsig, Nicky Katt

"Whenever you don't know what to do, choose the hardest thing, because nine times out of ten, that's the right thing to do." This drama delves into the lives of teachers, administrators, and students at the fictional Winslow High School. Chi McBride leads the cast as principal Steven Harper, a decent man navigating the constant stream of challenges that come across his desk.

Boston Public was created by David E. Kelley, the brains behind hits like Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, and Big Little Lies. This one doesn't quite rise to the heights of those shows, but it's a solid exercise in believable drama. The tone might be somewhat muddled, but the high school setting provides Kelley and his writers' room with ample material to explore, from romance and ambition to sexism and gun violence. In fact, some of the episodes have become even more relevant now. After a shaky start, the show found its voice in later seasons.

9 'Wonderfalls' (2004)

Starring: Caroline Dhavernas, Katie Finneran, Tyron Leitso, Lee Pace

"Your sister's not a cold-blooded murderer. She's never been a planner." This quirky gem centers on Jaye Tyler (Caroline Dhavernas), a recent Brown University graduate working a dead-end job as a retail clerk at a Niagara Falls gift shop. Her life takes an unexpected turn when inanimate objects start talking to her, handing her cryptic messages, and sending her on a series of whimsical adventures that blend comedy and fantasy. Jaye initially resists the objects' commands with caustic comebacks, but eventually, they grind her down.

Wonderfalls was co-created by Bryan Fuller, who would go on to helm Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and American Gods. It might not have drawn strong ratings, but the show later became something of a cult phenomenon, with a small but loyal fanbase. The highlight is Dhavernas as the slacker heroine. The laid-back, snarky Jaye is a precursor to some of the more well-known characters of Mindy Kaling and Ilana Glazer. As she tells us: "I excel at not giving a sh*t."

8 'Dollhouse' (2009-2010)

Starring: Eliza Dushku, Harry Lennix, Fran Kranz, Tahmoh Penikett

"There is no me. I'm just a container." This sci-fi is one of Joss Whedon's lesser-known projects. It takes place in a near-future world where a powerful and secretive organization known as the Dollhouse provides clients with the ultimate fantasy fulfillment: the ability to imprint custom personalities and skills onto "Actives" or "Dolls." The story revolves around Echo (Eliza Dushku), one of the Actives who begins to regain fragments of her original identity despite having her memories wiped after each mission.

Dollhouse primarily falls into the action-drama genre, but typical of Whedon's creations, it intertwines humor into each episode. While Dushku's performance may not be especially memorable, strong writing and well-crafted character development make up for any shortcomings. Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this is not, but Whedon stans should appreciate the genre elements, fleshed-out universe, and his trademark storytelling. The show gets surprisingly thoughtful too, raising questions about identity and freedom.

7 'Andy Richter Controls the Universe' (2002-2003)

Starring: Andy Richter, Paget Brewster, Irene Molloy, Jonathan Slavin

"My mind is full of despair and my body is full of sex bugs." This sitcom follows the misadventures of the titular character (Andy Richter), a hapless writer for a large corporation who copes with his mundane life through elaborate daydreams. Specifically, the show chronicles his daily trials and tribulations, from office politics to disastrous romances, conveying it all with a unique mix of satire and surreal humor.

Richter had established himself before this as Conan O'Brien's sidekick on his talk shows, becoming a fan favorite with his entertainingly exaggerated persona. He's amicable yet cynically humorous, an energy he brings to Andy Richter Controls the Universe as well. His voiceovers, in particular, are consistently enjoyable. Some episodes stumble, but overall it makes for a solid send-up of corporate drudgery, elevated by a healthy dose of absurd scenarios. At its best, the show piles twists upon twists, reaching remarkable levels of ridiculousness.

6 'Grounded for Life' (2001-2005)

Starring: Donal Logue, Megyn Price, Lynsey Bartilson, Griffin Frazen,

"You're a degenerate scumbag!" Grounded for Life is a family sitcom that offers a solid combination of traditional genre elements and more innovative touches. The show introduces us to parents Sean (Donal Logue) and Claudia (Megyn Price), and their three kids, Lily (Lynsey Bartilson), Jimmy (Griffin Frazen), and Henry (Jake Burbage). They deal with the usual challenges of everyday life, which the performers capture with a lot of heart.

The series, created by 3rd Rock From the Sun showrunners Mike Schiff and Bill Martin, effectively utilizes traditional studio-taped segments along with single-camera scenes. It's also non-linear, often using skillful flashbacks to provide context or add to the impact of a joke. Music is also an integral part of the series, framing the flashbacks and inspiring the episode titles and themes. Grounded for Life was never a huge ratings hit when it aired but found a second life in syndication and home video. It eventually even inspired a British remake, titled In with the Flynns.

5 'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' (2008-2009)

Starring: Lena Headey, Thomas Dekker, Summer Glau, Richard T. Jones

"The battle for our tomorrow starts today." The Terminator series includes both masterpieces and misfires, but one of the stronger projects in the franchise is this show that was brought to an end much too soon. Lena Headey stars as Sarah Connor, who must protect her son John (Thomas Dekker) from the tendrils of Skynet. She's aided in her mission by a reprogrammed Terminator named Cameron (Summer Glau).

Great visual effects and impressive action choreography are at a premium here. Glau, in particular, is balletic in her fight scenes. The series doesn't just rely on action, though. It's also a rich family drama. The writing is smart and engaging, looking at ideas of intelligence and existence. In the process, it expands the Terminator mythology, something which has been lacking from some of the recent movies. Finally, the whole affair is anchored by an intense and believable performance by Headey, not yet world-famous as Cersei Lannister.

4 'Get a Life' (1990-1992)

Starring: Chris Elliott, Elinor Donahue, Bob Elliott, Sam Robards