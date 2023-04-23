Running for over a decade and going through multiple cancellations and revivals, Futurama has had a long and varied journey across the 140 episodes of the series. The classic setting of 1000 years into the future gave way to countless truly amazing episodes, with more to come on the way with the upcoming Hulu revival.

Between all 7 seasons, there are bound to be a number of great episodes that get overshadowed by the fan-favorite episodes that have gone down as some of the best in animation history. Although Futurama is known and beloved for its consistently high quality no matter what network it's on, resulting in many underrated episodes that deserve time in the spotlight.

10 "The Cyber House Rules" - Season 3, Episode 9 (2001)

A still from the Futurama episode "The Cyber House Rules" where Leela, now with two eyes, is holding flowers given to her by her new boyfriend.

Following an unfortunate reunion where Leela is mocked for her eye just as she was as a child, Leela is offered to have her face reworked to make her look normal. She jumps at the chance, goes through the surgery, and then begins a relationship with the man who performed the surgery. In the B-plot, Bender decides to adopt all the orphans so that he can make use of the stipends from the government.

Especially in the early seasons of the show, a number of Leela's difficulties came in the form of her own insecurities that came from her eye. These themes come to a head in this episode, where Leela learns that her uniqueness and singularity are what makes her special. The episode is also filled with comedic moments, both from the B-plot with Bender's mismanaging of the children, and Fry's clear and open jealousy towards Leela's new boyfriend.

9 "The Thief of Baghead" - Season 7, Episode 4 (2012)

A still from the Futurama episode "The Thief of Baghead" where Bender is excitedly holding a camera at the aquarium.

Bender becomes a paparazzi photographer, and he begins to have a lucrative career before he takes a photo of the mysterious Langdon Cobb, who always wears a paper bag over his face. Things start to become an issue when showing the photo causes Fry, Hermes, and Amy's life forces to leave their bodies with only husks remaining. Bender and the remaining members of the Planet Express crew now have to work together to get their friends' life forces back.

For a character who only appears in a single episode, Langdon Cobb's serious actor demeanor conflicts with his appearance as a man with a bag on his head creating a lot of great comedic moments throughout the episode. The episode as a whole is filled with jabs at Hollywood and the celebrity system, providing a lot of levity before the conflict kicks into high gear.

8 "Near-Death Wish" - Season 7, Episode 10 (2012)

A still from the Futurama episode "Near-Death Wish" where Fry, Leela, and Bender are floating in a retirement home found inside the matrix.

After a falling out between Fry and Professor Farnsworth, Fry begins wishing that he had other relatives in the future that he could bond with. The Planet Express crew soon learns that the professor's parents are living in a retirement home inside a virtual reality simulation akin to The Matrix. Although the professor is still bitter towards his parents, the Planet Express crew tries to mend the bond between the professor and his parents.

Professor Farnsworth overall is a character that we don't get nearly as much insight into compared to other characters in the series, only getting bits and pieces of his adult life in the series. This episode is one of the few times we get a glimpse into the professor's childhood, providing a greater deal of insight and perspective on one of the series' core characters. It all comes to a head at the end in an emotional ending that gives more closure to the professor's origins as a whole.

7 "Ghost in the Machines" - Season 6, Episode 19 (2011)

A still from the episode "Ghost in the Machines" featuring the ghost of Bender emerging from his body as the rest of the Planet Express crew mourn his demise.

When Bender learns that Fry values the life of a human over the life of a robot, Bender takes it personally and decides to end his life. Even though he's having second thoughts, the suicide booth makes the choice for him and murders him. The murder results in him becoming a ghost, and Bender soon after makes a deal with the Robot Devil to return to his body if he scares Fry to death.

It's always comedically satisfying when Futurama uses its science fiction setting to tell an otherworldly story restricted to the confines of the future and science. There is a great deal of that in this episode, as the classic spooky premise of Bender as a vengeful spirit provides a great deal of comedy and back and forth in a way original to the show. The episode even coincides and pays tribute to previous episodes, as the Robot Devil's anger towards Fry is shown directly to be tied to the events of the episode "The Devil's Hands are Idle Playthings".

6 "Crimes of the Hot" - Season 4, Episode 8 (2002)

A still from the Futurama episode "Crimes of the Hot", featuring an in-universe cartoon talking about the dangers of global warming.

Earth is getting hotter and hotter day by day, and the Planet Express crew learns that for hundreds of years, global warming has been delayed by placing large cubes of ice into the ocean. They are soon tasked with retrieving a new cube of ice from Halley's Comet. At the same time, Bender witnesses a migration of turtles due to heat, inspiring him to rescue one.

Futurama's take on climate change is one of satirical hilarity that still manages to hold up over 20 years after it had aired. The comedic rising of the multitude of hilariously simple solutions provided to the complex issue of climate change is one that is constant throughout the episode. The A-plot and B-plot of the episode also come together in a highly effective way at the end of the episode, making for one of the most satisfying viewing experiences in the series.

5 "Rebirth" - Season 6, Episode 1 (2010)

A still from the Futurama episode "Rebirth" featuring Bender in a disco outfit dancing on the dance floor surrounded by people looking on in anger and disappointment at him.

Directly following the events of the TV-Movie, Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder, the episode has the professor using stem cells to bring the entire primary cast back to life. While the process works out for most of the cast, Leela is stuck in an irreversible coma. Saddened by the news, Fry ends up creating a robot clone of Leela complete with her memories in order to take the place of the original Leela.

Rebirth was the first standard-length episode of the series to be released in over 6 years, so the episode still had a lot to live up to. The episode does a great job not only telling an interesting and comedic story on its own but that the show was still capable of the highly scientific laughs fans loved. It proved that the show could still be both hilarious and emotionally poignant no matter what network they were on.

4 "Decision 3012" - Season 7, Episode 3 (2012)

A still from the Futurama episode "Decision 3012" featuring a robot army in the middle of their uprising and takeover of Earth.

With Earth's election coming near, President Richard Nixon's Head is running seemingly unopposed and is a shoo-in to be reelected. Annoyed by the lack of real competition, Leela begins scouting the competition where she meets Senator Chris Travers. Leela soon becomes Travers's campaign manager, and he soon becomes a front-running candidate, although it starts crashing down when issues come up surrounding his birth certificate.

While initially seeming like another Futurama episode set to parody a similar real-life election at the time, this time the 2012 election, this episode's primary twist makes it truly special. The reveal and backstory of Senator Travers make him one of the most genuinely interesting and unique one-time characters introduced in recent seasons. The episode also nicely ties directly into Futurama: Bender's Big Score in a way that is especially satisfying for die-hard fans of the series.

3 "Mother's Day" - Season 2, Episode 14 (2000)

A still from the Futurama episode, Mother's Day, where Bender is showing off all of the gifts that he is planning to give to Mom to Fry and Leela.

The episode revolves around the holiday of Mother's Day, which has much more impact and meaning in the future than expected. On the holiday, every robot around the world created by Mom's Friendly Robot Company comes together to give Mom gifts, money, and cards to show their appreciation. On this one specific Mother's Day, however, Mom enacts her diabolical plot and sends a message to all the robots in the world to overthrow humanity and make her supreme overlord of Earth.

Almost like a modern-day Maximum Overdrive, there's a lot of hilarity that comes from all the zany robot designs of the 31st century coming together and overthrowing humanity. What really brings the whole episode together though is the primary villain that is Mom. While this isn't her first appearance in her show, it's one of the first times we really get to see her go all out in full villainous glory, becoming an absolute highlight of the episode.

2 "Three Hundred Big Boys" - Season 4, Episode 16 (2003)

A still from the Futurama episode "Three Hundred Big Boys", where Fry is drinking a coffee from the massive cup size known as "The Whale"

Following a recent military victory for the planet Earth, Richard Nixon decides to issue every citizen a $300 tax rebate. The episode then follows how every member of the cast decides to spend their extra $300, with their stories interacting with one another and coming ahead at the very end.

Sometimes it's the simplest of premises that are able to provide the most value, and for a plot as simple as "everyone gets $300", Futurama is able to get a lot of mileage as a result. It shows just how effective the core characters are, that just the simple addition of $300 is able to fuel an entire episode with hilarious individual stories and moments. The highlight, of course, comes from Fry, who decides to purchase 100 cups of coffee with his money, making for one of the best payoffs in the entire series after he drinks his 100th cup.

1 "Game of Tones" - Season 7, Episode 23 (2013)

A still from the Futurama episode "Game of Tones" featuring Fry sitting and having dinner with his family while Leela is standing behind him.

The Earth is seemingly under attack by a ship that is playing the same 4 musical notes in increasing volume. The only person who recognizes the notes is Fry, so the professor has him go deep into his memories in order to search for the source of the noise on the day he was cryogenically frozen. While initially excited and ready to search, Fry soon gets wrapped up in the emotions and doesn't want to leave his dream memory behind.

While Futurama has always had surprisingly emotional episodes in its early seasons, this episode stands out as easily the most emotional of the later seasons. Fry's loss of his family is the most heartbreaking aspect of his character, and while previous episodes would focus on his brother and his dog, this episode focuses on the connection with his mother. Even despite the other high-emotion episodes getting praise as some of the best in the series, this episode deserves its chance to stand alongside them, as it is equally emotionally moving.

