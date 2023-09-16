During the 1930s, Hollywood took notice of the rising popularity of pulp fiction and detective novels was established by classics such as The Public Enemy and Little Caesar. During the New Hollywood Movement, the genre was redefined by Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather, and by the 1990s, movies like Goodfellas, Casino, and Bugsy had essentially revitalized the gangster genre.

Through the years, there have been a number of notable gangster films like Reservoir Dogs, Scarface, and The Untouchables, but there are also some such as The General, Donnie Brasco, and Miller's Crossing that never seem to get enough credit. From State of Grace to Sergio Leone's epic film, Once Upon a Time in America, these are 10 great underrated gangster movies, according to Reddit!

10 'State of Grace' (1990)

Image via Orion Pictures

After an extended absence, Terry Noonan (Sean Penn) returns to his home in New York City and reconnects with his childhood friend, Jackie (Gary Oldman) who is a member of the Irish mob. Unbeknownst to Jackie, Terry is a police officer working undercover to try and take down Jackie's older brother, Frank (Ed Harris) but when he starts falling for his former girlfriend and Jackie's younger sister, Kathleen (Robin Wright) his job becomes complicated.

State of Grace is a gripping neo-noir featuring an all-star cast which also includes John Turturro, John C. Reilly and Burgess Meredith. The movie was overshadowed by the classic gangster film, Goodfellas, at the box office but State of Grace earned positive reviews from critics and is noted for its phenomenal performances and a fresh take on the traditional concepts of the genre.

9 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures

Joseph Pistone (Johnny Depp) is an FBI agent who goes undercover to try and infiltrate one of New York City's most powerful crime families. He develops a relationship with a hitman, Benjamin "Lefty" Ruggerio (Al Pacino), who takes him under his wing and introduces him to the family but when he starts to genuinely like the Mafioso, Pistone struggles to complete the job knowing that it will cost his new friend his life.

Donnie Brasco is based on the book by federal agent, Joseph Pistone who successfully infiltrated the Bonanno crime family in 1978 and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. According to Redditor theOgMonster, Depp and Pacino are pure magic in Mike Newell's gangster drama plus top-notch performances by Michael Madsen, Anne Heche, and James Russo.

8 'Hoffa' (1992)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In Detroit, Michigan, Jimmy Hoffa (Jack Nicholson) meets Bobby Ciaro (Danny DeVito) and encourages him and truck other drivers to join the Teamsters. Ciaro takes Hoffa up on his offer becoming his bodyguard and close confidant but when Hoffa becomes involved in various scandals with the United States government, he becomes a major liability for the Italian mafia.

Directed by DeVito, Hoffa is a fictional film about notorious Teamster union leader, Hoffa, who mysteriously vanished in the summer of 1975. Even though it isn't historically accurate, Hoffa depicts a fairly plausible scenario and also humanizes the controversial Hoffa as both a business and family man that's rarely seen in other content that surrounds him.

7 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

When Johnny Amato (Vincent Curatola) plans to rob a card game run by mob associate, Markie (Ray Liotta), he hires two low-level criminals for the job. The crooks miraculously make off with the cash but in retaliation, Markie's boss hires hitman and enforcer, Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt) to track the money down and punish those who are responsible.

Redditor TeamStark31 says Killing Them Softly is a great gangster movie that has a mic-drop of an ending that hits close to home for audiences. The movie is based on the 1974 novel, Cogan's Trade, by George V. Higgins and also features performances by Richard Jenkins, Ben Mendelsohn, and The Sopranos' star, James Gandolfini.

6 'The Friends of Eddie Coyle' (1973)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Eddie Coyle (Robert Mitchum) is a small-time gunrunner in Boston who provides guns for the Irish mob but when he's set up by his friend, he's looking at prison time unless he can give authorities a bigger fish. Despite providing information, ATF agent, Dave Foley (Richard Jordan) isn't satisfied and Coyle struggles to decide if he should turn in a group of high-profile bank robbers or spend several years behind bars.

Mitchum is a Hollywood icon known for his hard-boiled roles in classic movies such as The Night of the Hunterand Out of the Past making him a solid lead in The Friends of Eddie Coyle. Despite a poor performance at the box office, the movie is a tough, unsentimental film that earned rave reviews from critics including film critic, Roger Ebert who gave the film a four-star review.

5 'The General' (1998)

Image via Warner Bros.

In Dublin, Ireland, Martin "The General" Cahill (Brendan Gleeson) is an ambitious member of the Irish mafia who pulls off some of the most daring heists and robberies the country has ever seen. As Cahill works his way up the ranks and becomes boss, his major success causes him to clash with other members of the family as well as attract the attention of the local police and the Irish Republican Army.

Gleeson stars in the Irish mafia drama, The General, as real-life Irish mobster, Cahill, who was a prominent member of the Irish mob in the 1980s and 1990s. For those who are looking for something other than the basic Hollywood gangster film, Reddit user HackSawJimDGN highly recommends watching this lesser-known title for the next movie night.

4 'A Bronx Tale' (1993)

Image via Savoy Pictures

During the 1960s, Calegero "C" Anello (Lillo Brancato) witnesses a murder and when he covers for a local mobster, Sonny (Chazz Palminteri) the Mafioso takes him under his wing. As Sonny introduces C to the world of organized crime, his father, Lorenzo (Robert De Niro) tries to keep him on the straight and narrow path before it's too late.

De Niro made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age gangster film, A Bronx Tale, which also stars Joe Pesci, Taral Hicks and Kathrine Narducci. According to Reddit user light_to_shadoww, A Bronx Tale has more heart than other gangster movies pointing out how the film gives an authentic view into growing up and living in the New York neighborhoods where the mafia operated.

3 'Carlito's Way' (1993)

After spending years behind bars, Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) is a free man and intends to give up his lawless lifestyle but when he crosses paths with his former friend, Dave Kleinfeld (Sean Penn) he's quickly sucked back into New York City's the criminal underworld. As Brigante falls back into his old ways, he clashes with a hot-headed gangster (John Leguizamo), which puts him and Kleinfeld on a dangerous and destructive path.

Pacino reunites with Scarface director, Brian De Palma in Carlito's Way, which is based on the novel by the same title and the 1979 sequel, After Hours, both written by Supreme Court Judge Edwin Torres. Some movie fans think Carlito's Way is just rehashing De Palma's previous work, but the movie did earn some positive reviews from critics including Roger Ebert who considered it to be one of the director's finest films.

2 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

When the Italian mafia threatens to murder a crooked bookie, Bernie Bernbaum (John Turturro), Irish mob boss, Leo O'Bannon (Albert Finney) who is dating Bernbaum's sister, won't allow it. Unbeknownst to O'Bannon, his right-hand man Tom Reagan (Gabriel Byrne) is also seeing the bookie's sister, and with a gang war over liquor on the cusp, he decides to play both gangs against each other to earn an advantage.

Despite being a box office flop, the Coen Brothers' gangster film, Miller's Crossing, is a bold take on the classic mobster movie and was praised for its sharp dialogue, stunning cinematography, and quirky cast of characters. Reddit user Owyheemud thinks Miller's Crossing is a well-done period piece that also features plenty of exciting shoot-outs and Tommy gun action for those die-hard Mafioso movie fans.

1 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

In 1968, David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro) returns to his former neighborhood in New York City where he grew up with his friend and business partner, Max (James Woods). Even though Max and Aaronson's other friends are long gone, he still feels as though he has some unfinished business, and through a series of flashbacks, he recalls the years and events that led him to become one of the city's most feared gangsters.

Once Upon a Time in America is based on the 1952 novel, The Hoods, written by Harry Grey and directed by Sergio Leone, who spent almost a decade developing the project. While some may be intimidated by the four-and-a-half-hour runtime, Once Upon a Time in America is the epitome of the traditional gangster film and paved the way for modern mobster movies.

