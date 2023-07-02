Disney has released many fantastic animated shows over the decades, but none stand out like their 1994 classic, Gargoyles. Created by Greg Weisman, it follows a clan of gargoyles frozen in time until they awaken in New York City. While navigating this new world, they are confronted by many dangers from the ancient and modern world.

After the success of its first season, Disney commissioned fifty-two episodes for season two. With so many fantastic episodes, several might fly under the radar but are still worth a re-watch thanks to the quality of the writing and acting.

10 "Upgrade" (Season 02, Ep 18)

After Goliath (Keith David) is injured in a battle with the Pack, he decides to appoint a second-in-command. This gets Brooklyn (Jeff Bennett), Broadway (Bill Fagerbakke), and Lexington (Thom Adcox-Hernandez) to compete with each other to see who it'll be. Meanwhile, the Pack receives some gruesome modifications courtesy of David Xanatos (Johnathan Frakes).

Related: Why Disney Distanced Itself From This 90s Animated Series

Gargoyles has gone into body horror a few times, but this episode is one of the most direct. The design of the new Pack reflects their personalities: Wolf (Clancy Brown) gives into his inner beast, Jackal (Matt Frewer) and Hyena (Cree Summers) sacrifice more of their humanity for power, and Dingo (Jim Cummings) takes a suit of practical power armour. Their new monstrous forms work perfectly to remind the gargoyle trio to set aside their egos in order to win the day.

9 "Pendragon" (Season 02, Ep 35)

After departing the island of Avalon, Arthur Pendragon (John St. Ryan) arrives in London, England, to look for his sword, Excalibur. He meets an English gargoyle named Griff (Neil Dickson) who offers his services, even when they are transported again to New York City. However, the immortal Scotsman, Macbeth (John Rhys-Davies) learns of Arthur's quest and seeks to claim Excalibur for himself.

"Pendragon" was part of a series of episodes made to test the waters for a Gargoyles expanded universe. As a stand-alone episode, it's still good: Arthur and Griff have a solid comradery, especially when the once and future king questions if he is still worthy of his title. If that wasn't good enough, it ends with a battle against a stone dragon.

8 "Shadows of the Past" (Season 02, Ep 24)

Instead of going back to New York City from Avalon, Goliath, Elisa (Salli Richardson), Bronx (Frank Welker) and Angela (Brigitte Bako) arrive at the cliffs of Scotland that once held Castle Wyvern. While exploring his old home, Goliath is haunted by visions of the past. They eventually lead him deep underground where he is confronted by restless spirits and ancient magic.

Related: This '90s Cartoon Is Timeless and It's All Thanks to Shakespeare

This episode has strong messages regarding guilt and hate. Goliath is tormented by visions of his slaughtered clan, for which he feels responsible since he could not prevent their deaths. Meanwhile, the ghosts are trapped in the cave because they cannot let go of their hatred, either for Goliath or themselves, preventing them from passing on.

7 "Outfoxed" (Season 02, Ep 14)

Xanatos' main competitor, Cyberbiotics, has launched a new air fortress to replace the one Goliath and Demona (Marina Sirtis) helped destroy. Fearing Xanatos will attack it again, Goliath decides to guard the ship on its maiden flight. He is captured by Cyberbiotics CEO, Halcyon Renard (Robert Culp), who demands Goliath take accountability for his role in the first ship's destruction.

While there is a subplot in this episode about Fox (Laura San Giacomo) attempting to sabotage Cyberbiotics, the main show is Goliath and Renard's dialogue about integrity. They both touch upon how it can be a struggle to keep their beliefs even when it pushes away the ones they love. Combined with how he fearlessly stands up to Goliath despite being in a hoverchair, and his willingness to go down with his ship, it's no wonder Renard became one of the show's best side characters.

6 "Eye of the Beholder" (Season 02, Ep 07)

Xanatos proposes to the ex-leader of The Pack, Fox and offers her the Eye of Odin as an engagement present. Unknown to Xanatos, the Eye brings out a person's innermost self. In Fox's case, it transforms her into a werefox, but the magical energy threatens to destroy her if it isn't removed.

The story in this episode is pretty solid, showing Xanatos at one of his most vulnerable moments and revealing that he can indeed love someone other than himself. However, the real star is the fluid animation, done by Disney Animation Japan. The scene of Fox's transformation is one of the most disturbing moments on the show and manages to match some episodes of Batman: The Animated Series in its depiction of body horror.

5 "Vows" (Season 02, Ep 08)

It's the wedding of Xanatos and Fox, and both Goliath and Demona have been chosen for best man and maid of honor. Another guest is Xanatos' estranged father, Petros (William Morgan Sheppard), who disapproves of his son's lifestyle and the fortune that he earned from an antique coin. As the wedding continues, Demona re-creates a magic artifact called the Phoenix Gate and transports them all back in time.

Both the gargoyle and human plots of this episode offer interesting character exploration. Xanatos' tries to impress his father by showing how he made his own torture through time travel, while Demona tries to convince her younger self to being her crusade against humanity early. It ends bittersweetly for all involved, but especially Goliath, who realizes that his angel of the night will never change her ways.

4 "Temptation" (Season 01, Ep 07)

While going for a joyride on Lexington's new motorcycle, Brooklyn is accosted by some bikers. He is rescued by Demona, who shows him humanity's capacity for cruelty and murder. This makes Brooklyn question the clan's mission to protect humans, which Demona uses to have him lead Goliath into a trap.

Related: The 10 Most Underrated Disney Villains of All Time

"Temptations" begins Brooklyn's character development into the confident second-in-command of the gargoyles. His experience with the bikers is one that people of all ages can relate to and leaves him susceptible to Demona's manipulations and half-truths. Fortunately, he realizes that going down her path will lead to hatred and cynicism, and opts instead to hold onto hope tempered by caution.

3 "Grief" (Season 02, Ep 30)

Avalon drops off the world tourists in Egypt, where they find the Pack working with an Emir (Tony Shalhoub). They perform a ritual to summon Anubis (Tony Jay) in order to grant Xanatos immortality. However, the Emir wants Anubis to bring his son back to life, while Jackal wants to harness the powers of the Death God for his own.

This episode leans into its title by exploring themes of grief, death, and the balance of the natural world. The Emir is a sympathetic villain who only wants to have his son back but is blind to the danger he could unleash. Meanwhile, Anubis is one of the best depictions of Death in a kid's show, remaining impartial but never hostile, and at times even seems sympathetic to the Emir's plight.

2 "Revelations" (Season 02, Ep 16)

Matt Bluestone (Thomas F Wilson) finally tracks down Mace Malone (Efrem Zimbalist, Jr.), an aging mobster who has ties to the Illuminati. Malone is impressed by Bluestone's dedication and agrees to give him information on the Illuminati in exchange for a gargoyle. This leads to Bluestone being introduced to the clan and luring Goliath to the deadly Hotel Cabal.

"Revelations" is a fun noir episode that breaks up the usual high fantasy and science fiction of the show. The confirmation of the Illuminati hints at an even greater force within the show's universe, of which Xanatos is only a lesser member. It also sees Bluestone officially become an ally of the gargoyles and gives him and Elisa a moment of bonding over both of them wanting to stand out with their respective secrets.

1 "The Price" (Season 02, Ep 15)

During a battle with Macbeth, Hudson (Ed Asner) gets powder blown in his face, and the following night remains trapped in his stone sleep. The other gargoyles try to protect him while Macbeth returns to continue the fight. As it turns out, this is a deception by Xanatos who intend to use Hudson in a spell to achieve immortality.

Related:

10 Stand-Out Villains From Disney's Animated Shows

The scenes between Xanatos and Hudson have some of the best character writing in the entire show. The two debate about the value of immortality and whether it can truly give one happiness. Hudson believes immortality is achieved through living a full life and leaving a legacy to be proud of, while Xanatos believes that nothing is beyond his ability to adapt and change, even death.

Next: The 10 Best Episodes of 'Gargoyles' Ranked