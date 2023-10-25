Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best high-concept movies. This refers to films with a simple yet powerful premise like "shark terrorizes small town" or "snakes infest plane." By contrast, low-concept movies are more character-driven, like art house movies.

The Reddit users came up with a ton of solid picks, from sci-fi anime to classic noir. These films begin with a juicy hook to reel the viewer in and successfully flesh out their premise into a full-fledged story. However, whether because of their challenging stories or external factors like competition and marketing, they failed to attract a large audience, slipping through the cracks without receiving the attention and acclaim they rightfully deserved.

10 'Magnetic Rose' (1995)

Magnetic Rose forms part of an anime sci-fi anthology film called Memories, each entry directed by a different filmmaker. It's about a spaceship salvage crew who are sent to an abandoned space station, which turns out to be haunted.

It's fantastically written and gorgeously animated, with a terrific operatic score to boot. User NicNac_PattyMac praised the film, pointing out that it was "animated by the same studio that did Ghost in the Shell." Unfortunately, Magnetic Rose remains severely underrated, but audiences should give it the time of day, especially newcomers to anime and those with an appreciation for the animation medium.

9 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Set in Depression-era West Virginia, The Night of the Hunter centers on Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum), a sinister preacher who marries and murders women to steal their money. After he marries his newest target, Willa (Shelley Winters), it's up to her children, John (Billy Chapin) and Pearl (Sally Jane Bruce), to stop him.

Although dismissed on release, the thriller is recognized as a masterpiece; alas, it remains severely underseen. Redditor NicNac_PattyMac called it a "classic," saying, "[I have] absolutely no idea why it was never remade. Also, the whole 'love' and 'hate' tattooed on knuckles comes from this movie." The Night of the Hunter's influence in New Hollywood is well-known, and modern audiences should give it a chance; it's a shocking, striking, and utterly unforgettable movie.

8 'Dave Made a Maze' (2017)

David (Nick Thune) is a struggling artist who feels creatively blocked. To escape his mundane life, he constructs a cardboard maze in his living room. However, the maze quickly takes on a life of its own, growing into a fantastical labyrinth filled with deadly traps and bizarre creatures. David becomes lost in it, and his girlfriend Annie (Meera Rohit Kumbhani) must save him.

Dave Made A Maze is certainly unique, with an off-kilter sense of humor, a DIY aesthetic, and charming practical effects. "[It's a] very breezy, silly, gory-but-not-really movie with fantastic set and prop design," said user Standard_Cycle_2224. There is no shortage of great, underrated sci-fi thrillers, but Dave Made a Maze deserves all the critical and audience support it can get.

7 'Defending Your Life' (1991)

Defending Your Life is among the most underrated fantasy movies from the 90s. Advertising exec Daniel Miller (Albert Brooks) dies in a car accident and finds himself in the afterlife's bureaucratic limbo known as Judgment City. In this realm, the recently deceased must defend their life choices in a court-like setting, and the outcome determines whether they can move on to the next stage of existence or return to Earth to try again. There, Daniel meets and falls in love with Julia (Meryl Streep), a kind woman who seems destined for a brighter afterlife.

"On the surface, it's a rom-com, but it also attempts to give a possible answer to what the afterlife could look like. It's a lighthearted movie with fuel for discussion and thought after. But mostly, it's funny," said user Vorpal_Bunny19. "One of Rip Torn's best performances," added Redditor Walter-MarkItZero.

6 'eXistenZ' (1999)

Image via Alliance Atlantis

Renowned video game designer Allegra Geller (Jennifer Jason Leigh) unveils her latest creation, a highly immersive game called eXistenZ. As she demonstrates the game to a focus group, an assassin attempts to kill her, plunging her and a security guard named Ted Pikul (Jude Law) into the virtual world.

It was overshadowed by The Matrix on release, but eXistenZ remains an intriguing experiment. The high concept film is among David Cronenberg's weirdest movies, boasting his signature body horror. "eXistenZ is such an amazing mindf---. If people actually watched it, it'd easily be a Reddit favorite," said user tinoynk. "That bone gun freaked me out as a kid," added Redditor MaestroLogical.

5 'Bunraku' (2010)

Set in a dystopian future where guns are banned and swordplay reigns supreme, Bunraku follows two warriors: a nameless drifter (Josh Hartnett) and a samurai (Gackt) with a tragic past. Both men are on a quest for revenge against the ruthless crime lord Nicola (Ron Perlman), who rules the city with an iron fist.

The movie features graphic novel-like striking visuals alongside top-notch fight scenes. "Do you like Josh Hartnett? Ron Perlman? Woody Harrelson? Highly choreographed martial arts? Mike Patton from the band Faith No More? Pop-up books? Then I got you," said user MagnusRexus. Not many movies have endorsements as convincing, and Bunraku will surely be worth the audience's time.

4 'Ravenous' (1999)

A group of soldiers on the American frontier embark on a rescue mission, where they are soon preyed upon by cannibals. Ravenous is among the best horror Westerns from the 90s, drawing on real-world cases of cannibalism to add to the chilling authenticity. It flopped on release but has since become a cult film.

"How do you feel about Civil War-era supernatural cannibals with a sense of humor? What if it stars Guy Pearce and Robert Carlyle in his most terrifying role since Bigby in Trainspotting?" said Redditor MagnusRexus. "I love that film. I think it's a good depiction of PTSD," added user GiraffeCalledKevin. Ravenous lives up to the gore and intensity of the best horror Westerns while featuring one of Pearce's most assured performances.

3 'Coherence' (2013)

Coherence is a low-budget indie sci-fi that uses its limited story elements for maximum effect. It's about a group of friends who gather for a dinner party, where strange occurrences begin to take place. They discover alternative versions of themselves, quickly sowing chaos and distrust as it's impossible to tell who's who.

Redditor Deepfake_theWorld said, "Coherence was so cool. One of those movies I saw in one random Reddit comment with like 2 upvotes and decided to watch. Couldn't believe I had never even heard of it until that point." The science fiction genre has always lent itself to original, challenging premises that make audiences think outside the box; Coherence lives up to this impressive legacy.

2 'Timecrimes' (2007)

Among the most tightly constructed time travel movies ever, Timecrimes follows a man named Héctor (Karra Elejalde) who becomes unintentionally embroiled in a time loop. He is forced to confront past, present, and future versions of himself in a twisted and suspenseful puzzle. What the film lacks in budget, it makes up for in ingenuity.

"One of my fave time travel mind f--- movies," said user BastianHS. "I love how they boil down all the important time travel tropes/explorations down into such a lean story," said Redditor NorfolkJack. "Timecrimes [does the] time loop masterfully," agreed user Now_Wait-4-Last_Year. Many movies have featured the time loop in their premises, but few have as unique and confident an approach as Timecrimes.

1 'The Congress' (2013)

The Congress takes place in a future where a hallucinogenic drug allows people to live whatever life they want in virtual reality, completely upending society. The film mixes live-action and animation, delving into philosophical themes and social criticism. Robin Wright plays herself in the lead role, a woman who is unable to assimilate into this strange new world.

The movie is simply phenomenal: smart, masterfully animated, engagingly told. It was also chillingly prophetic, introducing the idea of an actor being scanned so that their digital likeness can be used for future films - a controversial technology that is currently being pioneered. Redditor angelansbury called The Congress "A Black Mirror-ified Who Framed Roger Rabbit for the Netflix era." Now, that is a hook, if ever there was one.

NEXT: 10 Movies With a Strong Start and a Bad Second Half