There’s something about the holidays that just makes you want to curl up with a childhood favorite on TV and bask in the nostalgia. When it comes to Christmas specials, there are a lot of traditional choices to enjoy, from The Grinch to Charlie Brown’s Christmas – not to mention all of the Rankin/Bass stop motion classics. Clearly, there are plenty of specials to choose from, so we’re here to remind you of some of your childhood faves that you may have missed on your watchlist. Scroll on for some of the most underrated, nostalgic holiday specials.

Phineas And Ferb: Christmas Vacation

Relative to some of the other choices on this list, 2009’s Phineas and Ferb: Christmas Vacation is a recent entry into the Christmas canon. However, the Disney Channel cartoon is a modern classic, and you can expect no less from their Christmas special. The titular inventors are better known for their summer vacation exploits, so it’s a special treat to see them in the winter. While the boys create a large-scale thank you for Santa, side plots with Candace and Jeremy and Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus also get tied up, as usual, in Phineas and Ferb’s "hare-brained schemes." Unsurprisingly, the step-brothers end up filling in for Santa with their typical ingenuity – and get a stamp of approval from the "jolly rubenesque world traveler" himself.

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

If you were a PBS Kids kid, then you likely remember Arthur’s Perfect Christmas. The show will soon be wrapping up after 25 seasons, but the holiday special from 2000 is timeless. As Arthur makes a plan to guarantee his perfect Christmas, his friends around Elwood City share their own holiday traditions: The Brain and his family celebrate Kwanzaa, George celebrates St. Lucia’s Day, and Buster and his mom invent their own holiday, "Baxter Day." Meanwhile, besties Francine and Muffy fight over attending Muffy’s holiday extravaganza, but Francine manages to teach her a lesson about Chanukah. There’s truly something for everyone in this nostalgic kids’ classic.

A Rugrats Chanukah

Speaking of Chanukah, Rugrats did an all-time classic episode on the Festival of Lights. Nickelodeon’s most famous babies actually covered quite a few holidays in their original run (Including Christmas and Kwanzaa), but the Chanukah episode (which aired in 1996) is one of the most fondly remembered. The episode tells the origin story of the holiday through the eyes of the babies, with Tommy as Judah, leader of the Maccabees ("A Macca-baby’s gotta do what a Macca-baby’s gotta do"). The episode not only shows the reason for the season, but also does a great job depicting Tommy’s Jewish roots.

Spot’s Magical Christmas

Eric Hill’s Spot is one of those characters guaranteed to fill you with nostalgia, so pairing the puppy with Christmastime is a perfect combination. This 1995 animated adaptation has the coziest of vibes and feels like it sprung right from the pages of Hill’s storybooks. In Spot’s holiday adventure, he and his pals are recruited by a pair of reindeer to help track down Santa’s sleigh. The heartwarming tale ends with a treat from Santa himself for this very good dog.

Magic School Bus Family Holiday Special

For fun Christmas content with a side helping of educational material, The Magic School Bus comes in clutch. Miss Frizzle’s class brings back a lot of fond memories for ’90s kids, so hopping on board for their last ride before winter break is a no-brainer. In this timely adventure (which aired back in 1996), the gang learns about recycling from Miss Frizz’s cousin, Murph (voiced by Dolly Parton), who owns a recycling plant. The kids learn the importance of the practice and create some new toy soldiers out of recycled materials so that the whole class can participate in Wanda’s favorite tradition, donating toys for tickets to The Nutcracker. But with Arnold’s help, Wanda also learns an important lesson about holiday spirit, too.

Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

Is there a cozier setting for Christmas than the Hundred Acre Wood? This 1992 Disney special has all the warm, familiar elements of a classic Winnie the Pooh adventure with the added bonus of holiday cheer. The plot concerns Pooh and his friends’ letter to Santa Claus and the misadventures they have trying to get their wishlist to the North Pole. Pooh might be a poor stand-in for Santa, but luckily, Christopher Robin is always there to save the day and deliver a perfect Christmas for the whole gang.

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

If the Hundred Acre Wood isn’t your speed for Christmas, try paying a visit to Sesame Street. Jim Henson has a couple strong showings in the Christmas canon, but this 1978 Emmy-award winning special is perfect for all the OG Sesame Street fans. In this classic, Oscar the Grouch causes Big Bird to doubt the existence of Santa Claus, while Bert and Ernie live their own version of Gift of the Magi. Of course, Santa does stop by Sesame Street (although Big Bird misses it while napping on the roof), and Cookie Monster never quite figures out the whole "giving Santa cookies" thing.

Arnold’s Christmas

The 1996 holiday special of Hey Arnold! is remembered as a deeply affecting story about the Vietnam War. When Arnold draws Mr. Hyunh’s name for the boarding house Secret Santa, he finds out that the man had been separated from his young daughter, Mai, during a refugee evacuation amidst the war. He was only able to get to America 20 years after Mai had been brought there. Arnold becomes determined to reunite father and daughter, and with a little help from his secret admirer Helga, he pulls off a Christmas miracle. The emotional storyline is one of the most iconic moments in kids’ TV history.

Barbie in the Nutcracker

Some of us got our first introduction to the tale of The Nutcracker in this straight-to-video Barbie special. The popular 2001 adaptation was actually the first installment of the Barbie film series, many of which were adapted from other fairytales. In this version, Barbie tells the tale of the Nutcracker to her younger sister Kelly: a young woman named Clara receives the gift of a Nutcracker with the "heart of a prince," and goes on a fantastical adventure to help the Nutcracker defeat the Mouse King (voiced by the iconic Tim Curry). Part adaptation of E. T. A. Hoffmann’s original tale, part Tchaikovsky ballet with its own original spin, this special is dear to the hearts of Barbie Girls everywhere.

The Snowman

This 1982 Oscar-nominated short is another storybook adaptation, and it has to be one of the most gorgeous. Like the book, the special is entirely wordless (besides a brief introduction), and instead told through animation and music. Much like fellow snowman Frosty, the story is about a Snowman come to life. He and his friend James have a night of adventures, including a party with Father Christmas, before their heart-melting (pun intended) goodbye.

