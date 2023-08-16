Even only a few years into the new decade, the 2020s have proven themselves to be an amazing decade not just for horror, but for horror comedy as a whole. There have been countless amazing and massively successful horror comedies that have brought audiences to the edge of their seats, both from laughter and fear. Films like The Menu, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Freaky, and M3GAN have proven that horror comedy is thriving in the 2020s and shows no signs of stopping.

Although for every great and successful horror comedy that has come out in the new decade, there has been one that simply didn't receive the love and attention that it deserved. Whether it was dumped on a streaming service without a second thought or didn't get the box office success that it deserved, the decade has had a wide variety of new and exciting horror comedies that deserve their time in the spotlight.

15 'The Blackening' (2022)

Directed by Tim Story

The Blackening follows a group of Black friends who are reuniting for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to have their plans stopped when they find themselves trapped with a twisted killer. The killer forces the friend group to play his sadistic game, as he plans to take them out one after another for his own personal thrill.

While direct parody and spoof movies had their ups and downs throughout the 21st century, The Blackening proves that there is still potential and possibility for this style of comedy in the modern era. The film is able to effectively take a crack at horror genre conventions and tropes while still having its own cast of engaging and hilarious characters to enjoy banter with one another on screen.

14 'Studio 666' (2022)

Directed by BJ McDonnell

Studio 666 sees legendary real-life rock band the Foo Fighters moving into a luxury Encino mansion filled to the brim with rock and roll memorabilia and history as inspiration to record their new album. Once they enter the house, however, Dave Grohl finds himself dealing with a supernatural possession that threatens both the completion of their album as well as the lives of everyone involved.

Combining the best parts of being both a horror comedy and a musical comedy, Studio 666 is a hilarious and gory combination that, in a strange way, makes for the perfect fit for the Foo Fighters. Grohl and the rest of the band especially do a great job on-screen of selling both the absurd comedic moments throughout the film as well as the actual great kills that the film handles.

13 'Vampires vs. The Bronx' (2020)

Directed by Oz Rodriguez

Vampires vs. The Bronx sees a trio of rambunctious kids from a rapidly gentrifying Bronx neighborhood stumbling upon a secret evil plot from a group of vampires planning to literally suck the blood from their community. Armed only with their own wits and determination to save the neighborhood, they soon become the Bronx's last hope of survival from a complete vampire takeover.

Vampires vs. The Bronx does a great job at harkening back to the classic darker tone yet cheesy horror comedies of the 80s and 90s, such as Gremlins and Monster Squad. There's an overall infectious charm present throughout the film, to the point where audiences can't help but get wrapped up in the small stakes surrounding these kids. The film manages to combine this rare tone with some effective and relevant modern theming and messages about gentrification to create a modern horror classic for all ages.

12 'Day Shift' (2022)

Directed by J.J. Perry

Taking the hyper-violent world of vampire hunting and giving it the comedic twist of treating it like a cumbersome exterminator's day job, Day Shift finds levity in its parallel modern-day world where Vampires are a commonplace nuisance. The film follows Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, an amateur LA vampire hunter who has only a week to earn enough cash to pay for his kid's tuition and braces, forcing him to delve into the extra dangerous day shifts for vampire hunting.

Jamie Foxx is always a delight to watch on screen, with his undeniable charm and passion coming through in full force as he lays waste to hundreds of vampires in glorious, bloody fashion. The classic buddy comedy duo with Dave Franco, while far from the most original setup in the world, goes a long way in terms of good comedic energy that persists throughout the film. The worldbuilding is also highly unique among vampire stories, giving answers to the type of rare, unexplored territory of what a contemporary world infested with vampires would be like.

11 'Willy's Wonderland' (2021)

Directed by Kevin Lewis

Before Five Night's at Freddy's would bring killer animatronics to the big screen, Willy's Wonderland would set up its own original cast of killer children's mascots to wreak havoc. The film follows a quiet and stoic Nicolas Cage, who agrees to work as a janitor at an abandoned entertainment center in exchange for car repairs. He soon finds himself in a constant battle against the possessed animatronics inside, having to face them off in a battle for his life every night.

Willy's Wonderland manages to get the perfect mix of absurd hilarity combined with taking itself just seriously enough to come across as that much funnier. Cage is pitch-perfect casting for this style of film, and his hilarious performance of almost complete silence acts as the cherry on top of a mesmerizing and flashy thrill ride from beginning to end.

10 'Suitable Flesh' (2023)

Directed by Joe Lynch

A Lovecraftian body-swap story that frequently finds itself delving into erotic and hyper-violent territory, Suitable Flesh finds a perfect balance of gore and laughs in its exploration of temptation and its consequences. The film follows the story of psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (Heather Graham), who finds herself increasingly losing composure as she fosters an obsession with her latest client, Asa Waite (Judah Lewis). Her curiosity ends up getting the better of her, however, as she ends up getting involved with a terrifying ancient curse that has been traveling from body to body with no signs of stopping.

As with many body-swap movies, the major highlight is the large variation and creativity between performances, with the film's constant swapping allowing for nearly everyone in the cast to have great and constantly changing performances. Graham herself also does an exceptional job in the leading role, balancing the toxic power dynamic and obsessive nature of sexual temptation despite attempting to uphold moral standards. While Freaky has easily been the signature body-swap horror movie of the decade so far, Suitable Flesh offers a distinctly different tone and style that is also worth checking out.

9 'PG: Psycho Goreman' (2020)

Directed by Steven Kostanski

PG: Psycho Goreman tells the story of siblings Mimi and Luke, who while during a normal day of childlike whimsy, accidentally resurrect an ancient evil alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they realize that they have full control over the monster to obey their wildest dreams, drawing attention to a wide variety of intergalactic killers to invade their small suburban town.

While the premise may seem reminiscent of a classic children's cartoon, the top-notch practical effects and gore on display makes PG: Psycho Goreman a hilarious adult rendition of the premise. Even with its lower budget, the creature design and effects are a marvel to behold and amplify the entire viewing experience as a whole. The connection between innocent children and a world-ending alien threat lends itself to a lot of great comedic moments, both innocent childish comedy and inherent comedy from absolute carnage on display.

8 'Uncle Peckerhead' (2020)

Directed by Matthew John Lawrence

Uncle Peckerhead tells the story of a small punk band finally starting to make a name for themselves after they score their first tour. Their new lives on the road prove to be more difficult than imagined though, especially when they are joined by their first roadie, who happens to be a man-eating demon.

There's a lot to love about Uncle Peckerhead, from the punk rock horror movie's stellar usage of practical effects and gore to its stand-out comedic performance from David Littleton as Uncle Peckerhead himself. Despite being an actual man-eating demon, it's ironic that the character of Peckerhead is filled with so much joy with a happy-go-lucky demeanor, which contrasts perfectly with his gruesome murders.

7 'Lisa Frankenstein' (2024)

Directed by Zelda Williams

An exciting and colorful collaboration between director Zelda Williams and award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, Lisa Frankenstein combines an 80s romantic comedy with the undead to exceptional results. The film follows misunderstood teenage girl Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), who spends her lonesome days after school drawing in an abandoned cemetery and lamenting the lives of the past. However, on one special night, one of these lives of the past ends up returning to the present when a reanimated corpse (Cole Sprouse) waltzes into Lisa's life, with the duo forming an unexpected friendship.

Lisa Frankenstein fully leans into the absurdity and inherent comedy of its zombie love story premise, amplifying the funniest aspects of the premise and slowly introducing more and more violent and hilarious moments. Newton gives a great leading performance as she slowly transforms from a shy and reserved student into a colorful and self-confident woman over the course of the film. Especially for those who are a fan of Diablo Cody's other horror comedy work, Jennifer's Body, Lisa Frankenstein is sure to scratch that same itch.

6 'Werewolves Within' (2021)

Directed by Josh Ruben

Adapted from a VR version of the classic social deduction game, Werewolves Within sees a group of aggressive small-town residents all confined into a single old lodge during a powerful snowstorm. As if they weren't already at each other's throats, the situation becomes that much more dire when they realize that a member of their group is a werewolf in disguise, leaving it up to the new forest ranger to keep everyone safe.

While the original Werewolves Within game wasn't a massive hit, its lack of focus on characters and story set the film up to be a perfect adaptation, as it was given a blank canvas to be its own thing. The film simply uses its social deduction roots as a jumping-off point to make an engaging original whodunit story, a perfect translation of the original game of Werewolf that makes for on-screen gold. The film works so well thanks in part to its amazing colorful cast of characters, especially the two leads played by Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub, who knock it out of the park.