The early 2000s saw a myriad of horror movies that were masterfully made. Some were remakes of Japanese successes that American directors and producers put their own spin on to appeal to a Western audience. Others were original works that brought new stories to the big screen or added a unique spin to a formulaic genre.

However, some horror movies from that period received negative reviews from critics who put too big an emphasis on the minor flaws an otherwise good story contained. Many of these movies deserve to be revisited for their distinctive plot twist, the cast’s strong performances, or the story that failed to appeal to an overeager audience.

What Lies Beneath (2000): Rated 47% on Rotten Tomatoes

A middle-aged couple seems to live the perfect life. But when Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer) becomes convinced her neighbor murdered his wife, she witnesses unexplained occurrences in her house. But these disturbances are caused by something hitting much closer to home.

With Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford as the leads, and Robert Zemeckis as the director, critics had no choice but to blame the script for the few flaws this movie has. The plot does a great job of misleading its audience. Unlike most films of its genre, it dwells on character development instead of moving from one jump scare to the next. The leads give good, solid performances, and a ghost story that doesn’t involve a teen or a child is quite refreshing.

From Hell (2001): Rated 57% on Rotten Tomatoes

Inspector Frederick Abberline (Johnny Depp) tracks down Jack The Ripper as he targets prostitutes in 19th century London.

Many critics chose to discard this film because the plot was not based on facts. It was based on a conspiracy theory surrounding Prince Albert and an illegitimate child he had with a prostitute. Although this theory has been proven false by historians, it cannot be denied that it makes for a great story. Others disagreed with casting two Americans in British roles, Depp as Abberline and Heather Graham as Mary Kelly, one of the prostitutes. Depp’s interpretation of the inspector as a depressed opium-addicted widower brings even more darkness into the already tenebrous atmosphere of the film. Although her British accent leaves something to be desired, Graham is convincing in her role.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003): Rated 37% on Rotten Tomatoes

Five young friends are on a road trip to go see a concert when they encounter a young woman on the road. She appears to be traumatized. Looking for help, the group runs into the homicidal Hewitt family. They find themselves running for their lives as chainsaw-wielding Thomas Hewitt (Andrew Bryniarski), Leatherface, chases them down.

The fact that the main critique of this film was its goriness despite having the words ‘chainsaw’ and ‘massacre’ in its title is perplexing. Several original film crew members, including cinematographer Daniel Pearl, returned to work on this one. His unsettling camera angles increase the feeling of dread and entrapment throughout the movie. The cast gave strong performances, but R. Lee Ermey’s interpretation of Sheriff Hoyt was unnerving.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005): Rated 44% on Rotten Tomatoes

Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter) is tormented by a demon who has possessed her. Her family hires a priest, Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson), to conduct an exorcism that fails and leads to Emily Rose’s death. Father Moore is then charged with negligent homicide. Erin Bruner (Laura Linney), the lawyer representing him, puts her career on the line and lets her client tell his story by putting him on the stand.

Based on the tragic true story of Anneliese Michel, fans of The Exorcist hoping to be served the same recipe were quite deceived by this film. The scenes of possession, although disquieting, contain no gore or vulgarity. The story is told in flashbacks during the gripping courtroom scenes. The demon’s presence looming around Father Moore and his lawyer serves to maintain the sense of dread throughout the movie. And despite this being a horror story, the ending leaves the audience wondering about the nature of human suffering.

The Amityville Horror (2005): Rated 23% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Lutzes are looking for a new home. They buy a beautiful house on Long Island for a bargain, despite knowing an entire family was murdered inside. Soon after they move in, the Lutzes begin experiencing disturbing occurrences.

Even though the movie strays away from the real stories of the Defoes and the Lutzes, this remake is worth watching, if only for the engaging performances of the cast. Notably, the subdued and chilling rendition of Ryan Reynolds as a possessed George Lutz. Although a little overzealous, the gore scenes are effective, and the director (Andrew Douglas) squeezes in one last unexpected scare to leave the audience rattled as the credits roll.

The Messengers (2007): Rated 11% on Rotten Tomatoes

A young family looking for a fresh start moves into an old, beaten-down farmhouse. Unbeknownst to them, the previous owners were murdered by an unknown assailant and now haunt the property.

This movie was criticized for being slow-paced and borrowing from previous horror movies. But the Pang Brothers’ choice of long pauses helps build tension and makes the scary scenes more impactful. While some of the tropes have been seen before, the plot is supported by a strong cast of actors, with a young Kristen Stewart playing the teenage daughter in a notable unwavering performance.

The Eye (2008): Rated 22% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sydney Wells (Jessica Alba) lost her eyesight as a child. Years later, she regains the ability to see after a cornea transplant. But along with the gift of sight, these corneas also bring the curse of seeing ghosts.

Criticized as just another unoriginal Japanese remake, the American version sticks close to its source material. Alba gives a steady and unassuming performance maintaining the movie’s tension throughout. The ghostly apparitions serve their purpose in their spookiness. Although the ending is a little underwhelming, the surprising plot twist when Sydney finally sees a picture of herself redeems this film entirely.

The Ruins (2008): Rated 49% on Rotten Tomatoes

A group of tourists on vacation in Mexico visits some ancient Mayan ruins. They are immediately confronted by Mayan villagers who force them up the ruins. Trapped at the top, the young tourists soon realize that the vines surrounding the ruins are hungry for blood.

This unique plot, written by Scott Smith and based on his best-selling novel, was a refreshing option at the time amid ghosts and slasher movies. The story doesn’t waste time putting its protagonists in immediate danger and is not shy about any gore scenes it portrays. The plot twist is terrifying, and Smith still manages to give his movie a somewhat gratifying conclusion.

The Strangers (2008): Rated 48% on Rotten Tomatoes

A young couple spending the night in a secluded house is terrorized by three masked intruders who have chosen them as their victims.

Loosely based on the Tate Murders, this movie toys with its protagonists and audience until the climactic ending. Lambasted by harsh critics for its lack of character development, the film compensates by offering true psychological horror. Scenes where the audience is aware of the intruders inside the house but the protagonists aren’t are exceptionally well-crafted and effective in building up tension and instilling a terrible sense of foreboding.

Friday the 13th (2009): Rated 25% on Rotten Tomatoes

A group of friends camping near the abandoned Camp Crystal Lake is slaughtered by Jason Voorhees (Derek Mears). Six weeks later, Clay Miller (Jared Padalecki) shows up in town to look for his missing sister. He meets a group of friends headed to a cabin near Crystal Lake, and it isn’t long until Jason hunts them down too.

Those expecting a remake of the original were unhappy with this new film. However, this reimagining has its merits. The Jason movies were never meant to stir sympathy for his victims. It’s all about the kills and the originality in which Jason perpetrates them. Jason is a fast-moving killing machine in this version, making every scene he is in a fraught one. And the unexpected plot twist does something few slasher movies have done; making the audience feel sympathy for the killer.

