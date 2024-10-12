The horror genre has exploded in recent years, and it is not hard to see why. Audiences often seek out new films in order to feel something, and there’s rarely a better way to connect with a story emotionally than by being truly terrified. Horror is a genre that is based on emotion, as it can relate to serious issues about personal identity and mental health. As with any genre, horror requires truly excellent performances from its cast in order to resonate with viewers.

Certain horror films simply fall under the radar, as they may have not been given the extreme marketing budgets that are granted to major blockbusters and superhero movies. However, that does not mean that they aren’t worth seeking out, especially by horror buffs during the Halloween season. Here are ten underrated horror films with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Ginger Snaps’ (2000)

Directed by John Fawcett

Image via Motion International

Ginger Snaps was a groundbreaking work of body horror, as it transformed the typical werewolf thriller genre into a charming coming-of-age story. Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle gave breakout performances as two teenage best friends who begin to question their future when one of them is bitten by a werewolf, and begins showing sides of transformation.

There’s an earnestness to the way in which Ginger Snaps characterizes female friendship that makes it very approachable, and that simply would not have been possible if Perkins and Isabelle weren’t so thoroughly convincing playing characters that appeared to have spent their entire lives together. The film has unsurprisingly become a cult classic and spawned several (somewhat underwhelming) sequels, as it’s clear that there was a generation of young horror fans that saw themselves in the characters that the stars so beautifully brought to life.

Ginger Snaps Ginger Snaps is a Canadian Horror film directed by John Fawcett and starring Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle. The plot sees one of two sisters undergoing a transformation into a werewolf as the other attempts to find a cure. Release Date August 1, 2000 Director John Fawcett Cast Emily Perkins , Katharine Isabelle , Kris Lemche , Mimi Rogers , Jesse Moss , Danielle Hampton Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Karen Walton , John Fawcett Tagline They don't call it the curse for nothing. Website http://www.gingersnapsthemovie.com/ Expand

Watch on Prime Video

9 ‘The Dark Half’ (1993)

Directed by George Romero

Image via Orion Pictures

The Dark Half is one of the more underrated adaptations of Stephen King’s stories, as it hailed from the legendary Night of the Living Dead filmmaker George Romero. The film stars Timothy Hutton in the role of an acclaimed horror author who begins to feel himself split into two different people, one of which embraces the darker side of his personality.

The Dark Half marked a major change of pace for Hutton, who had broken out in the industry with his Academy Award winning performance in Ordinary People. Hutton is convincingly able to play two sides of the same character, becoming both tragic and terrifying all at once. While there are many King stories about authors (as he tends to include self-insert characters), Hutton captures both the brilliance and hubris of a man who has spent his live in service of fiction.

Watch on Prime Video

8 ‘The Ninth Configuration’ (1980)

Directed by William Peter Blatty

Image Via the Warner Bros.

The Ninth Configuration was an unusual directorial debut from William Peter Blatty, the acclaimed writer who had penned The Exorcist, and would go on to direct The Exorcist III. The film stars Stacy Keach as a highly unusual military psychiatrist who performs strange experiments on the residents of a mental facility in an attempt to get them reacclimated back into society.

Keach is perfectly cast as the centerpiece of chaos, as he captures the resilience and self-respect that is befitting for a man that has seen his fair share of combat. It was also impressive that The Ninth Configuration was able to depict those with mental illness in a way that did not feel exploitative, as it featured very authentic performances from Scott Wilson, Jason Miller, Ed Flanders, and Moses Gunn as the various patients in need of real assistance.

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ (2022)

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun

Image via Utopia

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is an example of truly inventive independent filmmaking, as Jane Schoenbrun’s astounding directorial debut made use of its sparse resources in order to make one of the most haunting films of the current decade. Anna Cobb gives a brilliant breakthrough performance as the young girl Casey, whose perception of reality begins to blur when she becomes enamored with an online game that begins to feel real.

Cobb does a great job at turning Casey into an empathetic character, as she goes through feelings of self-doubt and confusion that many young viewers would likely be able to relate to. While it’s certainly a film that succeeds in the ambiguity of its implications, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair would not be nearly as impactful on an emotional level if it wasn’t for Cobb’s performance.

We're All Going to the World's Fair Release Date April 22, 2022 Director Jane Schoenbrun Cast Michael J. Rogers , Anna Cobb , Theo Anthony , Holly Anne Frink Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jane Schoenbrun Cinematographer Daniel Patrick Carbone Producer Carlos Zozaya, Sarah Winshall Production Company Files Collective, Dweck Productions, Love in Winter LLC Expand

Watch on Max

6 ‘Apostle’ (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Image via Netflix

Apostle is a throwback to the classic cult horror films of the 1970s that features all the blood and mayhem that one would expect from Gareth Evans following his breakthrough work on The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2. Dan Stevens proves once again why he is one of the definitive scream kings of his generation with his role as a mysterious traveler who tries to break his sister free from an oppressive demonic cult that performs ritual sacrifices.

Stevens is excellent at playing a conflicted protagonist who often feels like he is reaching the edge of madness; while it’s his work that keeps the viewer engaged throughout all the violent extremes that Apostle goes to as it continues, a suitably creepy performance by Martin Sheen as one of the cult’s ringleaders adds an additional layer of suspense that makes the entire experience much more frightening.

Apostle In 1905, a drifter on a dangerous mission to rescue his kidnapped sister tangles with a sinister religious cult on an isolated island. Release Date October 12, 2018 Director Gareth Evans Cast Dan Stevens , Kristine Froseth , Lucy Boynton , Michael Sheen , Bill Milner , Mark Lewis Jones Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Gareth Evans Studio Netflix Tagline Your god can't help you. Expand

Watch on Netflix

5 ‘El Conde’ (2023)

Directed by Pablo Larrain

Image via Netflix

El Conde is unlike any other historical biopic, as it stars the legendary Chilean actor Jaime Vadell as the ruthless dictator Augusto Pinochet, whose reign director Pablo Larrain had previously tackled in his 2012 masterpiece No. Rather than making a traditional narrative about Pinochet’s life, Larrain turned El Conde into a dark fantasy where Vadell appears as a literal vampire that haunts Chile.

Vadell is able to learn the inherent campiness of the material, but also gives a strong performance in the scenes in which Pinochet interacts with his family. It’s an interesting film that captures the satire of capitalism of Succession with the gothic horror of Bram Stoker’s Dracula; it's impressive that Vadell was able to straddle these two distinct inspirations and give a performance that was so transcendent. El Conde is both thought-provoking and darkly funny as a result of his work.

El Conde

Watch on Netflix

4 ‘From Hell’ (2001)

Directed by Albert and Allen Hughes

From Hell is a fun throwback to classic detective movies that takes a distinctly horror twist on the timeless true crime story of “Jack the Ripper,” the serial killer that terrorized London throughout the late 19th century. Johnny Depp stars as an idiosyncratic detective obsessed with completing the case; while Depp has in recent years resorted to using extreme makeup transformations to suffice for any actual acting, he is able to play a recognizably human character in From Hell that gives the film a more compelling emotional hook.

From Hell features a real treasure trove of legendary character actors who are familiar to fans of the horror genre, including Ian Holm, Robbie Coltrane, Ian Richardson, and Jason Flemying. While it’s a film that often opts to be campy, the performers give a level of classiness that wouldn’t have been present otherwise.

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘The Fury’ (1978)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The Fury is one of the more underrated films directed by Brian De Palma, and certainly deserves more appreciation for fans of his work within the horror genre. Kirk Douglas stars as a former government agent who has to defend his son Robin (Andrew Stevens), whose supernatural powers have caught the attention of powerful spies.

Douglas manages to be a convincing action hero, even though it had been many years since he lept out on screen in Paths of Glory and Spartacus. Although Stevens delivers a very strong performance as a child confused about the new powers that he has attained, the film’s real scene stealer is the great John Cassavettes as a ruthless government agent determined to use Robin’s skills to advance his own goals. While broadly different from the films that he usually tends to star in, Cassavettes makes for a great villain.

Watch on Max

2 ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ (2014)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Only Lovers Left Alive is one of the most emotional vampire movies ever made because it engages with the realities of having to live eternally. Tom Hiddelston and Tilda Swinton star as two creatures that have existed together for generations, yet begin to question what their relationship together has actually meant.

Hiddleston and Swinton do a great job at mastering the austere dialogue of Jim Jarmusch, whose writing tends to focus on seemingly inconsequential musings about existential topics. There’s a timelessness to the performances that Hiddelston and Swinton bring, making it feel like they have lived many different lives over the course of too many years for them to remember. It is certainly their chemistry that makes Only Lovers Left Alive worth considering as a novel reinvention of the genre, but the film also features compelling performances from John Hurt, Mia Wasikowska, Jeffrey Wright, and Anton Yelchin among others.

Only Lovers Left Alive Only Lovers Left Alive is a romantic comedy and horror fantasy film written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. The movie stars Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston, focusing on two centuries-old vampires that live in the modern age thanks to their supply of blood from various sources. Release Date December 12, 2013 Director Jim Jarmusch Cast Tilda Swinton , Tom Hiddleston , Anton Yelchin , Mia Wasikowska , John Hurt , Jeffrey Wright Runtime 123 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jim Jarmusch Tagline A film by Jim Jarmusch. Website http://www.onlyloversleftalivefilm.com Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘The Empty Man’ (2020)

Directed by David Prior

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Empty Man has solidified itself as one of the most successful modern cult classics; despite essentially being dumped into theaters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film immediately hooked in hardcore genre buffs with its terrifying opening scene. James Badge Dale has been one of the industry’s most underrated actors for far too long, but his performance in The Empty Man as the grieving detective James Lasombra is easily the most emotionally articulate role that he has ever had.

The Empty Man succeeds in creating an aura of suspense because of the creepy characters that are introduced, with legendary actors like Stephen Root and Ron Canada perfectly fitting within the atmospheric vibe that director David Prior had established. It’s also one of the rare films that features adolescent characters who both look and sound like they could be real teenagers.

The Empty Man On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Release Date October 22, 2020 Director David Prior Cast James Badge Dale , Stephen Root , Joel Courtney , Marin Ireland , Rasneet Kaur , Aaron Poole Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers David Prior , Cullen Bunn Studio 20th Century Studios Tagline The first night you hear him. The second night you see him. The third night he finds you. Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Thrilling Tim Burton Movies, Ranked