Sometimes, a movie is loved from the moment it comes out. However, some others have to wait some time for audiences and critics to come around to them.

Perhaps the movie was panned initially and then gained a faithful cult following that discovered its true quality, like in the case of Jennifer's Body; or perhaps it's still widely regarded as terrible, but fans have learned to appreciate how much more fun it has gotten with time, like Jason X. In either case, these kinds of movies were way ahead of their time.

1 'The Shining' (1980)

When talking about movies initially hated and garnered appreciation and praise over time, the conversation is never complete without mentioning Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining.

Upon its initial release in the United States, The Shining received a mixed reception bordering on negative, even from King himself. As the years passed, both audiences and critics warmed up to it, and now it's considered one of the greatest and scariest horror movies of all time. King, though, still thinks that Kubrick dropped the ball. You can't please everyone.

2 'Psycho' (1960)

All it takes to understand why Alfred Hitchcock is considered the master of suspense is to watch Psycho, which is nowadays hailed as his greatest masterpiece. In its time, though, critics considered it unremarkable.

Audiences, on the other hand, were fascinated by the film, leading it to become what remains the most economically successful movie that Hitchcock ever made. Over the years, critics jumped on the train, and the consensus started to veer more toward positivity, with Psycho now found on lists of the most revolutionary pictures of the '60s.

3 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

The French film industry hadn't really delved into the horror genre before director Georges Franju made Eyes Without a Face, the tale of a plastic surgeon determined to perform a face transplant on her disfigured daughter.

At first, European audiences thought the movie was unpleasant, and critics thought it was derivative, and the American run went by pretty much unnoticed. Thankfully, though, the film didn't fade into oblivion, as it influenced a variety of directors, from John Carpenter to Pedro Almodóvar, and became an admired cult classic.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter is remembered as one of the true masters of horror, and though The Thing was a failure through and through when it was released, it's now agreed that it perfectly cements Carpenter as the legend that he is.

Critics and audiences dismissed the movie as unnecessarily graphic and cynical junk, and though it made a profit, it was by no means a box office success. Some time had to pass for people to appreciate the groundbreaking special effects, tight storytelling, and eerie atmosphere that make The Thing so special.

5 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Few modern horror movies, if any, have had a resurgence as dramatic as that of Karyn Kusama's Jennifer's Body, starring Megan Fox as a possessed cheerleader specializing in offing her male classmates.

Upon release, the movie was hated by critics. Even more, it was repudiated by audiences and became a complete box office flop. Fortunately, it didn't take too long for people to start to realize that the movie was actually pretty good. Now seen as empowering, intelligent, and an awful lot of fun, Jennifer's Body has joined the ranks of the finest horror comedies ever.

6 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

In the controversial and contemporaneously maligned Peeping Tom, a loner works at a film studio during the day; at night, he takes racy photos of women while shooting a documentary on fear where he murders people on camera.

The movie's depiction of violence and sex made it contentious in its time. It was banned in Finland and censored in Italy, and both audiences and critics disliked it so much that it essentially killed its director's career. However, it gained an instant cult following that led to a widespread resurgence, with modern audiences now appreciating Peeping Tom's various layers and nuances.

7 'Possession' (1981)

Initially poorly received and financially underwhelming, the French-German psychological horror spectacle Possession is the story of a woman who suddenly leaves her family and her husband, who starts to follow her to find out why.

Although praise for Isabelle Adjani's chameleonic performance was pretty much universal, including her winning the Best Actress award at Cannes, everything else about the movie was considered lackluster. Today's audiences, though, would highly disagree, as Possession has come to be considered an intricately complex and disruptive masterpiece.

8 'American Psycho' (2000)

Nowadays, it's hard to imagine a world without this satirical horror thriller about an executive who hides his terrifying alter ego from his co-workers. In 2000, however, American Psycho wasn't nearly as well-liked as today.

The film came out to a rather lukewarm reception, though virtually everyone agreed that Christian Bale was astonishingly good in the lead role. While some people loved the movie, others found its graphic nature offputting. However, its cult following never gave up on it, and the rise of social media led more people to American Psycho, which is now considered a paragon of the satirical horror genre.

9 'Jason X' (2001)

There are plenty of horror movies in the so-bad-they're-good category, and Jason X (which brings the iconic Friday the 13th franchise to space) is easily one of the most fun.

Initially, the film was dismissed as nothing more than atrocious fluff not worth wasting one's time on. In recent years, though, it has received a retroactive growth in popularity, with fans vocalizing their love for the film's stupidity and capacity to make fun of itself and the franchise.

10 'Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare' (1991)

Once, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise was a well-respected and decently creative horror movie series, but it took a sad nosedive that, according to most people when it came out, reached its lowest point with Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare.

Over time, though, fans started to realize that The Final Nightmare wasn't all that bad. It's stylish, bizarre, surreal, campy, and now a new guilty pleasure of many horror fans. Sure, it's by no means a good film in the traditional sense of the word, but maybe it was never meant to be.

