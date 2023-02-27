These terrifying flicks may not have caused a to of noise, but they are worthy of your attention.

2022 was an incredible year for horror films. With films like Barbarian, The Black Phone, Crimes of the Future, Nope, Bones and All, and the Ti West double feature of X and Pearl, horror buffs had more than a few new potential classics to enjoy. Horror is a valuable asset to the struggling box office; while last year had some financial disasters, horror films have consistently performed well and drawn in a passionate fandom. Streaming has been a huge benefit to independent horror films that were able to gain traction due to world-of-mouth buzz. While this coming year will see the return of several major franchises thanks to Scream VI, The Nun 2, and the upcoming reboot of The Exorcist, many of the best horror films in recent memory have flown under the radar. Given the dense marketplace for new horror properties, it can sometimes be hard to find quality work if there’s been little attention paid to it. These underrated recent horror films deserve to gain a more significant audience.

Saint Maud

Image via A24

Before she became renowned for her incredible performance as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, British actress Morfydd Clark got her breakthrough role in this underrated religious horror drama. The story of a young hospice nurse consulting with elderly patients has some spooky religious undertones and announced Rose Glass as a new filmmaker to watch. The baffling final moments of Saint Maud are just the icing on the cake.

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Image Via A24

Osgood Perkins may be best known to some as the co-star of Legally Blonde or the son of Norman Bates himself, but he made a name for himself in horror with his mind-bending cult film The Blackcoat’s Daughter. The film’s unusual structure follows three students at a private, all-female Catholic school that are forced to stay alone during a holiday break; the segments featuring Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boyton, and Emma Roberts intertwine in a compelling way that doesn’t make sense until the shocking conclusion.

Gerald's Game

Mike Flanagan proved that he could reinvent the mythology of Stephen King with his sequel to The Shining, 2019's Doctor Sleep, but this earlier adaptation of one of King’s most acclaimed novellas is also worth a look. Set within a confined vacation home, the film follows a traumatized woman (Carla Gugino) who remains trapped by handcuff to a bed after her husband (Bruce Greenwood) suffers a fatal heart attack during an intimate encounter. While Flanagan’s work knows his aptitude for emotionally devastating content, the deconstruction of trauma and memory makes Gerald’s Game one of his most disturbing and effective films.

The Neon Demon

Nicholas Winding Refn’s unique stylistic impulses may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for those that enjoy his lavish excesses, The Neon Demon is a bonkers study of beauty and body image set against the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles’ fashion scene. Elle Fanning gives one of her best performances to date as a young model whose beautiful looks become the obsession of her fellow aspiring models. Look out for a surprisingly creepy appearance by Keanu Reeves as the sinister owner of a low-end hotel complex.

Piggy

Image via Filmax

This 2022 Fantastic Fest award winner unpacks bullying in a devastating manner, spotlighting the story of an overweight teenage girl’s experience during the aftermath of a shocking death. First-time filmmaker Carlota Pereda uses Piggy to look at the complex conversations surrounding internet bullying, body shaming, and victim culture in a film where the violence feels real. Laura Galán gives a breakthrough performance that will leave you absolutely devastated.

You Won't Be Alone

Image Via Focus Features

After its acclaimed debut at the Sundance Film Festival, You Won’t Be Alone was selected by Australia as their official submission for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards. Sadly, You Won’t Be Alone may have been too weird for the Academy’s taste, as this experimental 19th-century folk tale is rich with thematic subtext that deserves to be unpacked. The film’s shapeshifting makeup effects are particularly effective in capturing the time period's details accurately.

The Empty Man

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Ever since it was dumped into theaters by 20th Century Studios during the height of theater shutdowns in the midst of the pandemic, The Empty Man has gained a strong cult following as more and more audiences discover David Prior’s epic horror-crime odyssey. In what feels like a supernatural take on the style of David Fincher, The Empty Man stars James Badge Dale as a former detective who traces the origins of a cult society that has managed to steadily affect the local population. The film clocks in at 137 minutes, quite long for a horror, but Prior spends it effectively, building atmosphere and launching a confounding mystery.

Synchronic

Image via Well Go USA

The horror filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead delivered another highly conceptual mystery with this supernatural investigation story featuring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as New Orleans paramedics. Horror and time travel often go hand in hand, and Synchronic’s depiction of alternate realities and parallel timelines is sure to launch dozens of Internet fan theories.

Come to Daddy

Image Via Saban Films

Come to Daddy is proof that isolation thrillers always work if there’s a compelling story and great performances. Ant Timpson’s baffling story of a pretentious musician (Elijah Wood) and his uncommunicative father (Stephen McHattie) starts off as an awkward dark comedy before turning into a surprisingly poignant examination of strained parental relationships. The plot twists are often unexpected and rewarding, and the practical effects that Timpson’s team utilizes create some of the wackiest, weirdest kills in recent memory.

Only Lovers Left Alive

Anyone who appreciates Jim Jarmusch’s unique brand of existentialism needs to check out the emotionally devastating vampire romance Only Lover Left Alive. In what feels like the complete opposite of the dramatization of vampire stories in the Twilight franchise, Only Lovers Left Alive examines the trauma of immortality through a centuries-spanning love story between Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston.

Before I Wake

Image Via Netflix

Despite the passionate fan base that has dedicated themselves to the work of Mike Falangan, Before I Wake was delayed upon completion and dumped on Netflix with little fanfare. It’s highly disappointing, as Before I Wake uses the possession of a lonely child (Jacob Tremblay) under his adopted parents (Thomas Jane and Kate Bosworth) to unpack one of Flanagan’s most intimate examinations of parental loss.

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Image Via Foresight Unlimited

While Roland Emmerich’s 1992 science fiction film Universal Soldier is nothing but a generic action-adventure story, director John Hyams reinvented the franchise in 2009 with the grounded direct-to-VOD sequel Universal Soldier: Resurgence. The 2012 sequel Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning takes the saga into even more experimental territory as it shows a violent cult society inspired by the original UniSol (Jean Claude Van Damme). You might have never expected to see a Universal Soldier sequel that recreates the opening of Funny Games and explores Fight Club’s themes of toxic masculinity, but Day of Reckoning is a stunning achievement.