With new additions to the MCU such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to long-awaited sequels like Scream, Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar sequel The Way of Water closing off the year, 2022 has been a big year for big movies.

Beyond these big blockbuster hits, some low-budget Indie underdogs like Everything Everywhere All At Once also found huge success and critical acclaim. But as with every year, there are always movies that fly under the radar. Ranging from quiet meditative dramas, emotional science-fiction, to Australian horror - the range of independent cinema from 2022 is severely underrated. Luckily there’s still time to watch these hidden Indie gems from 2022!

‘Petite Maman’ (2022)

After eight-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) loses her beloved grandmother, her family visits her mom’s childhood home. While exploring the house and surrounding woods, Nelly meets a young girl who looks just like her. The girl’s name is Marion (Gabrielle Sanz), just like her mom.

After the huge success of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma’s follow-up film Petite Maman is a smaller story but with a big heart. A delicate and powerful meditation on grief, Sciamma brings the tender tale to life through the eyes of a young girl who befriends her young mother from the past.

‘After Yang’ (2022)

2022 was a big year for blockbuster sci-fi with Jurassic World: Dominion, The Adam Project and Moonfall boasting some of the biggest names in Hollywood. But not all science-fiction movies are loud action-packed adventures. Some are quiet, meditative dramas about family, grief, and what it means to be human - as seen in Kogonada’s After Yang.

After a family’s android Yang (Justin H. Min) malfunctions, they try to come to terms with the loss and along the way learn the secret life Yang led. In what has been a big year for Colin Farrell starring in The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin, his most endearing performance can be found in After Yang as he plays a father learning how to appreciate the smaller details in life.

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ (2022)

Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is fresh out of college and with the world of opportunity ahead of him, he is stuck without a clear path forward in New Jersey. But when he starts working as a party starter at bar mitzvahs he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mom (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt).

Cha Cha Real Smooth is a wholesome indie movie with plenty of heart from actor/writer/director Raiff. Although it was released internationally through Apple TV+, competition with more popular streaming services saw this Indie darling slip under the radar.

‘The Phantom of the Open’ (2022)

Biopics have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and 2022 was no different with movies like Elvis and Blonde bringing the lives of iconic real-life figures to the big screen. But not all biopics are based off of the big names of pop culture, and some instead opt to tell a small-town tale of a character like Maurice Flitcroft in The Phantom of the Open.

Starring Mark Rylance as the world’s worst golfer, The Phantom of the Open is a charming tale of trying your best and following your dreams. A beautiful blend of comedy and heartfelt drama, Craig Roberts’ movie, with its unique style and small-scale story, redefines what sort of stories get made into biopics.

‘The Souvenir: Part 2’ (2022)

There has been a recent trend of filmmakers making semi-autobiographical movies with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. In 2019, Joanna Hogg introduced the world to her time in film school in The Souvenir, and now three years later continued the tale with The Souvenir: Part 2.

A more pensive movie from A24, The Souvenir: Part 2 picks up shortly after the first film with Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) struggling to adapt to life after Anthony’s (Tom Burke) death. A uniquely meta-film in many ways, Hogg cleverly structures the film around her own life while allowing her filmmaker character Julie to likewise do the same within the movie.

‘Sissy’ (2022)

2022 has been a big year for horror with huge successes like Barbarian, Pearl, and Nope, so it was easy for a queer horror film from Australia to fly under the radar. But with its quirky Australian comedy, friendship dramas, and tale of revenge, Kane Senes and Hannah Barlow’s Sissy is a must-see for any horror fan who can’t get enough of the satisfying “good for her” narrative.

Sissy follows Cecilia (Aisha Dee), a successful mental health advocate with a large social media following. But when she runs into her ex-childhood best friend and is invited away on her bachelorette weekend, old memories are brought to light when she finds herself stuck in a remote cabin with her school bully and a taste for revenge.

‘Emily the Criminal’ (2022)

Due to a minor criminal record, Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is struggling to secure a job and hasn’t been able to pay off her ever-increasing student debt. So when the opportunity arises to make some quick cash, she takes it, but is soon pulled into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles credit card fraud.

John Patton Ford’s Emily the Criminal is a magnificent feature directorial debut and the first film produced by Plaza’s own production company Evil Hag Productions. With its authentic depiction of class struggle in an unfair system, enhanced with a tense thriller atmosphere, Emily the Criminal follows in the footsteps of successful anxiety-inducing movies like Uncut Gems.

‘On the Count of Three’ (2022)

Val (Jerrod Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott) are two best friends both facing their own struggles in life. After helping Kevin escape from his psychiatric hospital, the two make a pact to leave their lives behind; but first they want to enjoy one final day.

Carmichael’s feature directorial debut On the Count of Three is a dark comedy that offers a raw look on mental health. A beautifully realistic blend of drama and comedy, with its tight script confined to a story told in a single day, On the Count of Three is a gritty meditation on what it means to find happiness in life.

‘Spin Me Round’ (2022)

Amber (Alison Brie) is the manager of an Italian restaurant chain in California who wins the opportunity along with several fellow top-earning managers from across the US to attend the franchise’s educational program in Italy. But after meeting the chain’s charismatic owner Nick (Alessandro Nivola) and his mysterious assistant Kat (Aubrey Plaza), the romantic getaway she was promised soon turns into chaos and catastrophe.

In many ways Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round - with its romantic Italian setting, mystery, and intimate escapades - is a spiritual companion to season two of The White Lotus. Constantly changing tones as the mystery unravels, Spin Me Round is a rare quirky and unpredictable mystery full of plenty of surprises.

‘Dual’ (2022)

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah (Karen Gillan) opts for a cloning procedure to ease the loss on her friends and family. But when she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

In the third feature from Riley Stearns, the cleverly titled Dual is an absurdist meditation on life, death, and identity. Playing with morality in a deadpan world with a unique perspective on grief, Dual establishes itself within its own world as a dark comedy science fiction that questions what it means to be alive.

