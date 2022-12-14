Whether they feature happy or sad endings, romances usually make for touching features on which you can always count to give you all the feels. Although there are many great things about one of the world's most popular film genres, the way it manages to immerse viewers in countless moving stories is perhaps what stands out the most.

RELATED: 'Bones and All' & 9 Other Romantic Horror Movies That Will Have Your Heart Racing

Just as there are great romance box-office bombs and blockbusters out there, countless hidden gems also offer audiences fascinating love stories. Providing escapism and promoting empathy, this genre is easily one of the most beloved. So, from heartwarming stories to heartbreaking ones, here are some lesser-known, underrated indie romances that deserve more love than they get.

'Take This Waltz' (2011)

When happily married freelance writer Margot (Michelle Williams) finds herself falling for Daniel (Luke Kirby), a charming artist she meets on a plane ride back to Toronto from a writing assignment, they form an intriguing bond and eventually discover that both live just a couple of houses away from each other.

Embodying the saying "the grass is always greener on the other side" and showcasing connections that feel extremely real (featuring nuanced performances), this interesting romantic drama shines a light on marriage struggles and emptiness as it depicts Margot moving from one relationship to another only to end up where she was in the first place.

'Lovesong' (2016)

Through a best friends to lovers relationship trope, So Yong Kim transpires a beautiful love story to the screen. Centering around Sarah (Riley Keough) and Mindy's (Jena Malone) road trip with the former's daughter, Lovesong follows a growing friendship that flourishes into something more, until circumstances force them apart as their relationship intensifies. As years go by, Sarah tries to rebuild their once intimate bond before Mindy's wedding.

Although somewhat slow-paced, Lovesong features engaging storytelling that beautifully explores the two characters' dynamics as they navigate through their heartbreaking relationship. While it's not filled with mind-blowing dialogue, Kim's movie showcases beauty and realism in the simplest of actions, including longing stares and delicate touches.

'Comet' (2014)

A very distinctive love story, Comet studies star-crossed lovers in parallel universes. Shifting back and forth in time over the course of six years, the film explores the different stages in the relationship of Dell (Barbarian actor Justin Long) and Kimberly (Emmy Rossum). With brilliant directing by Sam Esmail, this cosmic romance is guaranteed to dazzle anyone with its unpredictability.

Presented like an original and innovative puzzle, Comet features beautiful cinematography and loads of touching moments between the characters. With a good amount of sci-fi elements to it, the 2014 film is the ideal watch for those who enjoy both genres.

'Love Jones' (1997)

Telling the story of Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate), a young poet in Chicago, and Nina Mosley (Nia Long), a gifted photographer, Love Jones is the artsy romance film we all need in our lives. Realistically showcasing what romance is about while following the couple's interesting dynamics and conversations, this Theodore Witcher indie film is an essential.

The perfect pick for those who aren't really into the genre, Love Jones navigates through the mundane of humane connections without adding many clichés to it. Instead, this cleverly written film demonstrates profound romantic bonds through a very realistic — but heartwarming nonetheless — approach.

'Beginners' (2010)

Starring Mélanie Laurent and Ewan McGregor, Beginners follows Oliver's heartbreaking grieving journey as he mourns the death of his father (the late Christopher Plummer) to terminal cancer, which took place shortly after he came out as gay and found a boyfriend. In the meantime, Oliver meets Anna at a costume party and the two grow enamored of each other.

With tons of well-executed flashbacks, this complex film beautifully reflects on life, grief, and love — all this while featuring an adorable puppy named Arthur. With loads of quotable lines, Beginners is ultimately a very honest and true-to-life film that somehow seems as bland as thought-provoking.

'Weekend' (2011)

Russell (Tom Cullen) finds himself falling for Glen (Chris New) after the two meet when the former heads out to a gay club alone. What is meant to be a one-night-stand becomes something greater, and a blossoming relationship flourishes between the two during a weekend where both get to know each other, get drunk and tell stories.

Focusing on the search for identity, this Andrew Haigh film explores real connections in all their authenticity — in one of the most genuine and definitions of true love, Weekend transforms a low-budget piece of cinema into a deeply moving feature with two amazing leads and an amazing screenplay.

'Rust and Bone' (2012)

When Alaine (Matthias Schoenaerts) trades the north of France for his sister's house in Antibes after being put in charge of his 5-year-old son, he ends up meeting Stephanie (Marion Cotillard), a killer whale trainer. The two find their bond growing after a tragic accident takes place during a show at Marineland and Stephanie wakes up in the hospital with amputated legs.

Stimulating and captivating through and through, Rust and Bone features superb performances, namely from Cotillard, as it focuses on the healing and recovery journey, depicting all the anxieties and complications that come with it while transpiring a beautiful love story to the screen.

'In The Mood for Love' (2000)

This absolutely brilliant Kar-Wai Wong love tale set in 1962 Hong Kong follows two neighbors who form a strong bond after both suspect that their spouses are having an affair. Although they resolve not to be like their unfaithful partners, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) & Mrs. Chan's (Maggie Cheung) friendship starts to inevitably grow.

In The Mood for Love is undoubtedly one of the most lustful and intense films out there, even if it attempts to restrain in showing the protagonist's physical attraction. With loads of tension in the air and stunning cinematography, the 2000 movie is pure poetry in film.

'Amour' (2012)

Two retired piano teachers try to make the most out of life in their eighties, but a life-changing event takes place and their lives take twisting turns; when Anne (Emmanuelle Riva) suddenly has a stroke at breakfast, the couple's life-long marriage is put to test. Although Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant) promises he will never send his wife to a hospital or nursing home, he eventually finds himself struggling to nurse her himself, even if he's doing his best.

Incredibly touching, this heartbreaking film (which features two astonishing performances from the leads), reflects on real-life love and marriage, essentially highlighting how raw and painful it can be. Tackling sensitive themes of death and loss, Amour is not for everyone but makes an amazing watch for those who enjoy a good cry.

'Submarine' (2010)

Focusing on 15-year-old Oliver (Craig Roberts) who does his best to become the best boyfriend in the world when Jordana (Yasmin Paige) takes interest in him, this 2010 romance invites viewers to navigate through the protagonist's turbulent life as he comes of age and strives to maintain both his relationship and his parents'.

Funny and quirky, Submarine checks all the boxes for a good romantic comedy. Wonderfully exploring and displaying teenage anxieties and struggles, this enganging film is guaranteed to provide anyone a good time and possibly even bring back some childhood memories.

NEXT: Best Romance Movies of All Time According to IMDb