International horror films are an essential canon for genre fans to explore. Made outside the US film industry, many of these films explore themes unique to their cultures and some can even push boundaries beyond what is considered palatable to American audiences.

Although films such as Japan's Ringu and Italy's Suspiria have garnered more mainstream attention and acclaim in the US, many international horror gems remain criminally underrated due to factors like distribution, cultural differences and language barriers. Exploring films from ten different countries, these are wildly underrated international horror films.

10 'Magic Magic' (2013) - Chile

Directed by Sebastián Silva

Written and directed by Sebastián Silva, Magic Magic is a 2013 Chilean psychological horror film. The film follows Alicia (Juno Temple), a fragile and introverted American woman who travels to Chile with her cousin Sara (Emily Browning) but soon finds herself alone with three strangers, Agustín (Agustín Silva), Bárbara (Catalina Sandino Moreno), and Brink (Michael Cera). Alicia quickly begins to psychologically unravel from stress and isolation, becoming a danger to herself and those around her.

The film explores themes of isolation and mental illness, using anxiety-inducing filmmaking to place the audience in Alicia's head - especially in one particularly nauseating sequence involving cliff diving. Framing its story from the point of view of an outsider, Magic Magic explores themes of Chilean culture, portraying Alicia's culture shock as well as the contrast between Agustín and Bárbara's modernity and the ancient folk religions of rural communities. The film is tightly directed, well-acted and undeniably underrated.

9 'At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul' (1964) - Brazil

Directed by José Mojica Marins

Written, directed by and starring José Mojica Marins, At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul is a 1964 horror film. The film was a landmark in the horror genre, being the first horror film produced in Brazil and launching the character of Zé do Caixão, known as Coffin Joe to English speakers. The film follows Joe (Marins) as he embarks upon a murder and maiming spree in a small and heavily Catholic town, in the pursuit of securing a male heir to continue his bloodline.

In the film's native Brazil, the character of Coffin Joe is considered a cultural icon of the horror genre, but he is relatively obscure on an international level, with this film in particular being an underrated gem. At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul is wonderfully over-the-top and surprisingly violent for its era, and the blasphemy portrayed in the film was considered legitimately transgressive for the religiously conservative culture of 1960s Brazil.

8 'Hatching' (2022) - Finland

Directed by Hanna Bergholm

Directed by Hanna Bergholm, Hatching is a 2022 supernatural body horror film from Finland. The film follows Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), a pre-teen girl who is routinely placed under immense pressure by her mother (Sophia Heikkilä), an uptight social media influencer. Tinja's life is made all the more complicated when she begins taking care of an egg from which an unexplainable creature hatches and begins to slowly develop into a doppelgänger of Tinja.

Hatching is a story about teenage angst and mother-daughter relationships, brought to life by a phenomenal central performance by Siri Solalinna as both Tinja and the creature. Featuring great visual effects and an unpredictable plot, the film is consistently extremely engaging and at times utterly grotesque. Finnish horror as a whole is underrated, with the country's films receiving fairly little attention on an international scale, and Hatching is one of its best works.

7 'Terrified' (2017) - Argentina

Directed by Demián Rugna