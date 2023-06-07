As June approaches, it's time to commemorate Pride Month in the most enjoyable and educational way possible by watching LGBTQ+ films and television shows. These platforms educate viewers about new vocabulary, the problems of the LGBTQ+ community, and what makes them human like the rest of us, in addition to giving LGBTQ+ people a sense of being seen and heard.

However, touching and insightful LGBTQ+ films are being produced not just in the US but also around the globe. These films sometimes go unnoticed, but they merit more support and acclaim. Thus, here are some underrated international movies that fans should add to their watch list in honor of Pride Month.

10 ‘Two Drifters’ (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%

Two Drifters is a Portuguese film that follows Pedro (João Carreira) and Rui (Nuno Gil), two young men who meet and fall in love in Lisbon. Their relationship is complicated by their different backgrounds and personalities, as well as the disapproval of their families and society. When Rui is killed in a homophobic attack, Pedro embarks on a journey of grief and self-discovery, eventually finding solace in the arms of Rui’s sister.

Because it provides a genuine and honest depiction of the difficulties, same-sex couples face in a frequently unfriendly and discriminating culture, Two Drifters is a must-watch. Additionally, the movie also provides a distinctive viewpoint on grief and loss, as well as the ways in which love may endure death and unite people.

9 ‘Death in Venice’ (1971)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Death in Venice is an Italian film adaptation of the novella of the same name by Thomas Mann. The film follows Gustave Aschenbach (Dirk Bogarde), a composer, who goes to a seaside resort in Venice in quest of relaxation, but he doesn't find it since he quickly feels an unsettling desire for Tadzio (Björn Andrésen), a young boy who represents the ideal of beauty Aschenbach has long sought.

Death in Venice presents a rich and complicated portrait of same-sex attraction and the social stigmas associated with it. The film does not shy away from the homoerotic undertones of the relationship between Gustav and Tadzio but also offers a critique of the societal norms and expectations that prevent them from acting on their desires. The movie has breathtaking cinematography and a melancholy tune, and Bogarde gives a strong, complex performance as Gustav.

8 ‘Tropical Malady’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Tropical Malady is a Thai film that follows a soldier named Keng (Banlop Lomnoi), who falls in love with a young man named Tong (Sakda Kaewbuadee) while on a mission in the jungle. The first half of the film explores their building romance, while the second half takes a surreal and mystical turn as Keng goes on a journey to confront a shape-shifting spirit that is terrorizing the village.

Tropical Malady is honest about the difficulties and prejudice faced by LGBT people in Thai culture, but it also provides a mystical and spiritual viewpoint on the nature of desire and love. Moreover, for viewers eager to lose themselves in a profoundly sensual jungle experience, this sensory rather than narrative film is for them.

7 ‘XXY’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

XXY is an Argentine-Spanish film that centers on Alex (Inés Efron), a 15-year-old intersex person who lives with her parents in a remote coastal town in Uruguay. Alex's parents are struggling to come to terms with her condition, and tensions rise when a family friend brings his teenage son to stay with them.

XXY offers a sensitive portrayal of intersex identity and the challenges faced by intersex individuals in a society that often forces them to conform to binary gender norms. The movie also provides a distinctive viewpoint on the complexities of human sexuality and the ways in which acceptance and love can defy conventional expectations. After the credit rolls, the viewers are left with the impression that life and love will transcend all limitations, shattering gender stereotypes and conventional social mores.

6 ‘Yossi & Jagger’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Yossi & Jagger is an Israeli movie that follows two titular Israeli soldiers, played by Ohad Knoller and Yehuda Levi, respectively, who are stationed in a remote military outpost on the Lebanese border. The two men are secretly in love, but their relationship is complicated by the military's strict policies on homosexuality. When a military operation goes wrong, their relationship is put to the test, and they must navigate the dangers of war and the challenges of their forbidden love.

Yossi & Jagger avoids clichés and political rhetoric to depict the fragility of existence when death is an ever-present possibility while also featuring sincere performances and a glaring, almost eerie environment. It also offers what appears to be an authentic glimpse into the homosexual community that exists in the Israeli military. Overall, the film is a superbly produced and profoundly moving movie that conveys a crucial message of tolerance and understanding.

5 ‘I Killed My Mother’ (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

I Killed My Mother is a Canadian film that follows a young man named Hubert (Xavier Dolan), who is struggling to come to terms with his sexuality and his strained relationship with his mother. Hubert is a talented artist, but his mother does not understand or appreciate his work, and their relationship is fraught with tension and conflict.

The purpose of filmmaking is not to ease the suffering caused by abuse or calm the smoldering arguments between a mother and son. Its intensity and depravity must be exposed in order for closure to be therapeutic. I Killed My Mother candidly explores the intricacies and inconsistencies of interpersonal relationships and provides a sophisticated and sympathetic portrait of the difficulties that Hubert and his mother experience. It also offers a unique perspective on the ways in which art and creativity can be a source of healing and self-discovery.

4 ‘Bad Education’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Bad Education is a Spanish movie that follows two men, Ignacio (Gael García Bernal) and Enrique (Fele Martínez), who were childhood friends and lovers. Ignacio, now a drag queen named Zahara, returns to their hometown to confront Enrique about their past and seek revenge for the abuse he suffered at the hands of a Catholic priest.

Bad Education provides a potent and insightful examination of the complexity of queer identity and the ways in which it interacts with memory, power, and religion. The movie does not sugarcoat the unpleasant and gloomy parts of the individuals' pasts; nonetheless, it also conveys a message of strength and fortitude. Moreover, the unique blend of formal elegance, narrative playfulness, and sincere personal passion is unlikely to be found in many other movies.

3 ‘I Don’t Want to Sleep Alone’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

I Don't Want to Sleep Alone is a Malaysian-Taiwanese film that centers on a homeless man named Hsiao-Kang (Kang-sheng Lee), who is beaten and left for dead in the streets of Kuala Lumpur. He is rescued by a group of Bangladeshi migrant workers, who take him in and care for him. As Hsiao-Kang recovers, he develops a romantic relationship with one of the workers, Rawang (Norman Atun).

If you're not a fan of elliptical, dreamy tales like those in Ming-liang Tsai's films, this nuanced, slow-moving depiction of responsibility and optimism will test your patience. The movie presents an original viewpoint on how compassion and love can cut beyond linguistic and cultural boundaries with well-written characters and superb production.

2 ‘The Way He Looks’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Way He Looks is a Brazilian film that follows a blind teenager named Leonardo (Ghilherme Lobo) struggling to assert his independence and come to terms with his sexuality. With the help of his best friend, Giovana (Tess Amorim), and a new classmate named Gabriel (Fábio Audi), Leonardo begins to explore his desires and develop a romantic relationship with Gabriel.

The Way He Looks is a fantastic movie with a heartfelt love story that perfectly represents growing up in all of its chaotic, awkward, and occasionally painful beauty. Additionally, without being overly theatrical, the film captures the subtle agony of rejection, strife, and jealousy that viewers will feel immersed in the story.

1 ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

BPM (Beats Per Minute) is a French film that follows a group of activists in Paris in the early 1990s fighting for better treatment and awareness of HIV/AIDS. The film focuses on the relationship between two of the activists, Sean (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart) and Nathan (Arnaud Valois), as they navigate their personal and political lives in the midst of the epidemic.

BPM (Beats Per Minute) may not be an easy watch, but it stands out as a brilliant representation because it offers a powerful and unflinching portrayal of the struggles faced by queer individuals during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The movie also delivers a striking representation of governmental negligence and the subsequent outrage from the community.

