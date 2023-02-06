Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.

But Curtis does not always get the love she so justly deserves. From movies like Trading Places to A Fish Called Wanda, these are a few must-see Curtis' performances.

10 ‘Trading Places' (1983)

Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) becomes the subject of a bet in the movie Trading Places. Winthorpe and con man Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) switch lives as part of the bet but uncover that the main reason is to frame Winthorpe for a crime. So they set out to turn the tables on the bet makers.

Curtis gives a standout performance in this classic comedy. Playing the role of Ophelia, a streetwise hustler, Curtis skillfully balances humor and heart, bringing a unique energy and spirit to the film. Her comedic timing is impeccable, whether she offers a sarcastic quip or pulls off a physical stunt, and she brings a sense of authenticity to Ophelia.

9 ‘My Girl' (1991)

The movie My Girl tells the story of Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky). Her father (Dan Aykroyd) operates a funeral service out of their home, and most kids in town think she is a freak. Until she meets Thomas J. Sennett (Macaulay Culkin) and finally understands the meaning of true friendship.

In the movie My Girl, Curtis shines as Shelly, the kind-hearted makeup artist who breezes into town in a fabulous beat-up RV. Curtis brings a striking mix of wit, compassion, and warmth to the role. Her performance as Shelly highlights her versatility as an actress, as she brings complexity to a character who could have easily been one-dimensional.

8 ‘Freaky Friday’ (2003)

After receiving mysterious fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, single mother Tess Coleman (Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) wake up the next day to discover that they have somehow switched bodies in the movie Freaky Friday. Unable to initially switch back, they develop a new sense of affection and compassion for one another.

Curtis is incredible as Dr. Tess Coleman. Her wit and delivery of one-liners are top-notch. Watching Curtis embrace playing a teenager is nothing but endearing. Curtis also glows in her emotional scenes, portraying the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships with depth and care.

7 ‘Mother’s Boys’ (1993)

After walking out on her family, Jude (Curtis) suddenly returns in the movie Mother’s Boys. Things do not go well upon her return, and she ultimately draws her 12-year-old son, Kes (Luke Edwards), into a lethal plot.

Curtis delivers a powerful and intense performance in the movie. She brings a raw and commanding energy to the role, producing a fearless and unapologetic portrayal of a character struggling with her own demons. Curtis brings an incredible sense of sympathy to a character who could have easily become a villain.

6 ‘True Lies' (1994)

Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a salesman but truthfully an undercover spy, is chasing down nuclear missiles in the possession of Islamic jihadist Aziz (Art Malik) in the movie True Lies. When Harry’s wife Helen (Curtis) and himself find themselves kidnaped by Aziz, the secret agent must save the world and his marriage.

Curtis is outstanding in this role. She conveys Helen's internal struggles and desires with grace and tenderness. She commands the screen and captivates the audience with her brilliant and magnetic presence.

5 ‘The Fog’ (1980)

The movie The Fog tells the story of a California coastal town as it prepares to commemorate its centenary. A dark secret about the town is exposed while inanimate objects come to life. Then a mysterious iridescent fog descends upon the town, and people start to die.

The Fog is a memorable and impactful performance for Curtis. She brings a strong and confident presence to the character of Elizabeth Solley, delivering an engaging and persuasive performance. Curtis holds her own alongside veteran actors on screen despite being reasonably new to the film industry at the time of the movie.

4 ‘Forever Young’ (1992)

Test pilot Daniel McCormick (Mel Gibson) undergoes a suspended animation in a military experiment in the movie Forever Young. After a series of misfortunes, McCormick is not released from his state until 53 years later and must learn to live in this new world.

Curtis’ emotionally charged performance as Helen is spectacular. She brings a grounded and sympathetic vibe to the role, delivering a performance that is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. Her ability to convey deep love and devotion, as well as fear and desperation, is terrific.

3 ‘Knives Out' (2019)

The death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is mysterious, but Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) knows that everyone in the Thrombey is a potential suspect in the movie Knives Out. Now he must shift through all lies and misdirections to discover the truth.

Curtis brings a sarcastic and biting wit to the role of Linda Drysdale, resulting in a performance that is both clever and engrossing. Despite playing a relatively minor role in the film, Curtis makes a significant impact, bringing a sense of levity to the film with her iconic smile displayed after each saucy wisecrack.

2 ‘Love Letters' (1984)

Anna Winter is a young woman who discovers love letters, revealing her mother's longtime relationship with someone, so she starts her own affair with a married man in the movie Love Letters. In the end, Anna finally meets the man her mother had an affair with and takes a job offer at a radio station in San Francisco to give herself a fresh start.

Curtis’ performance in Love Letters is as complicated as it is delicate. She brings a vulnerable energy to the role that is both moving and captivating. Her ability to communicate the complexities of love, heartbreak, and personal growth is a testament to her talent as an actress.

1 ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ (1988)

When British gangsters George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and Ken Pile (Michael Palin) recruit scam artist Wanda Gerschwitz (Curtis) and weapons expert Otto West (Kevin Kline) for a massive diamond heist, things go badly in the movie A Fish Called Wanda. As everyone tries to find the diamonds, everything gets progressively worse.

Curtis is hilarious and unforgettable as Wanda Gershwitz (not be confused with the actual fish). She brings a sharp and witty energy to the role, using her feminine wiles to try and get what she wants. Her ability to make the audience root for a cold-hearted manipulator who simply wants money is one of the reasons why Curtis is treasured as an actress.

