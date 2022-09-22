Few contemporary performers working now can rival Jim Carrey's run in the 1990s and early 2000s, which included roles in films like Ace Ventura, Dumb and Dumber, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Carrey's innate comic talents were on full display in every film he was in.

RELATED: All Of Jim Carrey's Dramatic Movie Roles, Ranked

However, in addition to his well-known flicks, such as The Truman Show and Liar Liar, there are still many Jim Carrey movies that fans might not be aware of or have never heard of. He has many underrated films under his belt with a lot of variety, ranging from psychological thrillers to contemporary documentaries.

'I Love You Phillip Morris' (2009)

I Love You Phillip Morris is a 2009 biographical black dramedy based on the true story of Steven Jay Russell, portrayed by Carrey, who was a con man, impostor, and repeated prison escapee in the 1980s and 1990s. Russell falls in love with Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor), a fellow prisoner, while they are behind bars. Thus, after Morris is freed from jail, Russell escapes from prison four times to be with him.

The film can be ranked among the funniest of the year it was released because it successfully blends classic Carrey outrageousness with an incredibly heartfelt, forward-thinking love story. Moreover, Carrey gives one of his wildest and most entertaining performances, displaying amazing chemistry with McGregor.

'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone' (2013)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone follows the titular character played by Steve Carell, a Las Vegas magician who tries to get back in touch with his former partner Anton Marvelton (Steve Buscemi) to take on the notorious street magician, Steve Gray (Carrey).

Carrey still manages to steal the show despite not playing the title role as he usually does, thanks to his distinctive appearance and dramatic, absurd physical performance. Furthermore, Carrey once more demonstrates his amazing talent for comedy by delivering jokes while maintaining a perfectly straight face, which only enhances the humor of the sequences.

'The Cable Guy' (1996)

The 1996 American black comedy/psychological thriller film, The Cable Guy, directed by Ben Stiller, centers around an oddball cable installer named Chip, played by Carrey, who speaks with a lisp and meddles excessively in the lives of a customer (Matthew Broderick).

With Carrey going dark in a black comedy film years ahead of its time, the movie is arguably the most underappreciated of the whole 1990s decade. Moreover, Carrey dared forgo his endearing silly persona to such an extent, which was very impressive. Many spectators found the combination of light comedy and somber issues too much, but this is still worth seeing for Broderick's performance and Carrey's compulsive touches.

'Man on the Moon' (1999)

Carrey portrays the late American comic Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biographical comedy-drama Man on the Moon. The narrative follows Kaufman's journey from his early years through the comedy clubs and television roles that made him famous, paying close attention to the various inside jokes, con games, put-ons, and incidents for which he became well-known.

Carrey's portrayal of Andy Kaufman unquestionably has the most passion he has ever put in a performance; he is renowned for staying completely in character throughout the film's production. Fans won't soon forget how Carrey goes beyond imitation to uncover the causes of Andy's suffering, earning him his second Golden Globe.

'Fun with Dick and Jane' (2005)

As the film opens, Dick (Carrey) has been promoted to Vice President of Communications at a huge media company Globodyne, allowing his wife Jane (Téa Leoni) to resign from her position to spend more time with their son. However, Dick lost his job due to the company's collapse the next day. Hence, after a string of setbacks, they turn to a life of crime to support the family.

Fun with Dick and Jane is rife with black humor that makes fun of how employees experience the effects of large corporations while escaping uninjured. From the beginning, Carrey gives his character an anarchic, insatiably cocky streak, which makes the character's criminal evolution both rational and oddly endearing. He also has terrific chemistry with Leoni, which is another highlight.

RELATED: 8 Hidden Gems From Netflix's "Short-A** Movie" Category

'Yes Man' (2008)

Yes Man is a 2008 romantic comedy film directed by Peyton Reed that is partially based on comedian Danny Wallace's 2005 autobiography of the same name. The film centers on Carl (Carrey), a bank loan officer who has shut down since his divorce and decides to attend a motivational seminar on a colleague’s advice. There, he challenges himself to say "yes" to everything.

As described, Yes Man is a comedy, but after Zooey Deschanel shows up, it’s revealed to be a romantic comedy. Carrey is known for experimenting with his profession and taking on roles in genres other than comedy, and Yes Man is one of his rather successful ventures. Even though it didn't receive much recognition from the reviewers, Carrey gave an excellent performance.

'Me, Myself & Irene' (2000)

In Me, Myself & Irene, Rhode Island state trooper Charlie (Carrey) had a breakdown that gives rise to Hank, a second personality, due to years of pushing down his anger. Then, while working, he encountered Irene (Renée Zellweger), a woman who claimed to be pursued by her criminal ex-boyfriend and his cronies.

With so much silly and overdone humor, the film isn't one of Jim Carrey's best, but it's still a hidden comedy gem that fans of the actor should watch. Additionally, his on-point chemistry and hilarious synchronicity with Zellweger keep spectators entertained throughout.

RELATED: The Funniest Jim Carrey Performances, Ranked

'The Majestic' (2001)

The Majestic follows a budding young Hollywood screenwriter named Peter Appleton (Carrey), who is accused of being a communist amidst the Red Scare of the 1950s. He is then taken in by the residents of a small village after losing his memory as a consequence of a traffic collision since they mistake him for a local who disappeared while serving in the military during World War II.

Carrey made an additional attempt to break into the drama genre with this movie, but it was unsuccessful. Since he was only given less than stellar material to work with, thus, it wasn't totally Carrey's fault. Nevertheless, The Majestic is a Carrey movie that ought to be seen.

'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond' (2017)

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond is a documentary made in 2017 under the direction of Chris Smith. The film follows Carrey as he remains in character as Andy Kaufman during the making of Miloš Forman's 1999 film Man on the Moon.

The movie isn't just a rigorous documentary; it's also a complexly layered and textured one built from bits and pieces of its two titular comedian's works. The movie is a raw, creative, and surprisingly moving tribute to two recognizable comedy talents because of Carrey's sincerely held confidences.

'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

The film is a movie adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s first three books in A Series of Unfortunate Events. The movie follows Violet (Emily Browning), Klaus (Liam Aiken), and Sunny Baudelaire (Kara & Shelby Hoffman), three youngsters who become orphans after their home is mysteriously burnt down with their parents inside. Therefore, they are placed in the care of Count Olaf (Carrey), a distant relative.

Carrey is equally covered in prosthetics as in The Grinch, but the subject matter is more in line with his sensibilities as the evil Count Olaf. Despite being gloomy and even downright terrifying, Carrey's performance manages to be funny and witty throughout.

KEEP READING: Batman Characters and the Actors Who Played Them in Previous Movies